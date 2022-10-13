Processed Seafood Market to grow by USD 47.01 Bn by 2026, High Demand Of Protein Rich And Ready-to-eat Seafood to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The processed seafood market size is poised to grow by USD 47.01 bn during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The high demand for protein-rich and ready-to-eat seafood, and increasing raw seafood prices have led to a consumer shift towards processed seafood products, and growing domestic demand will offer immense growth opportunities.
However, the growing popularity of vegan seafood, stringent government regulations and guidelines, and water pollution emerging as a threat to marine life will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.
Processed Seafood Market Segmentation
Product
Geography
Processed Seafood Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our processed seafood market report covers the following areas:
Processed Seafood Market size
Processed Seafood Market trends
Processed Seafood Market industry analysis
This study identifies the high demand for protein-rich and ready-to-eat seafood as one of the prime reasons driving the processed seafood market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.
Processed Seafood Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Processed Seafood Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Processed Seafood Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
bioMerieux SA
GEA Group AG
John Bean Technologies Corp.
Kyokuyo Co. Ltd.
Marel Group
Mitsubishi Corp.
Mowi ASA
Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG
Thai Union Group PCL
The Middleby Corp.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
Processed Seafood Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist processed seafood market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the processed seafood market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the processed seafood market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of processed seafood market vendors
Processed Seafood Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94%
Market growth 2022-2026
$47.01 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.37
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, France, Germany, China, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
bioMerieux SA, GEA Group AG, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kyokuyo Co. Ltd., Marel Group, Mitsubishi Corp., Mowi ASA, Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG, Thai Union Group PCL, and The Middleby Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Frozen seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Canned seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Smoked seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
