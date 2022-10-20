U.S. markets closed

Processed Superfruits Market is Set to Notch US$ 87.5 Mn Revenue by year 2032 end. Growing Demand for Antioxidant-Rich Superfruits is leading Growth Factor | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The APEJ processed superfruits market is estimated to reach 3,422,838 tons in terms of volume by the end of 2032. The North American Processed Superfruits market is expected to register a 6.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global processed superfruits market is expected to exhibit a stable CAGR of around 5% over the projection period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is anticipated to increase from US$ 53.7 Mn in 2022 to US$ 87.5 Mn by 2032. According to the analysis done by Future Market Insights, the power segment reached around US $ 26.8 billion in 2021 as it surged from the US $ 28.2 billion by the end of 2016, representing a growth rate of 5.1%. The Liquid segment is predicted to reach 94,207 tons in volume in 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the next few years.

The overall growth of processed superfruits was valued at around US$ 38.1 billion dollars in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 40.1 Bn by the end of 2022, visualizing one Y-O-Y growth of over 5.2% annually. On the basis of volumes of glasses, the global processed superfruits market is anticipated to reach around US$ 18 million tons by 2032, seeing a CAGR of nearly 5.9 % over the 2022-2032 proximity.

Request for In-depth Report Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1994

Superfruits are used for juices that have higher nutritional value than any other juices. According to the definition by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), superfruits have great nutritious content and an extra nutritional benefit. Antioxidant capacity is among the most widely recognized biologically active traits of a superfruit.

Key Takeaways

  • The global processed superfruits market is anticipated to witness robust growth driven by the surging demand for antioxidant-rich superfruits. Consumers are drastically preferring natural food products including processed fruits along with it a higher demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) foods and ready-to-drink (RTP) beverages is also witnessed which is expected to bolster growth in the market. The value of natural foods such as food color and flavor, in addition to several other dietary and functional uses, sums up the growth of the global processed superfruits market.

  • The escalating beverage segment is predicted to represent a market share of 65.8% of the total global processed superfruits market by the end of 2022. The food segment is anticipated to touch a market valuation of US$ 20.7 Bn by 2032 and record a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period.

  • The APEJ processed superfruits market is anticipated to surpass 3,422,838 tons in terms of volume by the end of 2032, posting a 5.9% CAGR until that year. According to historical estimations, in 2021, the United States superfruit industry was worth US$ 10.52 Bn, which has been predicted to reach US$ 11.1 Bn in 2022, based on a CAGR of 5.6%.

  • In 2021, the Latin American processed superfruits market possessed around US$4,043.8 million and its value is expected to increase to US$ 4,268.2 million by 2022, growing at a rate of 5.6 %. Japan processed superfruits market is anticipated to represent a market share of US$94.7 million in 2022 over 2021.

  • One of the major restraining factors is high processing, management, and preservation costs and the incongruency of superfruits flavor is likely to limit the further development of the global processed superfruits market over the forecast period.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Competitive Landscape

The global market for processed superfruits is known to be fragmented and fiercely competitive owing to the presence of several local and regional rivals. Prominent market players are focusing on employing an array of marketing strategies such as partnerships, expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations.

More Insights into the Processed Superfruits Market

The U.S. is expected to dominate the global processed superfruits market over the assessment period as it accounted for around $5 billion in market revenue by 2021 with an annual growth rate of 9.8%, according to a new report by Markets. Growth in the market is attributed to the growing demand for natural and healthy foods, as well as the increasing popularity of superfruits among health-conscious consumers.

In emerging economies like India, the processed superfruits market is growing at a rapid pace. The demand for superfruits is driven by the increasing health consciousness among the Indian population. Processed superfruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which offer various health benefits.

To get More Insights, Talk to Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1994

Processed Super fruits Market by Category

By Fruit Type, Processed Superfruits Market is Segmented as:

  • Apple

  • Grape

  • Acai

  • Pomegranate

  • Blueberry

  • Cranberry

  • Raspberry

By Food Sub-Segment, Processed Superfruits Market is Segmented as:

  • Functional Food

  • Dairy Products

  • Bakery and Confectionery

  • Other Food Products

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/processed-superfruits-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain:

Processed Meat Market Share : The overall demand for processed meat is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2032, totalling around 605.14 Billion by 2032.

Processed Cheese Market Size : The processed cheese market is poised to expand at 2.3% CAGR, surpassing a valutaion of US$ 13.9 Bn by the end of 2032.

Processed Fruits & Vegetables Market Trends : The processing equipment segment of the market is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% and is expected to reach a market value of USD 137.7 Bn in 2032.

Processed Eucheuma Seaweed Market Forecast : The processed eucheuma market is segmented by its application, functional use, and region. Processed eucheuma seaweed is mainly used in meat for canned foods, fat reduction.

Fruit Pectin Market Growth :  The fruit pectin market is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.6% each year, with an expected value of US$ 1,470.5 million in 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


