U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,618.08
    -13.52 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,225.91
    -68.28 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,601.04
    -18.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,127.36
    -5.74 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.91
    +3.67 (+3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.80
    +18.60 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.37 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0073 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3710
    -0.0290 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3174
    +0.0076 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8800
    -0.9860 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,164.68
    -618.08 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.59
    -4.51 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.57
    +9.32 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Proceedings at the annual general meeting 30 March 2022

Agillic A/S
·2 min read
Agillic A/S
Agillic A/S

Announcement no. 4 2022


Copenhagen – 30 March 2022 Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) publishes minutes from the annual general meeting.

Copenhagen – 30 March 2022 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Den-mark: AGILC) publishes minutes from the annual general meeting.

On 30 March 2022, at 15:00, an ordinary general meeting was conducted at the company’s address Masnedøgade 22, 2100 Copenhagen, in accordance with the agenda of the notice.

The board of directors appointed Søren Elmann Ingerslev as chairman of the general meeting.

The general meeting took the board of director’s report on Agillic A/S’ business activities during 2021 into consideration.

The annual report for the financial year 2021 was presented to and adopted by the general meeting. The general meeting adopted the proposal to transfer the result of the financial year 2021 to the next financial year and that no dividend is paid out.

All members of the Board of Directors, Johnny Emil Søbæk Henriksen, Michael Moesgaard Andersen, Jesper Genter Lohmann, Susanne Lund and Mikael Konnerup were re-elected.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor.

The general meeting approved the proposals to authorize the board of directors to issue warrants as set out in item 6 of the agenda in the notice.

The general meeting approved the proposals to amend the company’s articles of association as set out in item 7.1-7.8 of the agenda in the notice.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting is available at https://agillic.com/investor/ and is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 28 49 18 46
claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser
John Norden, Norden CEF
Toldbodgade 55B, 3. sal., 1253 København K
Denmark
+ 45 20 72 02 00
jn@nordencef.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands an omnichannel marketing automation platform through which they can work with data-driven insights to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions, and thereby create the most impactful, meaningful and profitable customer experiences.

Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales units in Berlin, Malmö and Oslo, and development units in Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 30 March 2022.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 on the Dip

    A stock market correction is the perfect time for investors to buy high-quality companies at a discount.

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Heading Into April

    They are all down more than 30% year to date, and now could be the perfect time to load up on these stocks.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Micron posts Q2 earnings beat, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Micron Technology.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.

  • RH Delivers Mixed Earnings, Announces 3-for-1 Stock Split

    Home-furnishings retailer RH reported a mixed fourth quarter, and plans a 3-for-1 stock split in the spring.

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Sibanye: An Update on Union Issues and Dividend Prospects

    The stock is set to surge amid a cooldown in union headwinds and attractive dividend prospects

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Market is ‘underestimating some of the risks,’ strategist says

    Advisors Capital Management Partner and Portfolio Manager JoAnne Feeney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market risks and geopolitical uncertainty as well as defense and homebuilder stock picks.

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 1147 GMT, the rouble was 2% higher at 83.50 against the dollar and had touched 82.55 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is now driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to sell foreign currency as well as by month- and quarter-end tax payments that boost demand for roubles, while importers' activity is low, said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.

  • Is it a Wise Decision to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares?

    Ruffer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. Ruffer has been providing investment management services for institutions, pension funds, charities, financial planners, and private clients, in the UK and internationally since 1994. According to the fund, in investing today, there is […]

  • Intel CEO earned 1,711 times average worker's pay in 2021

    Compared to Gelsinger, former CEO Bob Swan had earned 217 times more than the average Intel employee in 2020. Gelsinger earned $178.6 million in 2021 with stock awards making up nearly 79% of his total compensation, which was about 698% higher than Swan's 2020 pay. Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook earned https://www.reuters.com/technology/apples-tim-cook-paid-over-1400-times-average-worker-2021-2022-01-07 1,447 times of the average employee at the tech giant in 2021.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • We Think Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. Indeed, Lightwave Logic...

  • BlackRock President Says ‘Entitled Generation’ Now Learning About Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. President Rob Kapito warned that inflation is having dramatic effects on the economy, with an entire generation now learning what it means to suffer from shortages.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russ