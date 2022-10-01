U.S. markets closed

Process Automation And Instrumentation Market 2026, Simplification Of Manufacturing Through Automation to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Process Automation And Instrumentation Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Process Automation and Instrumentation Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the process automation and instrumentation market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 28.57 billion. The report extensively covers process automation and instrumentation market segmentation by type (process automation and process instrumentation) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

One of the factors propelling the process automation and instrumentation market's expansion is automation's ability to simplify manufacturing. For the various industries, the intense competition, growing complexity of production processes, and shorter time-to-market have all become key challenges. Therefore, automated devices in industrial facilities just require a modest programming change to adapt to the changing technology.

Process automation and instrumentation speed up data collection and improve the effectiveness of the entire production process since automated systems can quickly respond to operational changes. Therefore, one of the key factors anticipated to fuel the market's growth throughout the forecast period is manufacturing automation. However, factors such as cybersecurity threats will challenge market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the process automation and instrumentation market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Company Profiles

Global market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Overhead Cables Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The overhead cables market share is expected to increase by USD 17.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Electric Motor Sales Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electric motor sales market share is expected to increase by USD 52.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38%.

Process Automation And Instrumentation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

$28.57 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.55

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Metso Outotec Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Process automation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Process instrumentation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 10.5 Endress Hauser Group Services AG

  • 10.6 General Electric Co

  • 10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 10.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • 10.10 Schneider Electric SE

  • 10.11 Siemens AG

  • 10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Infiniti Research, Inc.)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/process-automation-and-instrumentation-market-2026-simplification-of-manufacturing-through-automation-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301636544.html

SOURCE Technavio

