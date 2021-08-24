U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.75
    +13.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,372.00
    +91.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,375.25
    +70.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,215.40
    +8.80 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.91
    +0.27 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.70
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.98
    -1.58 (-8.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8020
    +0.1220 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,837.66
    -214.09 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,263.53
    +0.09 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,118.95
    +9.93 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Processed Fruits & Vegetables Market to hit $465 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·3 min read

Processed Fruits & Vegetables Industry is set to record over 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 driven by rising demand for ready-to-eat and convenient food products.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The processed fruits & vegetables market value is projected to cross USD 465 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Shifting consumer preferences toward convenience food & canned food products coupled with an enhanced focus on health & wellness are positively influencing the overall market statistics.

Fresh-cut product segment holds a considerable share in the market. The product type is increasingly used in the hotel & food service industry to save preparation time. The fresh-cut fruit segment is projected to record nearly 7.5% CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing demand for fresh-cut fruits as an on-the-go, convenient & healthy snacking option, high nutritional value, freshness, convenience, and absence of preservatives.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3232

Some major findings of the processed fruits & vegetables market report include:

  • Processed fruits and vegetables industry from vegetables is projected to witness over 7% CAGR from 2021 to 2027 due to growing trend of packaged salad containing leafy vegetables.

  • The filling processing equipment segment is predicted to surpass USD 40 billion by 2027 owing to machine offers various advantages, such as higher production speed, reliability & consistency, limited labor requirement, and reliability on automation, to ensure product quality.

  • North America comprises a significant share in the global market owing to surging demand for healthy and ready-to-eat food products such as packed salad, canned beans, and frozen fruits & vegetables.

Browse key industry insights spread across 420 pages 495 market data tables and 30 figures & charts from the report “Processed Fruits & Vegetables Market Statistics By Type (Fruits, Vegetables), Product (Fresh, Fresh-Cut {Fruit Mix, Apples, Mangoes, Trays, Pineapples, Bananas, Melons}, Canned, Frozen, Drying & Dehydration), Processing Equipment (Pre-processing, Processing, Washing, Filling, Seasoning, Packaging), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/processed-fruits-and-vegetables-market

Asia Pacific processed fruits & vegetables market is anticipated to record over 7.5% CAGR up to 2027. The increasing purchasing power, growing per capita income, rapid urbanization, changing food habits, and increasing number of working women in developing countries including China, India, Indonesia & the Philippines have surged the demand for convenient and ready-to-eat products. The rising number of hypermarkets, retail stores, and supermarkets in the region will further accelerate the sales of processed fruits and vegetables.

Major players in the processed fruits & vegetables market are focusing on strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, to cater to the rising demand for processed fruits and vegetables. For instance, in June 2021, Kraft Foods announced an agreement to purchase Assan Foods from the privately held Turkish conglomerate, Kibar Holding for USD 100 million. Kraft Heinz expects to accelerate its international growth strategy through this acquisition.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/processed-fruits-and-vegetables-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

    Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) were both up by double-digit percentages late Monday, and below, we'll go into the details.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Salesforce Stocks Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2%, 2%, and 5%, respectively, as investors rotated back into high-quality growth stocks. Barron's highlighted Amazon's attractive growth prospects -- in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, logistics, and healthcare -- in a bullish report on Friday. "Growth at Amazon Web Services is accelerating, and revenue from the unit could hit an annualized $100 billion by 2023," Savitz and Cherney said.

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Why Doximity Stock Surged on Monday

    The networking and productivity platform for doctors is riding a wave of positive investor sentiment.

  • JD.com Surges After Sales Beat Allays Tech Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s shares soared as much as 10.5% after the e-commerce giant reported revenue that beat estimates, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has depressed growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant’s shares gained by the most in almost a month in Hong Kong after it posted a better-than-expected 26% rise in revenue to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June. Star fund manager Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, which ha

  • Semiconductors ‘under appreciated’, good long-term investment: expert

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down today’s market action and outlook with Francisco Bido, F/M Integrated Alpha Investments Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • The Nasdaq Is Record-Bound, and These 2 Stocks Are Leading the Way

    The stock market carried forward its upward momentum into the new week on Monday, and investors tracking the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw outsize gains. The Nasdaq was up 1.5% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, reaching all-time record levels in the process. Plenty of stocks have benefited from the big bull run in the Nasdaq since March 2020, but today a couple of companies that many investors have neglected to notice came to the forefront.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • NVIDIA Stock Through The Lens Of Big Money

    NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) has been in rocket mode in 2021, ramping +59. In one year, shares are up a hefty 71%. And it could be setting up for more highs soon. One likely reason is due to Big Money lifting the stock.

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.