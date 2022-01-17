U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.13
    +0.31 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.20
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1414
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3656
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5820
    +0.3820 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,184.55
    -1,147.05 (-2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.26
    -13.47 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Probiotics Packaging Market to be Worth US$ 10.2 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study

·5 min read

- Sustainable packaging is gaining traction in the global probiotics packaging market. Glass vials and glass jars, for instance, are enabling manufacturers in diversifying their revenue streams.

- In order to improve visibility on retail store shelves, companies are using large images of fruits on aluminum packaging of functional probiotic beverages

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global probiotics packaging market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The global market is projected to attain the valuation of US$ 10.2 Bn by 2031. Probiotics packaging solutions are extremely popular in the market, as it offers several benefits and safe packaging. The integration of active packaging technologies in bottles and vials gives opportunities to probiotics companies seeking to enhance customer confidence by providing product information. Nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries require superior packaging solutions for probiotics packaging. These packaging types are required to be leak-proof, travel-friendly, heat-resistant, and contamination-free, which raise the demand for premium probiotics packaging solutions.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. has pledged to attain net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with plans to reduce plastic packaging by 2030. Firms in the global probiotics packaging market are drawing inspiration from such companies to minimize direct emissions from their production processes and indirect emissions through the usage of power supplied by others.

In addition, companies in the global probiotics packaging market are aiming to minimize greenhouse gas emissions by conserving energy and switching to renewable sources for power. They are also upgrading their production equipment to become more energy-efficient.

Request a Report Sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=83589

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Traditional and extensively utilized probiotics packaging solutions, such as stick packs, containers, bottles, and blister packs are using digital technology to provide enhanced functionality to various end user segments. Time-temperature indication, dosage reminders, product quality indicator, and other features are provided via the digital technology embedded in blister packs and bottles.

  • Increasing consumer understanding of nutritional advantages of specific foods, such as reduced risk of cancer and better heart health is predicted to drive sales in the global probiotics packaging market. Packaging of various probiotic cereals is expected to rise with the growth in health consciousness and demand for ready-to-eat breakfast foods. Lactose metabolism is improved, gastrointestinal sickness is reduced, and the immune system is boosted when probiotics are added to cereals. As such, rising demand for probiotics is likely to support revenue generation opportunities in the global market.

  • In order to package probiotic supplements, firms in the global probiotics packaging market are expanding R&D activities to develop packaging boxes made from biodegradable algal paper. These substances can be composted at home, and they are made from algal overgrowths that would otherwise endanger sensitive marine environments.

  • Rise in product usage in culinary applications such as yoghurt-like beverages, fruit juices, cereal, and berry soups, as well as soy-based fermented foods, is predicted to boost the growth of the global probiotics packaging market

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=83589

Global Probiotics Packaging Market: Growth Drivers

  • Market participants are investing more on R&D of polymer-based active ingredients, commonly known as oxygen scavengers, which keep probiotic formulations from degrading. The combination of plastic tubes and desiccant stoppers is ideal for controlling MVTR (Moisture Vapor Transmission Rate). Increase in R&D activities to drive sales in the global probiotics packaging market.

  • Companies are placing more emphasis on biodegradable algal paper, which allows consumers to decompose packaging at home. Packaging solutions are being developed using renewable components such as water, starch, and natural fibers.

  • In order to strengthen their market position and financial profits, companies in the global probiotics packaging market are targeting profitable North America region. The flourishing nutraceutical packaging industry in North America is likely to fuel growth of the regional market.

Get a Customized Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=83589

Global Probiotics Packaging Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

  • Cape Europe AE Ltd.

  • Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH

  • Central Research Laboratories

  • ABC Transfer SAS

  • Castus GmbH & Co. KG

  • Aseptic Technologies

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=83589&ltype=S

Global Probiotics Packaging Market: Segmentation

System Type

  • Liquid Transfer System

  • Solid Transfer System

Usability

  • Single Use

  • Multiple Use

Transfer Type

  • Port

  • Portbags

End User

  • Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Research Laboratories

Browse Latest Packaging Markethttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/semiconductor-market-reports-5.html Research Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact
Mr Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/probiotics-packaging-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/probiotics-packaging-market-to-be-worth-us-10-2-bn-by-2031--notes-tmr-study-301461823.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Minister Says It’s Not the Time To Talk Oil Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said it’s not the time to talk about oil prices.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia City“Now is not the time,” Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a renewable-energy ev

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • Analysis-Saudi-Polish deal dents Russian oil dominance in Baltic

    Saudi Arabia’s planned purchase of Polish refining assets is set to put OPEC's top producer in charge of two thirds of Poland's oil supply, eroding previously dominant supplier Russia's leverage as it grapples with regional tension. Poland has a long history of seeking to reduce its dependence on Russian energy imports through deals with alternative suppliers and its determination has grown as relations have worsened. The mood between Poland and Russia had already darkened over oil supplies early in 2021 when Poland had to cut its oil purchases from Russia because of a price row between Russia's Rosneft and Poland's PKN Orlen.

