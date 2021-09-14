U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.75
    +8.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,648.00
    +65.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,417.50
    +30.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,209.00
    +3.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.90
    +0.44 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.30
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1806
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3805
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6310
    -0.0490 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,235.12
    +2,080.61 (+4.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,200.76
    +42.03 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,473.64
    -196.46 (-0.64%)
     

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PROCEPT BioRobotics
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) (“PROCEPT”), a commercial-stage surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 6,556,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $163.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered and sold by PROCEPT. PROCEPT’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol "PRCT." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, PROCEPT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 983,400 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Cowen, Guggenheim Securities and SVB Leerink are acting as co-managers.

Registration statements relating to the offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on September 14, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. PROCEPT has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 100 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding PROCEPT’s expectations regarding the commencement of trading of its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market, the size, completion and timing of the closing of the offering. Forward-looking statements are based on PROCEPT’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to, and the completion of, the initial public offering. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the prospectus related to the initial public offering to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made only as of the date of this release, and PROCEPT undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:
Gilmartin Group
Matt Bacso, CFA
Matt.bacso@gilmartinir.com


Recommended Stories

  • XTM Announces Proposed Private Placement

    XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (OTCQB: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions for the hospitality and personal care industries throughout North America, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $6,000,000.00. Each Unit consists of one comm

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Proposed Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Why Support.com Stock Is Crashing

    Support.com's merger with a Bitcoin-mining company isn't powering the gains some investors had hoped for.

  • Microsoft Hikes Dividend and Unveils $60 Billion Stock Buyback Program

    Expanding its program for returning capital to shareholders, Microsoft late Tuesday said its board voted to both boost its quarterly dividend and adopt a new share repurchase program. Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) raised its quarterly dividend rate by 11%, to 62 cents from 56 cents. It was the 12th straight year that the company has boosted its quarterly payout following its September board meeting.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 10% Today

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock popped on Tuesday and was trading up 9.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. Four factors drove the lithium stock higher today: lithium prices, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), Tesla, and Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Lithium hydroxide prices hit all-time highs of $20,000 per metric ton on Sept. 8, according to S&P Global.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Tuesday reiterated her call that slowing economic activity in the United States will bolster growth stocks. Wood cited disappointing job growth in August and weakening consumer price index figures as signs that the U.S. economy will grow at a pace slower than many on Wall Street expected at the start of the year.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Mid-Caps Are Powering Higher Tuesday

    The stock market has seen some turbulence lately, and earlier in the week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) got left behind in a powerful rally. Investors are always watching the latest news from their favorite companies to see how their businesses are doing. On Tuesday, investors got charged up about strong results from FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), while contracting-services review specialist Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) gave an upbeat assessment of its business prospects.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Semper Vic Partners LP, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.0% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 5.1% and 8.6% return respectively […]

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • Dow Jones Dips As Apple Unveils New iPhone; GE Stock Falls As Reopening Plays Falter; 3 Stocks Pass Buy

    The Dow Jones fell as Apple unveiled its new iPhone. Microsoft stock rose, while GE stock took a dive as reopening plays faltered.

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Here's why the stock market may surprise everyone and 'melt-up'

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with one veteran Wall Street strategist who is going against the grain with a very bullish take on stocks.

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Profits are Understated and the Company has Room for New Growth

    The market for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's (NYSE:BMY) shares didn't move much after it posted weak earnings recently, but seems to be currently entering a bear run. When faced with uncertainty, it is always good to return to the fundamentals and see the performance and future growth capabilities of the company.

  • Market Recap: Tuesday, September 14

    Stocks ended lower on Tuesday to wipe out earlier gains as traders digested a new print on consumer inflation. Chris Retzler, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund Portfolio Manager&nbsp;and Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Market Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Why Herbalife Stock Just Crashed 15%

    The name takes me back to the first time I heard about Herbalife, while living and working in Moscow in the '90s, and saw a flyer on a lamppost announcing products for sale from "Gerbil-Life," the closest Herbalife could get to transliterating its name. Herbalife shareholders, though, are not smiling today because of something the company just announced. Yesterday after the close of trading, Herbalife issued an earnings warning for its fiscal third quarter 2021, and the stock is down 15% in response as of 10 a.m. EDT this morning.

  • Stock-market traders brace for ‘quadruple witching’

    The stock market is repeating a pattern of midmonth stumbles some analysts tie to options expiration. That dynamic could be underlined this week ahead of “quadruple witching,” the simultaneous expiration of individual stock options, stock-index options, stock-index futures and individual stock futures.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti