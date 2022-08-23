Probiotics Market to Perceive Huge Growth of USD 114.10 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Emerging Trends, Development Status And Revenue Outlook

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The comprehensive industry research on 'Global Probiotics Market' published by Data Bridge Market research which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. The report carefully examines the global Probiotics Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price, and cost structure. It also assists in market segmentation according to industry latest and upcoming trends to the bottom-most level, topographical markets and key advancement from both market and technology aligned perspectives. Each section of the Probiotics Market business research report is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the market. This document also entails a detailed analysis of the current applications and comparative analysis with a keen focus on the opportunities and threats and competitive analysis of major companies.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Probiotics Market was valued at USD 61.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 114.10 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Probiotics Market Overview:-

The market for probiotics is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. The consumption of healthy food among people has been reduced as a result of the busy, contemporary lifestyle, and at times, individuals disturb the delicate balance of the body's intestinal flora, which can cause gastrointestinal discomfort and infection in other body regions. As a result, consuming foods or food supplement items that include friendly living bacteria cultures, sometimes known as 'probiotics,' can help to maintain a healthy balance of gut flora and infection control. The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) defines probiotics as live microorganisms that impart a health benefit on the host when administered in sufficient amounts.

Probiotics are bacteria and yeast that help humans and animals maintain a healthy microbial balance in their intestines. Probiotics are bacteria that promote the body's digestive juices and enzymes, ensuring appropriate digestion. Orally or as a supplement, they can be used. Probiotics also protect good bacteria from potentially dangerous bacteria. Probiotics are currently being utilized to identify and treat mental problems and digestive and neurological disorders. They also boost the immune system, protect proteins and lipids from oxidative damage, and eliminate infections in the body.

Industry Opportunities:-

Growth of food and beverage industry

The probiotics market is likely to be driven by growth in the food and beverage industry as a result of higher consumer expenditure and positive government backing. Probiotics market growth is anticipated to be propelled by an increase in demand for fortified foods among health-conscious consumers.

Moreover, growing demand for probiotics in developed economics, technological advancement and increase in the number of research and development activities will further provide beneficial opportunities for the probiotics market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the probiotics market are:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd (Japan)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

DuPont (US)

MORINAGA & CO., LTD (Japan)

BioGaia AB (Sweden)

Protexin (UK)

Daflorn Probiotics UK (UK)

DANONE (France)

Yakult U.S.A. Inc. (CA)

Deerland Enzymes, Inc. (US)

UAS Laboratories (US)

Goerlich Pharma GmbH (Germany)

SANZYME BIOLOGICS PVT. LTD. (Hyderabad)

DSM (Netherlands)

NutraScience Labs (US)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Winclove Probiotics (Netherlands)

Probi (Sweden)

Recent Development

In May 2021, Probi AB and Competence Centre on Health Technologies have inked a long-term R&D collaboration agreement (CCHT). Its goal is to create new products for women's health based on probiotic lactobacilli strains.

Radical conclusions of the report:

Industry overview with a futuristic perspective

Analysis of production costs and analysis of the industrial chain

Full regional analysis

Benchmarking the competitive landscape

Market growth trends; current and emerging

Technological developments and products

Comprehensive coverage of market factors, restraints, opportunities, threats, limitations, and outlook for the Market

SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and ROI Analysis

Probiotics Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing health consciousness among consumers

Natural food products are becoming more popular as people become more aware of the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Probiotics market is being driven by a growing awareness of health and nutrition goods. Consumption of natural component goods, particularly probiotics, is influenced by personal well-being.

Emergence of COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic of COVID-19 has a favourable impact on the probiotics business. Some probiotics products and ingredients are utilized to boost the body's immunity. Many market companies had spent a significant amount of money developing new probiotics products.

Furthermore, the rising number of geriatric population will act as major factor influencing the growth of probiotics market. Along with this, increasing urbanization and rising level of disposable income are the driving factors accelerating the growth of the probiotics market. Also, increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and changing consumption pattern with growing cases of chronic diseases are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of probiotics market.

Restraints/Challenges Global Probiotics Market

High cost associated with R&D for the development of new probiotics strains

The high cost associated with research and development for new probiotics strains will further obstruct the growth rate of the probiotics market. The high cost of recruiting qualified individuals, as well as sustained spending in research and innovation activities and investments in laboratories and research equipment, present impediments to the development of the probiotics business.

On the other hand, intolerance of probiotics to stomach acid and bile will pose a major challenge to the growth of probiotics market. Additionally, difficulties in integrating probiotics in functional foods and international quality standards and regulations for probiotic products will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Global Probiotics Market Scope

Form

Liquid

Dry

Ingredient

Bacteria

Yeast

Application

Functional Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Specialty Stores

Online

End User

Human

Animal

Regional Analysis/Insights:- Probiotics Market

The probiotics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, form, ingredient, application, distribution channel and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the probiotics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the probiotics market because of the rising consumer awareness owing to competitive strategies in this region.

North America is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to increased investments from manufacturers in food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries in this region.

Key Pointers Covered in the Probiotics Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market by Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

