U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,929.00
    -31.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,965.00
    -284.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,554.75
    -28.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.60
    -27.60 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.31
    -1.04 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.90
    +25.90 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    +0.40 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0627
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    -0.1360 (-3.79%)
     

  • Vix

    24.72
    -1.42 (-5.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2134
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2240
    -1.3610 (-1.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,760.89
    +2,008.34 (+8.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.03
    +45.41 (+8.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,356.47
    -53.56 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Processa Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in the 300 mg Dose Group with Next Generation Chemotherapy-Capecitabine

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·3 min read
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • The 300 mg dose group will provide more information on the drug exposure vs adverse event relationship which is critical to FDA approval given the FDA’s Project Optimus Oncology initiative.

  • Patients treated with Next Generation Chemotherapy-Capecitabine have NOT had hand-foot syndrome or cardiotoxicity adverse events, typically seen in 50-70% of patients presently on FDA-approved capecitabine.

  • In mid-April Processa expects guidance from FDA on our Phase 2B trial design and our Project Optimus approach.

HANOVER, MD, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA) (“Processa” or the “Company”), a developer of Next Generation Chemotherapies (NGCs), today announced that the Company has dosed the first patient in its NGC-Capecitabine (combination of PCS6422 and capecitabine) 300 mg dose group. The Processa NGCs already have clinical evidence to support their safety and efficacy while they target patients who need better treatment options for their cancer in order to improve survival and/or quality of life.

“We are pleased to have now dosed the first patient in our 300 mg dose group. This dose group will provide more information on the drug exposure vs adverse event relationship which is critical to FDA approval given FDA’s Project Optimus Oncology initiative. In addition, the data obtained from this dose group will help us to better understand how PCS6422 alters capecitabine metabolism to form more cancer-killing metabolites and fewer metabolites that only cause dose-limiting side effects,” said Dr. David Young, President and CEO of Processa.

Dr. Young added, “We anticipate completion of enrollment in the Phase 1B trial in mid-2023 and are excited to have high exposure of the cancer-killing metabolites without the hand-foot syndrome or cardiotoxicity side effects that typically occur in 50-70% of the patients presently treated with FDA-approved capecitabine. Further, we expect our discussions on our Phase 2B trial with FDA in mid-April to enhance our collaboration with the FDA on their Project Optimus Oncology initiative for all our NGCs while clearing the way to both finalize our Phase 2B protocol and to initiate the trial in the 2nd half of this year.”

The Company will hold its year-end 2022 earnings call on March 30, 2023.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The mission of Processa is to develop the Next Generation Chemotherapies (with existing clinical evidence of safety and efficacy) for cancer patients who need better cancer drugs to extend survival and/or improve their quality of life. The Company uses its Regulatory Science Approach and the principles of the FDA’s Project Optimus Oncology initiative to provide an efficient development program, increase the probability of approval, and provide a safer and better cancer treatment that can be easily differentiated from what is presently on the market and in development. Processa is developing three Next Generation Chemotherapy oncology treatments: Next Generation Capecitabine (PCS6422 and Capecitabine to treat metastatic colorectal, gastrointestinal, breast, pancreatic, and other cancers), Next Generation Gemcitabine (PCS3117 to treat pancreatic, lung, ovarian, breast, and other cancers), and Next Generation Irinotecan (PCS11T to treat lung, colorectal, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and other cancers).

For more information, visit our website at www.processapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by Processa Pharmaceuticals with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

For More Information:
Michael Floyd
(301) 651-4256
mfloyd@processapharma.com

Patrick Lin
(925) 683-3218
plin@processapharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • Sarepta Therapeutics plummets 20% after FDA contradicts company and requires advisory meeting

    Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) shares plummeted in the extended session Thursday after the Food and Drug Administration contradicted the biotech company and said it required an advisory committee meeting for its experimental Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug. Shares of Sarepta dropped as much as 20% after hours, following a 2.9% gain in the regular session to close at $149.67. At the beginning of the month, Sarepta said the FDA did not plan on requiring a meeting, and shares soared 23.5% that day. FDA Advisory Committees make recommendations to the FDA on whether to approve or not approve a drug, but the agency is not bound to the committee’s decision.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell On Its Looming $43 Billion Seagen Takeover?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company announced its $43 billion plan to buy Seagen? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Harvard biologist claims to be a decade younger thanks to these 4 lifestyle habits

    David Sinclair, founder of Tally Health, shares his tips for living a longer life.

