U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,685.75
    -6.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,289.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,718.00
    -48.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,185.90
    -4.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.04
    +0.19 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.90
    -30.20 (-1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    -1.00 (-4.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.36
    +3.45 (+20.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3509
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7010
    -0.4290 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,836.48
    -3,989.28 (-8.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,076.40
    -106.19 (-8.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.65
    -42.22 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

New Procedure to Revolutionise Paediatric Ear Surgery Performed for the First Time with AventaMed Solo + Tympanostomy Tube Device (TTD)

·2 min read

CORK, Ireland, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AventaMed DAC, a developer of novel medical devices that streamline surgery, allowing procedures to move out of the operating theatre and into new sites of service such as the doctor's office or clinic, announced the first use of its Solo+ TTD in a paediatric patient while the patient was awake. The procedure was performed by Dr. João Pimentel, a prominent otorhinolaryngologist specialist in Lisbon, Portugal at Hospital da Luz Oeiras.

Immediately after the procedure, Dr. Pimentel said, "The case went very well - even better than I imagined. The child did very well during the brief procedure which lasted less than 5 minutes. The Solo+ performed very well and enabled me to implant a tympanostomy tube in each ear in just a few seconds while the patient was awake. Ear tubes are usually inserted while a child is asleep using general anaesthesia."

Keith Jansen, President and CEO of AventaMed, commented, "This is a huge step forward for the company to be able to help doctors treat children who require ear tubes. The insertion of ear tubes is the most frequently performed surgical procedure on children. Millions of procedures are performed around the world each year. The Solo+ enables doctors to offer patients' families a very significant alternative to what has been performed until now. More and more different types of procedures are being done in an ambulatory setting. Solo+ enables ear tube placements to be done there as well. This should also mean that significant cost savings can be realised for the payers of these procedures."

Dr. Pimentel added, "It is a significant benefit for patients to be able to immediately return to normal activities. Patients, and their families, no longer must wait in a hospital for a prolonged period of time while the patient is prepared for surgery and then recovers from the general anaesthesia. As a result, parents can also return to their normal activities immediately."

About AventaMed:

AventaMed seeks to provide a higher standard of care for the most-frequently performed paediatric surgery in a safer, faster, more cost-effective manner while improving the patient / family experience in a sustainable way.

For more information, contact:
Keith Jansen
keith.jansen@aventamed.com
+1-617-347-6624

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-procedure-to-revolutionise-paediatric-ear-surgery-performed-for-the-first-time-with-aventamed-solo--tympanostomy-tube-device-ttd-301454609.html

SOURCE AventaMed

Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2022

    A key clinical trial, an enormous market opportunity, and breakthrough biotechnology could drive returns for shareholders this year.

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals takes second shot at getting emergency use approval for Covid-19 treatment

    A Main Line pharmaceutical company has, for the second time, submitted an application seeking emergency use authorization for its experimental Covid-19 therapy from the Food and Drug Administration NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) of Radnor is seeking the authorization for the use of its new drug candidate, Zyesami, in critical patients with Covid-19 who are at immediate risk of death from respiratory failure despite treatment with approved therapy including Remdesivir. The company initially sought emergency use approval for Zyesami in a broader group of Covid patients last year, but that application was rejected by the FDA.

  • Moderna begins Phase 1 study of its Epstein-Barr virus vaccine candidate

    Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 0.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it began dosing participants in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the company's experimental Epstein-Barr virus vaccine. The virus causes mononucleosis, also called mono, and is associated with a higher risk of multiple sclerosis and some lymphoproliferative disorders. The study is expected to troll 270 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 30 years old. Moderna's stock is down 8.2% so far this y

  • Annexon's Interim Mid-Stage Results On Huntington's Disease Candidate Fails To Cheer

    Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) posted interim data from its ongoing Phase 2 trial of ANX005 in patients with Huntington's disease (HD) who completed the 24-week treatment period. Annexon is developing ANX005, its lead monoclonal antibody candidate, for a range of complement-mediated disorders, including HD. Results showed that relative to baseline after six months of treatment, improvement in mean Composite Unified Huntington's Disease Rating Scale (cUHDRS) was observed in more than half of all eval

  • Why Annexon Biosciences Stock Plummeted 34% Today

    After Annexon (NASDAQ: ANNX) revealed that this occurred in an otherwise encouraging study of its ANX005, a pipeline drug aimed at treating Huntington's disease, the company's shares tumbled by over 34% on the day. After market hours on Tuesday, Annexon reported interim results from an ongoing, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005. The data concerned patients who completed the full 24-week course of treatment and revealed that the drug demonstrated "full target engagement of C1q in both serum and cerebrospinal fluid observed in evaluable patients through the dosing period."

