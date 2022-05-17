U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.85
    +80.84 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,654.59
    +431.17 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.30
    +56.87 (+3.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.66
    -0.54 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0115 (+1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    +0.0170 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3550
    +0.3020 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,302.49
    +283.49 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.94
    +435.26 (+179.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Procaps Group to Acquire Grupo Somar (including Química y Farmacia, Gelcaps and related entities) from Advent International, gaining an important presence in Mexico, the Region's Second Largest Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Procaps Group, S.A.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PROC

This acquisition reaffirms Procaps Groups’ strategy to become one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical organizations in Latin America

With FY2021 Net Revenues of $184 million, Grupo Somar is one of the most relevant independent pharma companies in Mexico

MIAMI and BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Procaps Group (NASDAQ: PROC) (“Procaps”), a leading integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical conglomerate, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Grupo Somar (including Grupo Farmacéutico Somar and Química y Farmacia and, Gelcaps and related entities) from Advent International (“Advent”), one of the world’s largest private equity investors.

Grupo Somar is an integrated pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality branded generic, private label and OTC products targeted to the private market and offering CDMO services across key market segments in Mexico. Grupo Somar offers a diversified portfolio of products across key categories and has strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities, operating six modern production facilities (two of which manufacture Softgel capsules) in Mexico, including three FDA-approved plants with the ability to export to the U.S.

With a highly seasoned management team that has driven strong operating and financial performance over the past years, Grupo Somar is well positioned to capitalize on the strong secular tailwinds underpinning the Mexican market and sustain consistent growth across its different business lines. Grupo Somar generated approximately US$184 million in net revenues (on an expected combined basis).

“We are thrilled to execute an important milestone on our long-planned rollup strategy with an ideal acquisition target for Procaps,” said Ruben Minski, CEO of Procaps. “We believe Grupo Somar´s diversified portfolio of innovative products alongside its management and technical capabilities will help accelerate Procaps top and bottom-line growth into the near future in an accretive manner. With this acquisition, Procaps continues to diversify its products and geographies based on being a leader in innovative oral delivery systems. I´m excited to finally have a physical presence in Mexico, a country for which we have had great admiration for many years. This is something that we have been working towards for quite some time. This announcement marks an incredibly proud day in our company´s 45-year-old history. Procaps went public in September 2021 to make acquisitions just like this one.

Alejandro Weinstein, Chairman of the M&A Committee of Procaps, added: “Grupo Somar represents a significant step forward for our regional consolidation strategy, expanding our reach in Mexico, which we anticipate will represent approximately 30% of the total revenues of the companies’ combined, with the expectation to grow even more. We believe the combination of Grupo Somar and Procaps advances Procaps´ position as a leading pan-regional integrated pharmaceutical company in Latin America and represents a unique opportunity to realize not only significant innovation capabilities as well as significant synergies through cross-selling opportunities and cost efficiencies.

“We are proud of the pharma platform we have built and are thrilled about the outcome, which was only possible with the dedication and collective effort of Grupo Somar´s strong management team,” said Ariel Blumenkranc, Managing Director of Advent in Mexico. “We believe Procaps is a very good harbor where Grupo Somar and its management team will continue to grow, developing new products both in Mexico and LatAm,” said Juan Pablo Zucchini, a Managing Partner at Advent International in São Paulo.

Transaction Details
The highlights of the acquisition include: (i) entry into the second largest pharma market in LatAm, (ii) increased manufacturing (including of Softgel capsules) and R&D capabilities, (iii) diversified portfolio, and (iv) combined synergies with a potential net present value between 25-40% of the total purchase price.

Procaps expects to fund the cash portion of the consideration with a combination of cash from its balance sheet and incremental debt. In connection with the transaction, Procaps has secured a fully committed bridge credit facility with Bank of America, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

"We believe that by bringing Somar and Procaps together, we are unlocking significant synergies across all areas of the combined companies. R&D expansion, cross-border roll-out of our product portfolio, plants’ specialization and efficiency, back-office centralization, and other synergies we expect will enable us to deliver value for our stakeholders from the initial year of the transaction,” said Patricio Vargas, CFO of Procaps. “We expect that the cash generated by our combined companies will also allow us to rapidly deleverage our balance sheet, taking our net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratios to be near our financial policy target of 3x, within 12 to 18 months of closing the acquisition”.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) in Mexico.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel to Procaps.

Conference Call Notice
Procaps will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the transaction on May 18th, at 11 am ET. Procaps cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date: May 18th, 2022
Time: 11 a.m. EST
Telephone: Toll Free 1 844 204-8586 or International 1 412 317-6346
Webcast: investors.procapsgroup.com
Replay: 1 877 344-7529 or 1 412 317-0088
Replay Access Code: 9224815

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group, S.A. (“Procaps”) (NASDAQ: PROC) is a leading developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies that reach more than 50 countries in all five continents. Procaps has a direct presence in 13 countries in the Americas and more than 4,900 employees working under a sustainable model. Procaps develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products and prescription pharmaceutical drugs (Rx), nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions.
For more information, visit www.procapsgroup.com or Procaps’ investor relations website investor.procapsgroup.com.