  • Medicare Negotiation Undercuts Biotech Stocks Regeneron, Halozyme

    Confusion over new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services negotiating plans sent REGN and HALO stocks tumbling Thursday.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: ACAD's Drug Approval, SGEN to be Acquired by PFE & More

    Acadia's (ACAD) pipeline and regulatory updates, and Seagen's (SGEN) acquisition news are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • 5 foods a longevity expert eats each day to stay biologically 20 years younger than his age

    Dr. Mark Hyman, author of “Forever Young,” says certain foods can help slow the aging process.

  • COVID-19 pill Paxlovid moves closer to full FDA approval

    Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill Paxlovid won another vote of confidence from U.S. health advisers Thursday, clearing the way for its full regulatory approval by the Food and Drug Administration. The medication has been used by millions of Americans since the FDA granted it emergency use authorization in late 2021. The agency has the final say on giving Pfizer's drug full approval and is expected to decide by May.

  • First Drugs Facing Medicare Price Penalty Are Named

    U.S. health officials listed 27 medications whose prices rose faster than inflation, triggering rebates under a new federal law.

  • Johnson & Johnson's Experimental Dengue Pill Shows Efficacy In Animal Studies

    New data published in the journal Nature shows that Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) experimental dengue pill proved effective against all four virus types in mice and prevented infection from two types in monkeys. The first-in-class antiviral, shown to be safe and well tolerated in Phase 1 first-in-human clinical study, is now progressing into Phase 2 clinical studies to prevent and treat dengue. Reuters writes that early animal results add hope for what could become the first antiviral treatmen

  • Worried About Nursing Home Costs? Here Are Your Options

    Long-term care in residential facilities like nursing homes is a financial challenge for many. When dealing with a loved one who is disabled, elderly or ill, families often try every other kind of long-term care facility first. Because nursing homes … Continue reading → The post Nursing Home Costs: How You Can Cover Them appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Up 5% in a Year: What Awaits in 2023?

    AstraZeneca (AZN) expects total revenues to increase in the low-to-mid single-digit percentage in 2023 at CER.

  • Depression too often gets deemed ‘hard to treat’ when medication falls short. An overreliance on it can cause harm

    Nearly 3 in 4 who take antidepressants do not get complete relief and are usually categorized as having a difficult-to-treat type of depression referred to, controversially, as “treatment-resistant depression.” We see patients who feel demoralized by the implied and untrue notion that their depression is “incurable."

  • Caffeine could reduce body fat and cut diabetes risk, scientists say

    Coffee and caffeine consumption have previously been associated with improving metabolism and burning fat.

  • Biden says he’s ‘intensely’ focused on lowering drug prices

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday said his administration was focused “intensely” on lowering health care costs and took aim at “MAGA” Republicans who he said are intent on dialing back Medicare coverage for millions of Americans.

  • FDA panel to meet Thursday to discuss full approval of Paxlovid

    A Food and Drug Administration committee is set to meet Thursday to decide whether the regulator should grant full approval to Paxlovid, the antiviral pill developed by Pfizer (PFE) to treat high-risk COVID infections. The FDA in late 2021 authorized the drug, which generated $18.9 billion in sales in 2022.

  • How Does the New French Retirement Age Stack Up Globally?

    Amid fervent protests from citizens and lawmakers, French President Emmanuel Macron unilaterally changed the retirement age Thursday. See how it compares to other countries.

  • Yellen Trashes GOP Plan to Prioritize Debt Payments

    Appearing before the Senate Finance Committee Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in no uncertain terms that she does not think a Republican proposal for the U.S. to prioritize its debt payments in the event of a default is viable. The U.S. bumped up against the federal debt limit in January, forcing the Treasury to start taking “extraordinary measures” to make its payments. Absent an increase or suspension in the federal debt limit, the Treasury could be unable to meet its obligation

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • AT&T and Verizon: We Compare, You Make the Call

    AT&T and Verizon are the two biggest telecommunications companies in the U.S. The two behemoths have always enjoyed excessive free cash flows thanks to their dominant position in their business and the high barriers to entry to potential competitors. AT&T is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, serving more than 100 million customers. Almost a year ago, AT&T completed the spinoff of WarnerMedia.

  • Stock Market Surges To Weekly Highs; Warren Buffett Makes Big Move While Bank Stocks Rally

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added over $467 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.