Process Liquid Analyzer Market to reach US$ 4.22 Billion by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read

2013-2021 Process Liquid Analyzer Market Outlook Compared to 2021-2028 Forecast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Process Liquid Analyzer Market is estimated to be worth around US$ 3.0 Bn in 2022. With rising adoption of process liquid analyzer across various industries such as oil & petrochemicals, water & wastewater treatment, and food & beverages, the overall demand is anticipated to rise at a moderate CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2028, totaling a valuation of over US$ 4.22 Bn by 2028.

According to a new research study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Process Liquid Analyser Market is slated to reach a valuation of about US$ 4.22 Bn by 2028. From an estimated value of just under US$ 3 Bn in 2022, this is indicative of a decadal growth rate of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028. Mass urbanisation across the globe brought about by rapid industrialisation has resulted in a sustained need for clean, potable water and wastewater treatment.

The governments of emerging economies particularly in the Asia Pacific are beefing up investments in water and wastewater treatment infrastructure to meet the rising demands of the population. Future Market Insights predicts a lucrative opportunity for new revenue generation in the process liquid analyser market as a direct consequence of these investments.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-534

With an increasing focus on sustainability and the green revolution, coupled with concerns pertaining to the use of fossil fuels, governments across the world are teaming up with global industry bodies to prescribe regulations to reduce the harmful effects of refined petroleum fuels. Adhering to these mandates will mean petroleum refineries need to upgrade their infrastructure, technologies, and blending and operational processes. This scenario is anticipated to create a favourable path for revenue growth of the global process liquid analyser market.

Attribute

Details

Process Liquid Analyzer Market Estimated Size in 2022

US$ 3.0 Bn

Process Liquid Analyzer Market Projected Size in 2028

US$ 4.22 Bn

Process Liquid Analyzer Market Historical CAGR (2013-2021)

5.3%

Process Liquid Analyzer Market Value-Based CAGR (2022-2028)

5.9%

Increasing Demand for Process Liquid Analysers to be Witnessed from Key End-use Industries in the Coming Years

Process liquid analysers are widely used across industries such as food and beverages, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, water and wastewater treatment, oil and petrochemicals, automotive, paper and pulp, and power generation. Consistent growth of end-use industries has led to a rising need for providing high quality output while adhering to the stringent governmental norms ruling various industrial processes.

An increasing demand for critical industrial components such as process liquid analysers can be observed in the wake of industrial advancements that call for enhanced operational efficiency and reduction in costs as well as industrial waste. According to FMI analysis, water and wastewater treatment is the largest end-use sector in the global process liquid analyser market, both in terms of revenue and demand generation.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-534

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Historical Data Available for

2013-2021

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Market Analysis

Units for Volume and US$ Mn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, China, India, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Turkey and South Africa

Key Segments Covered

Technology, Liquid Medium, Product, Display, End Use, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• ABB
• General Electric
• Danaher-Corporation Hach
• Schneider Electric
• Emerson Electric Co.,
• Endress+Hauser Management AG
• Novatech Analytical Solutions Inc.
• METTLER TOLEDO
• Suez, Applied Analytics Group BV
• Teledyne Analytical Instruments
• AMETEK Inc.
• Modcon Systems Ltd.
• Metrohm
• Xylem Inc.

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Revenue Pullers in the Process Liquid Analyser Market

While the need to enhance industrial operational efficiencies and ensure consistent integrity of industrial processes is driving the process liquid analyser market, there are certain factors that are restricting revenue growth. Process liquid analysers come with very low replacement rates, requiring the replacement of the product after a span of several years. Product longevity acts as a bane in subsequent replenishments, thereby restraining replacement revenue growth to some extent. Then again, the initial setup costs associated with process liquid analysers could be very high, depending on the end-use application. Complex process liquid analysers used in some of the crucial industrial processes may require high capital investments. This factor is also expected to act as a hindrance to revenue growth of the global process liquid analyser market.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-534

FMI Projections and Forecasts of the Process Liquid Analyser Market

  • The process liquid analyser market is estimated to generate incremental $ opportunity to the tune of about US$ 1.8 Bn in the next 10 years

  • Process liquid analysers deploying NIR technology are slated to have the widest application

  • TOC analysers to dominate the global market through 2028; pH & ORP analysers to witness fastest growth owing to increasing application across several end-use industries

  • Process liquid analysers with digital displays to hold largest market share in the coming decade

  • Demand from the water and wastewater treatment sector will witness fastest growth during the period 2022 - 2028; this is also the largest revenue generating end-use sector in the global market

  • North America to remain dominant regional market for process liquid analysers through 2028; China and India to remain top regional markets in terms of demand for process liquid analysers

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/534

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Liquid Cold Plates Market - There are numerous factors implicit behind the implementation & the development of liquid cold plates market across the globe in past few years. Employment of the said component in power electronics and semiconductor industry is one of prime factor fuelling the growth of liquid cold plates market.

Injectable Liquid Filling Machines Market - Packaging plays a pivotal role in injectable liquid filling machines marketing of products along the supply chain. The sole idea of packaging, as a means of carriage, got changed with innovation and technology.

Liquid Ring Compressors Market - Liquid ring compressors are mainly used to compress gases from a lower pressure to a higher pressure. Liquid ring compressors are valveless positive displacement compressors and include multiple component parts such as the impeller, the impeller hub, a body casing and intake and discharge ports.

Liquid Filled Transformer Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, liquid filled transformer market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031with projected growth between 3% and 4% for the same period.

Process Analyzers Market - Portability and accuracy are the major requirements when it comes to process analyzers. The increasing need for portable process analyzers has been fueling the production of new-aged and next-generation process analyzers that are designed effectively for the providing accurate results and monitoring while easing the usage with portability.

Carbon Monoxide Analyzers Market - Carbon monoxide (CO) is a gas that has no taste, odour and colour. It is toxic to humans and animals because it interferes with the haemoglobin function of carrying oxygen to human body.

Flue Gas Analyzer Market - Flue gas analyzers are industrial equipment that are used for analyzing the emitted gas from flue or stack by various industries. Flue gas analyzers are used for measuring the concentration of various gas poison index, losses, efficiency, and the excess amount of air.

Conductivity Analyzers Market - A conductivity analyzer is used for measuring electrical conductivity of a solution. These have numerous usages in research and engineering with applications in aquaculture, hydroponics, aquaponics, and freshwater systems for monitoring the amount of impurities or salts, nutrients in the water.

Bioprocessing Systems Market - Manufacturing biologics is a complicated process and thus generally are outsourced by the manufacturers. Bioprocessing is the manufacturing process which helps in producing bio-based products such as vegetable oils, and fatty acids.

Advanced Process Control Market - The advanced process control market is expected to advance with a steady CAGR of 9.31%, through the forecast period. The current market is primarily swept by petrochemical, nuclear power, oil & gas industries due to safety, improvement and quality in production plants.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/process-liquid-analyzer-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/process-liquid-analyzer-market


