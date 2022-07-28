U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,069.33
    +45.72 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,549.68
    +352.09 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,128.98
    +96.56 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,865.45
    +17.11 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.60
    -0.66 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.90
    +31.40 (+1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    19.93
    +1.33 (+7.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0167
    -0.0037 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6890
    -0.0450 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2138
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4990
    -2.0630 (-1.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,831.86
    +1,850.53 (+8.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    549.69
    +18.92 (+3.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

Process innovator finds new, bigger headquarters

·1 min read

OLYMPIA, Wash. , July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., the leader in process-innovation, has completed the company's move into a new headquarters location at 3003 Sunset Way SE in Tumwater, WA.

www.imagesourceinc.com
www.imagesourceinc.com

The expanded facility provides a transformational workplace that serves the people of ImageSource with more room for team growth and collaboration. The LEED certified building supports the company's commitment to sustainability and comes equipped with technology features supporting ImageSource's position as an industry leader in innovation and cyber security.

"We're excited to welcome and host our valued customer partners to collaborate with them here and bring business process innovation to life," says ImageSource CEO Terry Sutherland. The company supports regional and national customers with offices in Olympia, Denver, Newport Beach, and development teams globally.

ImageSource was founded by Sutherland and CFO Victor Zvirzdys in 1994 above a restaurant owned by the Zvirzdys family in downtown Olympia. The company grew to take over the entire building – becoming a landmark located between the two bridges that connect downtown Olympia and the city's westside neighborhoods.

"We've always located our operations to best serve customer partners," notes Sutherland. "This move is just the latest chapter in our continuing story of growth."

About ImageSource 

ImageSource makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging advanced automation technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/process-innovator-finds-new-bigger-headquarters-301594497.html

SOURCE Imagesource, Inc

Recommended Stories

  • How Groupon Makes Money: Direct Sales and Commissions

    Groupon is known for offering discount coupons and vouchers for a variety of retailers and services, but the company also has other revenue streams you may not know about.

  • Read How Samsung Performed In Q2

    Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 21% year-on-year to KRW77.20 trillion. The Device Solutions Division posted KRW 28.5 trillion in revenue and KRW 9.98 trillion in operating profit. Earnings in the Memory Business improved as it focused on meeting solid demand for servers. Samsung Display Corporation posted KRW 7.71 trillion in revenue and KRW 1.06 trillion in operating profit, driven by solid demand from major customers. The Mobile eXperienc

  • Aramark Increases Support of Minority-Owned Businesses: Announces Centers of Excellence Mentoring Cohort for Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Delaware, and Southern California Businesses

    PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Aramark, the leading U.S.-based food service provider, announced today the start of its second mentoring cohort with the Eastern Minority Supplier Developm...

  • Prepare for hard times if you’re starting a business, and be brutally honest with yourself

    The owner of an expanding lifestyle-assistant business is acutely aware of the need to balance growth with prudence.

  • GoDaddy Launches Empower Program in Canada in Collaboration With Futurpreneur To Bring Entrepreneurs Critical Digital Skills

    GoDaddy and Futurpreneur collaborate to support entrepreneurs in creating a digital presence and growing their businesses online

  • Abcellera Biologics Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Jump To 89

    Abcellera Biologics Inc shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 78 to 89.

  • Meta Quarterly Report Shows First-Ever Revenue Decline, Outlook A Miss

    The Meta earnings report late Wednesday missed estimates on the top and bottom lines and showed its first year-over-year revenue decline.

  • Comcast Registers 5% Revenue Growth In Q2, Sees Subscriber Loss

    Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 5.1% year-on-year to $30.02 billion, beating the consensus of $29.70 billion. Segments: Revenue for Cable Communications rose 3.7% Y/Y to $16.60 billion, driven by increases in broadband, wireless, and business services partially offset by decreases in advertising, video, and voice revenue. Customer Relationships decreased by 28,000 to 34.4 million. Broadband customer net additions were flat, and total video custo

  • Hershey Sweetens Outlook After Second-Quarter Profit, Revenue Rise

    The maker of Reese’s peanut butter cups and Twizzlers candy said revenue increased 19% in the second quarter.

  • Low-wage employees report high levels of financial stress—and it’s impacting their productivity at work

    More than one in five employees in low-wage jobs report that their high levels of financial stress negatively affects their productivity and job performance.

  • Marriott Picks OpenTable As Preferred Restaurant Technology Provider

    Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) owned OpenTable has signed a global agreement to become a preferred restaurant technology provider to Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR). OpenTable serves more than 1,400 restaurants operated by Marriott hotels in properties across 56 countries worldwide. The agreement will make it easier for restaurants located in a Marriott branded property worldwide to take advantage of OpenTable technology and onboard their teams. "Our software streamlines hotel food

  • Here’s What to Expect From the Fed’s Policy Review Today

    (Bloomberg) -- Ten-year Treasury yields have slumped almost 75 basis points in just a matter of weeks as investors fret about the prospect of a recession, providing a glum backdrop to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting that concludes today. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale I

  • ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    ExlService Holdings (EXLS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 12.78% and 5.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Measuring the Value of Digital Ownership via a Web3 Benchmark

    In CoinDesk Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), the standard for defining the industries of digital assets, Web3 is comprised of a diverse set of digital assets across industry groups.

  • Gucci's sales growth eases in Q2 as China lockdowns weigh

    PARIS (Reuters) -Sales at French luxury group Kering's top brand Gucci rose by just 4% in the second quarter, the group said on Wednesday, as a new round of lockdowns weighed on revenues in the key Chinese market. Overall sales for Kering, which is also home to fast-growing labels Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, came in at 4.97 billion euros ($5.03 billion), up 12% on a comparable basis. Gucci's 4% growth in the three months to June compared with a 19% rise over the same period for sales at LVMH's fashion and leather goods division, led by the Louis Vuitton and Dior brands.

  • ArcelorMittal Cuts Another Deal With $2.2 Billion CSP Swoop

    (Bloomberg) -- ArcelorMittal SA agreed to buy Brazilian steelmaker CSP from shareholders including Vale SA for $2.2 billion as the company continues to expand its operations in the Americas.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Watchers S

  • Roku Q2 Preview: Can Shares Get Back on Track?

    It's been anything but enjoyable for Roku investors over the last year, with shares losing more than 80% of their value.

  • Medifast (MED) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Medifast (MED) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Teck CEO Lindsay to step down after 17 years; miner posts Q2 profit beat

    (Reuters) -Teck Resources Ltd Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will step down after 17 years at the helm, the Canadian miner said on Tuesday, as it posted a quarterly profit that beat estimates on upbeat prices for steelmaking coal. Lindsay, who will step down by end-September, will be replaced by Jonathan Price as CEO, while Harry Conger has been appointed president and chief operating officer. The Vancouver-based miner needs a leader who will be around and accountable long-term as it shifts its focus to copper from carbon, Lindsay said, on his 71st and final post-earnings call on Wednesday.

  • Ether Dominates Futures Trading as Shorts See $200M in Liquidations

    Crypto markets jumped after the Federal Reserve’s decision to hike rates by 0.75% in a move that caught short traders offside.