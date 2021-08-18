U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

Process Analyzers Market to Reach $12.19 bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research.

·6 min read

Surge in demand for wastewater treatment, Increase in usage of process analyzers in drug safety and adoption of automation drive the growth of the global process analyzer market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Process Analyzer Market by Analysis Type (Online Analysis, Inline Analysis, and Atline Analysis), Analyzing Material State (Liquid and Gas), and End-user Industry (Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global process analyzer industry generated $7.7 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $12.19 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in demand for wastewater treatment, increase in usage in drug safety, and adoption of automation drive the growth of the global process analyzer market. However, lack of skilled labor and high cost of infrastructure hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for process analyzers in emerging countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12737

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to strict lockdowns, which have forced almost all sectors to shut down their operations. This has hampered manufacturing activities and reduced the demand for process analyzers.

  • The demand for process analyzers from various end-use industries has declined drastically during the initial stage of the pandemic.

  • However, the market rapidly recovered after the manufacturing facilities were back with full production and operation capacity.

The Liquid segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on analyzing material state, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global process analyzers market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in application of process analyzers in chemical industries. However, the gas segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in manufacturing of gas for industrial usage.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Process Analyzers Market:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12737

The chemical segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end-user industry, the chemical segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global process analyzers market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the installation of process analyzers for safety and monitoring processes. However, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in manufacturing of drugs and medicines across the globe.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global process analyzers market. This is due to the large scale production activities in the market. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to industrialization activities at rapid rate.

Leading Market Players:-

  • ABB Ltd.

  • AMETEK Process Instruments

  • Applied Analytics

  • Endress+Hauser AG

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

  • Siemens AG

  • Suez

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12737

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Smart Waste Management Market - Global smart waste management market size was valued at $1,683.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $4,103.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market - Global water quality monitoring systems market is expected to reach $6,692.3 million by 2025, from $3,815.9 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Waste Management Equipment Market - Global waste management equipment market size was valued at $45,756.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $55,637.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.


Waste Management Market - Global waste management market size was $2,080.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $2,339.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Oil Field Equipment Market - Global oilfield equipment market size was valued at $111,400 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $141,498 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Industrial Water Pump Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Industrial Waste Heat Recovery System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/process-analyzers-market-to-reach-12-19-bn-globally-by-2030-at-4-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301357798.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

