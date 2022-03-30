Proceedings at the annual general meeting 30 March 2022

Agillic A/S

Announcement no. 4 2022





Copenhagen – 30 March 2022 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) publishes minutes from the annual general meeting.

On 30 March 2022, at 15:00, an ordinary general meeting was conducted at the company’s address Masnedøgade 22, 2100 Copenhagen, in accordance with the agenda of the notice.

The board of directors appointed Søren Elmann Ingerslev as chairman of the general meeting.

The general meeting took the board of director’s report on Agillic A/S’ business activities during 2021 into consideration.

The annual report for the financial year 2021 was presented to and adopted by the general meeting. The general meeting adopted the proposal to transfer the result of the financial year 2021 to the next financial year and that no dividend is paid out.

All members of the Board of Directors, Johnny Emil Søbæk Henriksen, Michael Moesgaard Andersen, Jesper Genter Lohmann, Susanne Lund and Mikael Konnerup were re-elected.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor.

The general meeting approved the proposals to authorize the board of directors to issue warrants as set out in item 6 of the agenda in the notice.

The general meeting approved the proposals to amend the company’s articles of association as set out in item 7.1-7.8 of the agenda in the notice.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting is available at https://agillic.com/investor/ and is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 28 49 18 46

claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

John Norden, Norden CEF

Toldbodgade 55B, 3. sal., 1253 København K

Denmark

+ 45 20 72 02 00

jn@nordencef.dk

