Probiotics Market Size to Hit USD 74 Billion by 2030 at 8.5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Probiotics Market Trends and Insights Information by Type (Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus and others), Application (Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa) Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, US, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probiotics Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights, " Probiotics Market Information By Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market will reach USD 74 Billion by 2030, at 8.5% CAGR

Market Synopsis

Probiotics are microbial species like bacteria and yeast that support intestinal flora's health in humans and animals. The probiotics component promotes the body's natural digestive juices and enzymes to support optimal digestive system function. They may be ingested or taken as supplements. The market is expected to be driven by expanding consumer awareness of preventive healthcare strategies and a growing preference for safe and natural health-benefiting goods. A beneficial element for market expansion is anticipated to be the numerous initiatives and increased efforts made by professional groups and organizations to encourage customers to buy these items. Recent years have seen a significant increase in the use of probiotics, which has increased the size of the probiotics market.

Probiotic products are in high demand because consumers use them to preserve and replenish their gut flora. Probiotic ingredients are frequently found in processed foods and preventative healthcare options due to their widespread use. Probiotics market performance is projected to be driven by an increase in consumer health consciousness on a global scale. People like food products containing probiotic ingredients because they can help them maintain good gut health. The product's demand has recently increased because it can be employed in various industries. Foods enriched with probiotic bacteria have grown in popularity among consumers looking for all-natural treatments for various medical conditions. As they are thought to be a successful natural method for treating digestive disorders and gut health, these items can replace many pharmaceutical remedies.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 74 Billion CAGR 8.5% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing Emphasis On Improving Digestive Health In Humans And Animals Surging Demand For Natural Functional Ingredients In Application Industries

Market Competitive Landscape:

The distinguished companies in the probiotics market are:

Lallemand Inc.

DowDupont Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Probiotic SpA

Probi AB

CHR-Hansen A/S

Kerry Group

Synbio Tech Inc.

Roelmi HPC

UAS Laboratories LLC

Greentech SA

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Probiotics are essential for preventative healthcare since they boost immune function and stop the development of diseases. Therefore, increasing awareness of preventive healthcare is anticipated to fuel market expansion during the forecast period. A healthy lifestyle and food habits that assist prevent the development of diseases are part of preventive healthcare. Due to several causes, including rising disposable money, rising living standards, and an aging population, awareness of preventative healthcare is expanding. The simple accessibility of information about preventative healthcare on the internet is also helping to increase awareness. One of the main factors influencing market expansion is consumers' growing preference for natural products. The industry is expanding due to consumers' increased concerns about preventative healthcare and probiotic microorganisms' beneficial health effects.

A rise in the intake of functional foods, which in addition to offering essential nutrients, have the potential to benefit health, has raised the need for probiotics. One of the key factors driving the probiotics market growth is anticipated to be an expansion in the food and beverage sector due to rising consumer expenditure and supportive governmental policies. The probiotics industry is anticipated to develop due to the surge in fortified food demand from customers concerned about their health. The expanding body of research pointing to the product's health advantages and the rising acceptance of probiotic strains as a natural, affordable, and secure alternative to pharmaceutical treatments are expected to benefit market expansion.

Market Restraints:

Live bacteria are known as probiotics, and products that include them rely entirely on the growth and secretion of probiotic living organisms. It is anticipated that the manufacture of a particular batch will be hampered by the danger of infection of these products by undesirable bacteria with high toxicity. Probiotic goods may be subject to strict restrictions and international quality standards, which could complicate market expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

The market has experienced an increase in demand for goods that support immunological health due to the unanticipated effects of COVID-19, which is anticipated to be advantageous for the probiotics business. Due to these considerations, major product releases are occurring to keep up with the increase in demand. Probiotics are widely known for their ability to strengthen the immune system since they provide a strong defense against gastrointestinal infections and encourage the body's generation of natural antibodies. The importance of dietary supplements and functional foods in promoting greater health and wellness is now better understood by consumers. As a result, these products are growing in popularity due to their numerous health benefits, including improving immune function and gut health, which will spur market expansion shortly. The demand for these products has increased recently, according to several big and small producers and shops.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes dietary supplements, functional food & beverages, animal nutrition, and others. By type, the market includes lactobacillus and bifidobacterium.

Regional Insights

The North American region will hold the greatest market share for probiotics during the anticipated period. The region's food industry is well-established, there are notable companies, and the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and obesity is rising, driving consumers to adopt healthy eating habits. This is anticipated to increase product sales in the area. The U.S.'s strong performance, where several important commercial players are based, and the rise in interest in consuming nutritious and useful foods and beverages are some elements that could contribute to the region's prosperity. The Asia Pacific market sector is also anticipated to contribute significantly during the anticipated period.

The region is experiencing a significant increase in consumer awareness due to the global players' aggressive competitive strategies. Strong demand from nations like Australia, China, and India is boosting global growth. The growing regional market is also anticipated to be supported by the rising population, rising disposable income, and rising living standards.