  • ADA Rallies as the Cardano Blockchain Welcomes a Metaverse Project

    Pavia.io has become the first metaverse project to launch on the Cardano blockchain, with ADA soaring by 11% since the announcement.

  • Oil Prices May Rise Even More on Tight Supply, Vitol Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest independent oil trader said crude prices, already up more than 10% this year, could rise even further because of tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DiePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia City“Thes

  • NRF Keynote: Target’s Brian Cornell Talks Supply Chain, Economic Headwinds and Holiday 2021

    Investing billions in stores, upping wages, digital and other areas before the pandemic and its multicategory offering helped Target flourish through the global health crisis.

  • SURGE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 CAPITAL AND OPERATING BUDGET; CORPORATE UPDATE ON SHAREHOLDER RETURNS BUSINESS MODEL; OPERATIONS UPDATE

    Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) is pleased to announce its 2022 budget guidance, as approved by the Company's Board of Directors, an update on Surge's anticipated reinstatement of Management's shareholder returns focused business model, and an operations update.

  • Tesla To Source 8,000 Tons Of Graphite From Mozambique

    Tesla has just signed a deal with an Austrailian company to source graphite from its mines in Mozambique.

  • A Copper Crisis Threatens The Energy Transition

    Copper is one of the most important commodities on earth, and the current supply shortage could cause major issues for the energy industry

  • Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

    Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said. Prices for physical cargoes do not always trade in tandem with oil futures and when differentials widen rapidly and considerably, they can indicate speculators have oversold or overbought futures versus fundamentals. Brent oil futures have jumped 10% since the start of the year but the physical market is still racing ahead, with differentials for some grades hitting multi-year highs, suggesting a tight market will push the futures rally on.

  • GSK rejects Unilever’s $68 billion takeover bid for consumer healthcare unit

    The pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline said Saturday it has rejected an unsolicited 50 billion-pound ($68.4 billion) bid from Unilever for its consumer healthcare goods unit, a joint venture it controls in a partnership with Pfizer.

  • Investors Search for Safe Havens as Omicron Takes Hold in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- The threat of the omicron variant is becoming real for many of Asia’s biggest countries just as it looks set to subside in some Western nations, and that’s complicating investors’ search for winning share bets in the region.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once P

  • Jet Fuel Market’s Key Metric Surges as Flights Withstand Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- The jet fuel market is soaring in Europe as global air traffic withstands the impact of the omicron virus strain.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityOne of the fuel’s most important market

  • Bitmain Adds Liquid Cooling Technology to Its Latest Bitcoin Mining Rigs

    Antminer S19 Pro+ Hyd. will deliver 198 terahashes per second (TH/s) of computing power, a 41% increase from Bitmain’s previous model S19 XP.

  • China’s Wuhan City Announces Plans to go Metaverse

    Amidst Chinese government warnings about cryptos, NFTs, and the Metaverse, Wuhan City joins a growing list of Chinese cities and provinces to go Metaverse.

  • Indonesia Dec trade surplus at $1 billion, well below forecast

    Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed more than expected in December to $1.02 billion, the lowest in 20 months, as a surge in exports driven by commodities slowed and imports hit a record high, official data showed on Monday. Southeast Asia's largest economy has been reporting a trade surplus every month since May, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic supressed local demand while exports rode a boom in prices of commodities like coal, palm oil, copper, tin, steel and rubber. December imports hit a record high of $21.36 billion, up 47.93% on a yearly basis and beating the poll's forecast for 39.40% growth, as overseas purchases of everything from consumer goods to raw materials for the manufacturing industry jumped.

  • Valentino reorganises structure, creates two new management roles

    Italian fashion house Valentino said on Monday it had reorganised its finance and operations structure into two distinct units to separate its business and control divisions. The company, controlled by Qatari investment vehicle Mayhoola, said it had created two new roles - a chief operations and logistics officer and global chief financial officer - to be held by Giuseppe De Mori and Alberto Fasanotti, respectively. Both areas will report directly to Chief Executive Jacopo Venturini.

  • There’s a housing inventory shortage, but builders are in a happy mood

    Homebuilders are an optimistic bunch. They normally purchase land or finished lots, spend thousands on lumber and myriad other materials, and start putting up houses — often before the first customer walks in the door.

  • China’s Pig Population Is Back at the Largest Since 2015

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s pig population has recovered to a six-year high as the industry draws a line under an African swine fever outbreak that struck three years ago. The country now has 449 million hogs, more than the U.S. and Brazilian herds combined. While the growth in pig numbers has pushed down prices of China’s most popular source of protein, they are forecast to rebound later this year, which would add to inflationary pressure in the economy. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s We