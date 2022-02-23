U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,334.50
    +34.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,756.00
    +231.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,013.00
    +150.25 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,004.10
    +24.90 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.64
    -0.27 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.20
    -10.20 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.17 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.82
    +0.07 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3609
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0830
    +0.0430 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,668.80
    +1,613.57 (+4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.88
    +51.59 (+6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.65
    +41.44 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Probiotics Market to Reach USD 94.48 Billion by 2020-2027 | Probiotics Industry Exhibit CAGR of 7.9%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key players covered in probiotics market are Danone S.A. (Paris, France), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Yakult Honsha (Japan), Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland), DuPont (Danisco A'S) (Delaware, United States), Chr. Hansen (Horsholm, Denmark), Kerry Inc. (Tralee, Ireland), Post Holdings, Inc. (Missouri), Pepsico, Inc. (New York, United States), Evolve Biosystems, Inc. (Davis, California), and more players profiled

Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotics market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 94.48 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% between 2020 and 2027. The increasing demand for healthy probiotics fortified food products and the growing adoption of technology by the companies is attributed to the growth of the market. The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 48.88 billion in 2019.

Increasing Consumption of Healthy Food Products amid COVID-19 to Stoke Demand

To mitigate the risk of the novel coronavirus, people are consuming a healthy and balanced diet. The increasing demand for immunity-boosting products such as probiotics that enhance gut health and improve overall health is expected to bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/probiotics-market-100083

List of the Companies Profiled in the Probiotics Market:

  • Danone S.A. (Paris, France)

  • Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

  • Yakult Honsha (Japan)

  • Nestlé S.A. (Vevey, Swizerland)

  • DuPont (Danisco A/S) (Delaware, United States)

  • Chr. Hansen (Horsholm, Denmark)

  • Kerry Inc. (Tralee, Ireland)

  • Post Holdings, Inc. (Missouri)

  • Pepsico, Inc. (New York, United States)

  • Evolve Biosystems, Inc. (Davis, California)

Probiotics are healthy yeasts and bacteria that aid in the overall development of the digestive system that keep the gut healthy. Some of these extensively adopted supplements are Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, and Saccharomyces which enable several health benefits when consumed regularly. Apart from the enhanced gut, they aid in reducing depression and promote healthy heart functioning amongst the consumer. They are generally added to food products such as yogurt and are considered as an immunity-boosting product across the globe.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Consumption of Immunity Boosting Food Products to Spur Demand

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes is driving the demand for a healthy and balanced diet. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global rate of obesity amongst people has tripled since 1975. This alarming pace at which lifestyle diseases are increasing is propelling the demand for immunity-boosting products such as probiotics across the globe. Additionally, the growing adoption of technology is enabling the manufacturers to educate the consumers about the health benefits of consuming such a diet. These initiatives are further expected to boost the growth of the global probiotic bacteria market during the forecast period.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/probiotics-market-100083

SEGMENTATION

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Segment Held a 61.33% Market Share in 2019

The supermarkets/hypermarket segment held a market share of about 61.33% in 2019 and is expected to experience a considerable growth owing to the wide availability of the products and easy accessibility, along with offering several discounts, and cashback.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific to Remain at the Forefront; Increasing Consumption of Fermented Drinks to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase an exponential growth and hold the highest position in the global probiotic bacteria market. This dominance is attributable to the increasing consumption of fermented food products that impart a healthy gut and balanced overall diet.

The market in North America stood at USD 8.30 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to showcase a significant growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the presence of established manufacturers that are focusing on developing innovative products in the region between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Focus on Introducing Innovative Products to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global probiotics market is fragmented into several major companies that are striving to maintain their presence by introducing new probiotics products to cater to the increasing demand and consolidate their position. The adoption of strategies such as partnership, collaboration, and merger and acquisition by key players to expand their distribution network will favor market growth in the forthcoming years.

Get a Customized PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/probiotics-market-100083

Market Segmentation Includes:

By Microbial Genus

  • Lactobacillus

  • Bifiodobacterium

  • Yeast

By Application

  • Functional Food and Beverage

  • Dietary Supplement

  • Animal Feed

By Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

  • Pharmacies/Health Stores

  • Convenience Stores

  • Online Retail

  • Others

By Geography

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/probiotics-market-100083

Key Industry Development:

  • June 2020 – Pendulum Therapeutics announced the launch of Pendulum Glucose Control, the first-ever medical probiotic that is proven to lower blood sugar spike and A1C.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fatty Acids, Proteins, and Others), Form (Tablets, Capsules, Liquids, and Powders), and Regional Forecasts, 2020 – 2027

Nutraceuticals Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods, and Functional Beverages), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong unveils $22 bn budget for virus plagued economy

    Hong Kong's finance chief on Wednesday unveiled a costly HK$170 billion ($21.79 billion) budget, including tax breaks and consumer spending vouchers, as the city reels from its worst coronavirus outbreak to date.

  • Server shot in the face over missing hamburger recalls internal freakout: ‘I’m probably gonna die here’

    Breanta and Bryanna Johnson, 20-year-old twins who assaulted Rodriguez, have been arrested

  • S.Korea presidential frontrunner seeks to 'reset' China ties with extra THAAD missile system

    Plans by South Korea's leading opposition presidential candidate to buy an additional THAAD U.S. missile system risks economic retaliation from China, his top foreign policy adviser said, but that would provide a chance to "reset" testy diplomatic ties. Kim Sung-han, who advises Yoon Suk-yeol on foreign policy, also said North Korea is likely to resume weapons testing, but his team aims to devise a roadmap with significant and swift benefits for Pyongyang if it takes concrete actions to denuclearise.

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Says

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • China Crackdown Risk Roars Back in Probe of Jack Ma’s Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- From Alibaba to Tencent, China’s largest companies are once again at the center of a market storm, spurred by speculation that Beijing is readying another assault on the world’s biggest internet arena.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Says

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Russia warns gas prices will double after Nord Stream 2 blocked

    Oil price soars to seven-year high as Putin orders troops into Ukraine What sanctions the UK has imposed on Russia FTSE 100 rises 0.1pc in volatile trading; Pound falls against dollar Russian stocks and rouble tumble; Gas prices surge Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin controls the supply chain of western technology, so who is bluffing? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • Micron CEO Says Working Around Supply Of Gases From Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the U.S., said the growing crisis in Ukraine highlights the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Says Lover Bl

  • Why Macy's Stock Dropped Today

    A requested spinoff will not occur, but the retailer could emerge stronger as an omnichannel leader.

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanction

  • ‘Every Market Is Oversold’: Wall Street Bulls on Ukraine Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street strategists, bullish before Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s border, are mostly sticking to their view that stock markets can weather Europe’s brewing security crisis. For now at least. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donet

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Are All Dropping Today

    Tesla's new German gigafactory still faces obstacles, and broader concerns are affecting the whole electric vehicle sector.