About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 390 private equity investments across 41 countries, and as of December 31, 2021, had €78 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has an established team of over 265 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. For over 35 years, Advent has been dedicated to international investing and remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. Advent International has invested over $7.0 billion in 65 companies across Latin America and has been present in Mexico since 1996 where it has been committed to the economic development of the country and the region for over 25 years.
For more information, visit:
Website: www.adventinternational.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international

Investor Contact:
Melissa Angelini
IR Director
Procaps Group
ir@procapsgroup.com
+1 754 260-6476
+1 305 308-8434
investor.procapsgroup.com

Advent Contact
Evelyn Espinosa / Paula Contreras
LLYC
Tel: +52 1 55 3966 7087 / +52 1 55 3279 6324
eespinosa@llorenteycuenca.com / pcontreras@llorenteycuenca.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include expectations related to the timing and completion of the acquisition of Grupo Somar and the consideration to be paid; expectation regarding the financing for the acquisition of Grupo Somar; expectations regarding potential net present value of the purchase price for Grupo Somar; expectations relating to cash generation and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio financial policy target of 3x within 12 to 18 months after the acquisition; expectations regarding Procaps’ capital expansion and growth plans; expectation regarding Grupo Somar’s continued growth; and expectations related to synergies, increased manufacturing capabilities, the enhancement of Procaps’ portfolio and Procaps’ position as a leading pan-regional integrated pharmaceutical company in Latin America as a result of the acquisition of Grupo Somar . Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, synergies, prospects, and other aspects of the businesses of Procaps are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of the Grupo Somar , the impact of COVID-19 on Procaps’ business, costs related to the acquisition and integration of the Grupo Somar, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that Procaps may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in Procaps’ annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as Procaps’ other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

    This week’s economic data highlight will be the Census Bureau’s retail sales data for April, due out Tuesday morning.

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    The Nasdaq Composite index is down more than 25%, putting it solidly in bear market territory. This is an uncomfortable place for most investors to find themselves in. But for investors buying stocks with time horizons of three years or longer, it can also be a place for opportunity.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Rocketed by More Than 9%

    In just two days, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings-- at least, according to Nasdaq.com, it is. The company hasn't officially announced its release date yet, and other financial data providers point out that, seeing as Nio reported its Q1 earnings on May 28 in two of the past three years, it's more likely to report closer to that date this year as well. Is there a good reason to buy Nio stock ahead of earnings?

  • Why Walmart Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) sank 11.4% on Tuesday after the retail giant's profits fell short of investors' expectations. Walmart's revenue rose 2.4% year over year to $141.6 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on April 30. More concerning was the decline in Walmart's profitability.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Issues This Pledge; Elon Musk Digs In On Twitter; New Warren Buffett Stock Soars

    The Dow Jones rose as Fed Chair Powell issued an inflation pledge. Twitter gained as the Elon Musk takeover took a twist. A Warren Buffett stock soared.

  • Nasdaq leads gains into market close, Walmart stock plunges in worst day since 1987

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the market and sector gains heading into the closing bell, as well as tech and semiconductor stocks, retailers, and the commodity price actions surrounding crude oil and metals.

  • Why Shopify-Backed Global-E Online Stock Plunged Before Gaining Ground on Tuesday

    The cross-border e-commerce specialist reported worse than expected losses, but there was more to the story.

  • Why Rivian Is Helping Drive Electric Vehicle Stocks Higher Today

    Shares of several U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) companies are moving higher today and investors can probably thank Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) for that. Shares of Rivian jumped as much as 11.2% in early trading today, and that helped the stocks of other EV names, including Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), to also move higher by 6% and 6.8%, respectively. After the entire EV sector has seen recent stock declines driven by manufacturing and cost headwinds, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe injected some new confidence with a filing yesterday showing he just bought more than $1 million in his company's stock.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The stock market is highly volatile now. Robotic-assisted surgery is the future of surgery, and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is already dominating the space. Biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and internet retail company Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) also have remarkable growth prospects that could bring in some exciting long-term returns.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Blasted Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) charged sharply higher Tuesday, gaining as much as 17.2%. The catalyst that sent the e-commerce and digital entertainment specialist higher was its quarterly financial report, which illustrated robust growth that was much better than expected. For the first quarter, Sea Limited generated revenue of $92 billion, up an impressive 64% year over year.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Is Falling Today

    Inflation fears and an analyst's price target cut are taking a toll on the value of the content delivery network operator.

  • Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer at This Price

    Despite inflation and supply chain challenges, the stock is trading at an ideal level for long-term investors.

  • Beware of the Gains in Stocks. It Looks Like a ‘Bear Market Rally.’

    There's been a mini-rally in the past few days, but the latest gains look like an upsurge in the middle of a larger decline.

  • Investors Who Shorted Russia ETFs Are Now Stuck Paying Never-Ending Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors who bet against ETFs tracking Russian assets in the build up to the Ukraine invasion made the right call -- and they’ve been paying the price ever since.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation