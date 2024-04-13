Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) insiders have significant skin in the game with 60% ownership

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Procaps Group's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

60% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 60% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Procaps Group.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Procaps Group?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Procaps Group's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Procaps Group. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Procaps Group's case, its Top Key Executive, Ruben Minski, is the largest shareholder, holding 28% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Jose Gontovnik and Deseja Trust, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 16%.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Procaps Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Procaps Group S.A.. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a US$181m stake in this US$304m business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 16% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 7.5%, private equity firms could influence the Procaps Group board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 16%, of the Procaps Group stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