  • COVID-19: “Testing at the first time you have symptoms, that’s really the most important time to test,” says Dr. Payal Patel

    Dr. Payal Patel, infectious diseases physician at University of Michigan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the CDC’s isolation guidelines, plus how schools are dealing with the Omicron surge.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in January

    Binary events on the way could send these drugmaker stocks through the roof, or push them down in the dirt.

  • The New IHU COVID-19 Variant: What You Need to Know, According to Experts

    The IHU variant was first detected in France in November—and it's suddenly getting a lot of attention. Here's what you need to know.

  • Where To Buy N95 And KN95 Masks That Aren't Counterfeit

    With so many fake COVID face masks being sold online, it's important to pay attention to a few details when you order.

  • 2 Reasons Not to Enroll in Medicare When You Turn 65

    For many people, turning 65 is a big milestone, and understandably so. In fact, age 65 is when you're first allowed to get coverage under Medicare. You're allowed to enroll in Medicare starting three months before the month of your 65th birthday.

  • Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio unveils incredible bikini body while dancing with friends aboard yacht

    Alessandra Ambrosio has been relaxing in her native Brazil with loved ones, including her daughter Anja.

  • Edgewise Therapeutics Shares Jump After Positive Data On Becker Muscular Dystrophy Study

    Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) posted positive topline results from Phase 1b trial of EDG-5506, designed to protect injury-susceptible fast skeletal muscle fibers in dystrophinopathies such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD) The seven adults with BMD enrolled in the Phase 1b clinical trial were administered 20 mg oral doses of EDG-5506 (n=5) or placebo (n=2). EDG-5506 was shown to be well-tolerated with no discontinuations or dose reductions. Relat

  • Why Kroger's low-priced Covid test kits just got more expensive

    Covid-19 test kits at supermarket giant Kroger Co. have just become pricier. Downtown-based Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, ended its 100-day program to sell at-home rapid Covid test kits at cost. Kroger, along with Walmart and Amazon, had reached a deal with the Biden administration last summer to sell Covid test kits at cost for 100 days.

  • These 2 New COVID Symptoms Could Mean You Have Omicron, Experts Warn

    The Omicron variant has quickly taken over the world, resulting in rising COVID cases, breakthrough infections, and reinfections. This new version of the virus has already pushed the U.S. to report more than one million new daily COVID cases on Jan. 3, and virus experts expect its surge to continue throughout the month, if not longer. More than 95 percent of cases in the country are estimated to be caused by Omicron, and every time the virus evolves, so can the illness it produces. According to

  • Here's Why Longeveron Stock Jumped Higher on Wednesday

    Investors are reacting positively to the beginning of an Alzheimer's disease trial with Longeveron's lead candidate, Lomadel-B.

  • What to Know About "Flurona" - Having Flu and COVID at the Same Time

    If you've ever worried whether you can have the flu and COVID at the same time, the headlines about "flurona" may have sent you into a fresh panic. Israel's first case of what some have called "flurona," has been reported, where a patient was doubly diagnosed with both infections - influenza and COVID-19.

  • The CDC sticks to new policy but tells people who want to test out of isolation after five days to use antigen tests

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is maintaining its position on its new COVID-19 isolation policy, with a slight update amid backlash.

  • Signs You Have a "Leaky Gut," Say Experts

    A leaky gut doesn't sound like something anyone wants to have, yet according to Harvard Health, "we all have some degree of leaky gut." It's a term that's been getting a lot of buzz on social media and blogs, but don't be "surprised if your doctor does not recognize this term. Leaky gut, also called increased intestinal permeability, is somewhat new and most of the research occurs in basic sciences. However, there is growing interest to develop medications that may be used in patients to combat

  • Patients line up for Louisiana's first smokable medical marijuana; balk at prices

    Monday was the first day Louisiana's medical marijuana pharmacies could offer the raw, smokable product as an option for patients.