Probiotics Market worth $85.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·7 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Probiotics Market is estimated to be valued at USD 57.8 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 85.4 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Some macroeconomic and microeconomic elements that have been prevalent in some important countries have had an impact on the global probiotics market. In terms of value sales, this would be strong enough to significantly influence the market during the predicted period. The rise in consumer awareness, health consciousness, demand for meat, changing lifestyles, and consumption patterns drive the demand in the probiotics market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69

Browse in-depth TOC on "Probiotics Market" 
261 – Tables 
52– Figures 
268 – Pages

A wide variety of probiotics-based functional beverage products are available in the Asia Pacific market offered by Yakult Honsha.

Asia Pacific has a huge market share in the probiotics market which implies that the demand and consumer awareness is high in the region, making it the most lucrative region for probiotics market players to enter. Other factors such as rapidly rising urbanization, government health initiatives, rise in the demand for meat, and fast-growing economies with attractive investment opportunities are pulling investments in the industry from various players around the globe. Japan-based Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. is a leading and well-established player in the market, particularly in the functional beverages category. It has a dominant share in the region for this category. The knowledge of consumer perception and local taste gives it a competitive edge over other players that are not from the region.

The global feed market is relatively untapped and small in comparison to the functional food & beverages segment

Probiotics-based feed is relatively less commercialized than functional food & beverages in the market. This is because the human end-user market is much bigger than the animal end-user market. The animal end-user market is at a very nascent stage, and the importance of probiotics-fortified feed has just started gaining momentum in the probiotics market, which already has a big dominant presence of functional food & beverages probiotics products. However, as the awareness in the animal feed segment is on the rise, the demand for the segment is gradually rising, further pushing the players to manufacture products to cater to the interests of the gradually rising market.

During the forecast period, the online distribution channel segment is expected to increase at the highest CAGR of 9.2%.

Online shopping has been a very popular marketing and distribution channel in recent years. Although this trend is still at a nascent stage when compared to online clothes shopping, it is expected to gain consumer interest in the coming years owing to its value for the price, consumer comfort, and the Covid-19 pandemic. In developing countries, especially China, India, and Indonesia, online shopping is expected to gain popularity amid the hectic lifestyle, as online shopping saves time. Online grocery is further strengthened by investments from internet giants Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China) and Amazon.com, Inc. (US). Probiotic products such as yogurt, juices, dietary supplements, and bars are expected to be delivered through online channels. While purchasing probiotic products online, consumers also get detailed product information, which gives them first-hand details on strains if they are looking for probiotics with specific health benefits. Online buying is projected to be the future with the increase in urbanization and lifestyle change, thus, making it the fastest-growing distribution channel in the probiotics market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=69

By ingredient, yeast is the fastest-growing segment in the probiotics market during the forecast period

As a probiotic, yeast has been actively used in applications such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and industrial enzymes. According to a fermented food market analysis published by Spoonshot in July 2022, there has been a growing interest in fermented food and drinks with potential health benefits over the last few years. Yeast probiotics can reduce or replace the use of antibiotics as growth promoters, thereby reducing the incidence of Salmonella and antibiotic resistance in animals. Therefore, due to the multiple benefits offered by probiotic yeast, their demand is on a rise. The preference for fermented food is also in demand. All these factors together are estimated to have made yeast the fastest-growing segment in the probiotics market during the forecast period.

By end user, human segment dominates the probiotics market during the forecast period

The developing economies in the Asia Pacific, such as China, India, and South Korea, are largely shifting toward urbanization, and in the coming years, the demand for convenience food products is witnessed to grow explicitly. These factors have boosted the growth of probiotic products such as yogurt. Therefore, the rising trend of consuming functional food & beverages due to health consciousness makes the human segment dominate the probiotics market during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to reach USD 16.4 billion during the forecast period.

According to estimates, Europe is expected to hold a market share of 22% of the worldwide probiotics industry in 2022. The awareness and consumption of probiotics products are high in the region. The food & beverages industry is one of the largest and most important manufacturing sectors in Europe. The food market in the region is highly fragmented and consists of a large number of companies, most of which are small to medium-scale. The Europeans are health conscious and scrutinize ingredients on product labels before purchasing them. Most European countries, such as the Netherlands and Spain, have got approval from AESAN for the term probiotics on food and food supplement labels sold in the country. This has resulted in a high level of awareness, paving the way for increased demand for the consumption of probiotic products in the European region. These factors are thus expected to push the probiotics market in the region to a value of USD 16.4 billion by 2027.

The key players in this market include Danone(France), ADM (US), Probi (Sweden), and Nestle (Switzerland).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=69

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Dietary Supplements Market by type (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics), Function (Additional Supplements, Medicinal Supplements, Sports Nutrition), Mode of Application, Target Consumer and Region - (2022 - 2027)

Nutraceutical Products Market by Type (Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements), Source (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Vitamins, Minerals), Distribution Channel (Conventional Stores, Specialty Stores, Drugstores & Pharmacies), Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com 
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/probiotic-market-advanced-technologies-and-global-market.asp 
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ 
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/probiotics.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/probiotics-market-worth-85-4-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301663108.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

