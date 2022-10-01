Process Automation And Instrumentation Market 2026, Simplification Of Manufacturing Through Automation to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Process Automation And Instrumentation Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Process Automation and Instrumentation Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the process automation and instrumentation market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 28.57 billion. The report extensively covers process automation and instrumentation market segmentation by type (process automation and process instrumentation) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

One of the factors propelling the process automation and instrumentation market's expansion is automation's ability to simplify manufacturing. For the various industries, the intense competition, growing complexity of production processes, and shorter time-to-market have all become key challenges. Therefore, automated devices in industrial facilities just require a modest programming change to adapt to the changing technology.

Process automation and instrumentation speed up data collection and improve the effectiveness of the entire production process since automated systems can quickly respond to operational changes. Therefore, one of the key factors anticipated to fuel the market's growth throughout the forecast period is manufacturing automation. However, factors such as cybersecurity threats will challenge market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the process automation and instrumentation market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Story continues

Company Profiles

Global market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings



Process Automation And Instrumentation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $28.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Metso Outotec Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

