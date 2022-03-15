U.S. markets closed

Probiotics Market Size to Expanding US$ 133.92 Billion by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the probiotics market size is predicted to reach around US$ 133.92 billion by 2030 from at US$ 63.11 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Tokyo, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotics market is driven by various factors such as growing penetration of internet, rising adoption of the healthy food & beverages, rising penetration of the online sales channels, and rising demand for the conveniences associated with the delivery of products. The rising disposable income, growing urban population, favorable government regulations, ease of doing business, and improved infrastructure that favors quick deliveries are the major factors that has augmented the growth of the global probiotics market. Rising growth in the food and beverage industry as a result of high consumer expenditure and favorable government policies is expected to be a major factor that is expected to boost the probiotics market growth during the forecast period.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1564

Report Highlights

  • Based on ingredient, the bacteria segment garnered the highest probiotics market share in 2020 due to surge in demand for bacteria derived probiotics food products. This is attributed to the growth in health issues that have encouraged market players to invest in R&D and launch new &innovative probiotics products.

  • Based on the application, the segment named food & beverage had the major market share of the probiotics market, during the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of probiotic functional beverages& foods among consumers.

Report Scope

Details

Market Size in 2028

USD 113.16 Billion

CAGR

8.7% from 2022 to 2030

Largest Market

Asia Pacific

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 to 2030

Companies Covered

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Danone, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BioGaia AB, Ganeden, Inc., Protexin, Nestle S.A., Probi AB, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1564

Regional Snapshot

Asia Pacific acquired a market share of over 40% and has dominated the global probiotics market in 2020. The presence of around 60% of the global population in the region has presented lucrative growth opportunities for the market players. Moreover, the rising urbanization, government investments in the infrastructural developments, growing health awareness and growth of sedentary lifestyle has prominently contributed towards the growth of the Asia Pacific probiotics market. The rising disposable income, increased popularity of probiotics among the population, improved access to the internet, growing ease in accessibility and availability of probiotics and rising penetration of the online delivery platforms like amazon and flipkart are some of the major factors that drives the market growth. Moreover, the increased adoption of the online payment platforms and the various promotional offers and discounts offered by the online payment apps like Phonepe, Paytm, Amazon Pay, and GooglePay has significantly fostered the growth of the probiotics market in this region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers: Health benefits associated with probiotic-fortified foods

Health awareness among consumers is on the rise, wherein utmost consumers are constantly in looking for of healthy food products for regular consumption. Probiotics has proven strong health benefits, more specifically to the human digestive system. Probiotics is found in the supplement form or as component of foods & beverages. Its integration with affordable health foods, such as yogurt, fruit authorities, and dressed dairy products has contributed to significant market size. The most generally used probiotic bacterial strains include Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria, which are found in various dairy products, including yogurt. In the dairy category, yogurt is the most popular option for the consumption of probiotics. Manufacturers are coming up with a variety of options in the yogurt segment for instance, in 2013, Chobani, LLC (US) introduced a line of Greek yogurt in the US request, which has now come one of the leading brands across North America.

Restraints: International quality standards and regulations for probiotic products

International bodies, similar as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, National Food Safety and Quality Service, WHO, US FDA, and European Parliament Committee on the ENVI (Environment, Public Health and Food Safety) of the EU are associated with food safety regulations. These government associations have control over the operation of multiple material and chemical during food processing, indirectly or directly. In addition, in the time 2001, the common FAO of the UN/ WHO Expert Consultation on Evaluation of health and nutritive properties of probiotics developed guidelines for assessing probiotics in food that could lead to the validation of health claims. This was to standardize the requirements needed to make health claims related to probiotic agents.

Opportunities: Probiotics can replace pharmaceutical agents

The rising demand for probiotics has revealed the customers preference towards the products with proven various health benefits. The rising evidence of health benefits associated with probiotics for health rebuilding has augmented the customer expectations towards the probiotics. This inclination toward a natural, safe, and cost-effective substitute for drugs has led to the application of probiotics as pharmaceutical agents. In addition, beneficial effects of probiotics as pharmaceutical agents appear to be dose- and strain-dependent. Clinical trials have proven that probiotics may cure certain health disorders or diseases in humans being, specifically those related to the GI tract. Therefore, the consumption of fermented dairy products comprising probiotic cultures provide various health benefits in certain clinical conditions, such as rotavirus-associated diarrhea, antibiotic-associated diarrhea, inflammatory bowel disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), cancer, allergenic diseases, Helicobacter pylori infection, and lactose-intolerance.

Challenges: Complexities in integrating probiotics in functional foods

The commercial and development aspects of functional food products are rather expensive, complex, and uncertain. The factors affecting the success of functional food product development are consumer demand, technological conditions, and legislative regulatory background. However, consumers’ information regarding the health benefits of specific ingredients may affect the acceptance of particular functional foods. In addition, the common functional ingredients like minerals, fiber, and vitamins, are preferred above improved and new products, like foods enriched with probiotics, prebiotics, flavonoids, conjugated linolenic acid and carotenoids.

Browse more related reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/food-and-beverages

Segments Covered in the Report

By Application

  • Food & Beverages

    • Dairy products

    • Non-dairy beverages

    • Infant formula

    • Cereals

    • Others (snacks, meat, bakery, and nutrition bars)

  • Dietary Supplements

    • Food Supplements

    • Nutritional Supplements

    • Specialty Supplements

    • Infant Formula

  • Animal Feed

By End Use

  • Human

  • Animal

By Distribution Channel

  • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

  • Pharmacies/Drugstores

  • Specialty Stores

  • Online Stores

  • Others

By Ingredient

  • Bacteria

  • Synthetic

By Function

  • Regular

  • Preventative Healthcare

  • Therapeutic

By Form

  • Dry

  • Liquid

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1564

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


