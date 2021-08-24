Processed Fruits & Vegetables Market to hit $465 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Processed Fruits & Vegetables Industry is set to record over 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 driven by rising demand for ready-to-eat and convenient food products.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The processed fruits & vegetables market value is projected to cross USD 465 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Shifting consumer preferences toward convenience food & canned food products coupled with an enhanced focus on health & wellness are positively influencing the overall market statistics.

Fresh-cut product segment holds a considerable share in the market. The product type is increasingly used in the hotel & food service industry to save preparation time. The fresh-cut fruit segment is projected to record nearly 7.5% CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing demand for fresh-cut fruits as an on-the-go, convenient & healthy snacking option, high nutritional value, freshness, convenience, and absence of preservatives.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3232

Some major findings of the processed fruits & vegetables market report include:

Processed fruits and vegetables industry from vegetables is projected to witness over 7% CAGR from 2021 to 2027 due to growing trend of packaged salad containing leafy vegetables.

The filling processing equipment segment is predicted to surpass USD 40 billion by 2027 owing to machine offers various advantages, such as higher production speed, reliability & consistency, limited labor requirement, and reliability on automation, to ensure product quality.

North America comprises a significant share in the global market owing to surging demand for healthy and ready-to-eat food products such as packed salad, canned beans, and frozen fruits & vegetables.

Browse key industry insights spread across 420 pages 495 market data tables and 30 figures & charts from the report “Processed Fruits & Vegetables Market Statistics By Type (Fruits, Vegetables), Product (Fresh, Fresh-Cut {Fruit Mix, Apples, Mangoes, Trays, Pineapples, Bananas, Melons}, Canned, Frozen, Drying & Dehydration), Processing Equipment (Pre-processing, Processing, Washing, Filling, Seasoning, Packaging), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

Story continues

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/processed-fruits-and-vegetables-market

Asia Pacific processed fruits & vegetables market is anticipated to record over 7.5% CAGR up to 2027. The increasing purchasing power, growing per capita income, rapid urbanization, changing food habits, and increasing number of working women in developing countries including China, India, Indonesia & the Philippines have surged the demand for convenient and ready-to-eat products. The rising number of hypermarkets, retail stores, and supermarkets in the region will further accelerate the sales of processed fruits and vegetables.

Major players in the processed fruits & vegetables market are focusing on strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, to cater to the rising demand for processed fruits and vegetables. For instance, in June 2021, Kraft Foods announced an agreement to purchase Assan Foods from the privately held Turkish conglomerate, Kibar Holding for USD 100 million. Kraft Heinz expects to accelerate its international growth strategy through this acquisition.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/processed-fruits-and-vegetables-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com



