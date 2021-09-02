U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,540.81
    +16.72 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,454.92
    +142.39 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.37
    +53.99 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,307.06
    +20.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.57
    +1.98 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.50
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.30 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1865
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9790
    -0.0440 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,643.21
    +2,254.64 (+4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.32
    +1.81 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.56
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

ProcessUnity Recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools for the Third Consecutive Year

ProcessUnity, Inc.
·2 min read

ProcessUnity Achieves the Highest Overall Position for Ability to Execute

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Leaders' quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools1 report for the third consecutive year.

Download a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools report and learn why ProcessUnity achieved the highest overall position for Ability to Execute.

“For the third consecutive year, Gartner has named ProcessUnity a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools,” said Sean Cronin, Chief Executive Officer, ProcessUnity. “We believe that our recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is attributable to the technical strength of our third-party risk management platform and our customers’ measurable success in streamlining their programs. This wouldn’t be possible without our world-class team and our focus on helping customers reduce risk in their businesses.”

ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) application that helps companies identify and remediate risks posed by third-party service providers. Combining a powerful vendor services catalog with risk process automation and dynamic reporting, ProcessUnity VRM streamlines third-party risk activities while capturing key supporting documentation that helps ensure compliance and fulfills regulatory requirements. ProcessUnity VRM provides powerful capabilities that automate tedious tasks and free up risk managers to focus on higher-value mitigation strategies.

Visit http://www.processunity.com/ to learn more about ProcessUnity’s award-winning cloud-based Vendor Risk Management platform.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ProcessUnity
ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity’s flagship solution, ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management, protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.processunity.com.

1Gartner “Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools” by Joanne Spence, Luke Ellery and Edward Weinstein, August 30th , 2021.

CONTACT: ProcessUnity Contact: Sophia Corsetti ProcessUnity, Inc. 978.364.3892 sophia.corsetti@processunity.com


Recommended Stories

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • These are the three most important shows for Netflix: Analyst

    Nat Schindler, Bank of America Senior Internet, Digital Media Analyst joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest news from Netflix.

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • Mercado Libre Is Rapidly Becoming The Amazon Of Latin America

    Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mercado Libre is the largest provider of e-commerce services in Latin America.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • RBC Headquarters for Sale as Oxford, CPPIB Seek $1 Billion-Plus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oxford Properties Group and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are exploring the sale of Toronto’s Royal Bank Plaza in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the plans.The site at 200 Bay Street is one of the largest office complexes in Toronto’s financial district and includes two towers and a retail concourse with roughly 1.5 million square feet. Built in the 1970s, the towers feature windows that are covered with 24-carat gold

  • Back to the office battle opens up new divides

    As bosses were deluged with conflicting advice over the return to work amid the chaos of Covid, it fell to an American chief executive to voice frustration felt by senior managers in offices worldwide.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Apple asks U.S. employees to report vaccination status - Bloomberg News

    New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Oil futures climb over 2%, buoyed by a drop in U.S. supplies, after OPEC+ output decision

    Oil futures trade sharply higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices topping $70 a barrel for the first time in nearly a month. Prices are supported by data that showing a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories, even as a group of global oil producers made no changes to their plan to gradually increase crude production, analysts said.

  • China’s Corn-Buying Binge May Fall Short as Bumper Harvest Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s record corn-buying spree -- a cornerstone of its trade deal with the U.S. -- may be running out of steam, with risks growing that imports by the top buyer will fall short of U.S. official estimates. The domestic harvest season is looming and China is expecting a bumper crop after farmers sharply boosted corn planting this year. This is already starting to weigh on Chinese corn prices, narrowing the gap with overseas prices and hurting the attractiveness of imports, accordi

  • American Eagle Outfitters Logs $121 Million Profit; Acquires Logistics Company

    The retailer continues to deliver on all cylinders, investing in logistics firm Airterra for faster delivery.

  • Walmart To Hire 20,000 Supply Chain Workers

    Walmart Inc. said on Wednesday it will add 20,000 positions across more than 250 transportation offices and distribution and fulfillment centers, at an average wage of $20.37 per hour. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said the positions include permanent jobs in full-time and part-time roles. The positions will be for order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions. "As our business continues evolving to meet the needs of today's customers, having a rob

  • Fidelity Unveils Big Hiring Spree, Hybrid Work Strategy

    Fidelity Investments unveiled plans this week to expand its hiring efforts and add 9,000 employees by year’s end to cater to a surge of new investors that have pushed the company’s assets to record heights. Fidelity, which has 47,000 employees and assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, says it needs the help. Fidelity serves retail clients and also provides investment and technology support to more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions.

  • After Chevy Bolt Troubles, GM Bets Big on Cadillac EV

    General Motors plans to phase out nearly all of its gas and diesel vehicles by 2035. Leading that transition is the first fully electric Cadillac. WSJ’s Mike Colias visited a GM testing site for a ride and an exclusive interview with GM’s President Mark L. Reuss. Photo Illustration: Alexander Hotz

  • SEC Is Investigating Electric Delivery-Truck Maker Workhorse

    Ohio-based Workhorse Group was an early investor in now-struggling startup Lordstown Motors, which is also under investigation by the SEC.

  • Analysis-Wells Fargo's long road to repair extends with prospect of more penalties

    Regulators at two key agencies – the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – are considering additional sanctions against Wells Fargo because it has been too slow to compensate victims and address underlying weaknesses in business practices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The bank also remains under an unprecedented asset cap that the Federal Reserve imposed, as well as roughly a dozen consent orders with regulators, all stemming from a sales scandal that erupted publicly in September 2016. OCC, CFPB, Fed and Wells Fargo spokespeople declined to comment.

  • Nike Closes Its Offices For One Week To Give Employees A Mental Health Break

    Nike is giving its employees a mental heath break, closing corporate offices for the week so employees can “enjoy additional time off to rest and recover