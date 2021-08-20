U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,435.82
    +30.02 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,083.51
    +189.39 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,688.17
    +146.39 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.84
    +27.42 (+1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.10
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    -0.23 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2620
    +0.0200 (+1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8040
    +0.0630 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,456.28
    +1,925.43 (+4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.78
    +26.39 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

ProChile's Vision on Innovation Is Set to Raise Global Trade's Level

·3 min read

With a specialized Innovation Department and a yearly agenda of activities and events among a wide range of sector trade sectors, Chile has positioned itself as the world's largest supplier of 28 products such as copper, cherries, and salmon, which highlight an export portfolio of over 970 products worldwide. The leadership of ProChile, Chile's export promotion agency, has placed importance on innovation prior to Covid-19, which helped ease the transition into a virtual business environment that was caused by the pandemic.

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProChile's innovative vision focuses on principles that include: business digitization, e-commerce B2B and B2C, food innovation, health technology, smart factories, and green hydrogen, with the United States being one of the most important trade destinations for Chilean companies in this sector.

The United States is the largest stakeholder in Chilean business developments, registering US$22 billion in investments in Chile over the last seven years. The U.S. is also the top destination for Chilean exports of medical devices. In light of such a mutually beneficial relationship, ProChile created Healthtech Beyond Borders, an event that explores the future and impact of new technologies in the healthcare sector, with a special focus on opportunities in Chicago, Houston and Philadelphia.

"Innovation is creating environments where ideas can connect." - Steven Johnson

One of the most impactful activities in ProChile's agenda for the United States is Go Global, a soft-landing program designed to support the globalization of innovative, scalable and high-impact Chilean ventures, by preparing and connecting them with key resources in order to approach and ease their transition to the U.S. business community. A notable Go Global success case is the Chilean brand Genosur, who opened a manufacturing facility in Miami-Dade County, after participating in the 2019 program, and they are now producing the first Covid-19 portable sampling collection kits in the world.

The acceleration of e-commerce worldwide was a key trend throughout 2020, as consumers shopped online often out of necessity, and brands were forced to rapidly change their strategies as a result. The E-commerce Acceleration Program was designed to help accelerate the online sales of Chilean brands already operating in the United States.

During this program, ProChile will support selected brands to create a marketplace strategy, penetrate new e-commerce channels and define a digital marketing focused budget. The program will also provide support on B2B e-commerce strategies.

Jewelry from Rapa Nui, mystic vineyards cultivated by members of the Lickanantay indigenous community, honey produced in the driest desert in the world, native Chilean gin, and water purification bacteria are just a few examples of Chilean products from women-owned companies that can currently be found in the U.S. market. Women´s Economic Empowerment is included in more than 25 trade agreements, and ProChile is an active host and participant in events and trainings focused on the commercial expansion of companies led by women in the United States.

If you would like to learn more about what Chile has to offer, we invite you to follow Chile Connected, the largest virtual trade event ever organized by ProChile. Chile Connected is a virtual business meeting roundtable that seeks to consolidate the U.S. as a key destination for innovative and high value-added Chilean goods and services, such as creative industries, technology, healthy food, women-led businesses, and services.

If you are interested in a product or service from Chile, contact any of our seven offices in the U.S. or just use our One Click Import requests.

Media Trends Group PR Team
usa@mediatrendsgroup.com

Related Images

prochiles-innovation-vision.jpg
ProChile's innovation vision

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prochiles-vision-on-innovation-is-set-to-raise-global-trades-level-301359867.html

SOURCE ProChile US

Recommended Stories

  • Key Takeaways from Tesla’s AI Day

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley recaps Tesla's 2021 Autonomy Investor Day.

  • Academy Sports and Outdoors' Correction Has Further to Run

    During Thursday's fast-paced Lightning Round segment of "Mad Money," a caller asked host Jim Cramer about Academy Sports and Outdoors . "Even after this run, I think it's inexpensive and I'd be a buyer," replied Cramer.

  • Tesla making robot prototype for 'boring' work: Musk

    Karl Brauer, iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst, unpacks Elon Musk's latest plan for an A.I. robot.

  • Why annual COVID-19 booster shots might be unlikely

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • Amazon plans to open department stores

    Amazon is plotting to open physical department stores as it steps up its assault on bricks-and-mortar rivals.

  • The CEO Wants His Staff Vaccinated. He Also Worries They Will Quit.

    As the Delta variant spreads, Taylor Farms is nudging 22,000 employees toward vaccination. “It is like talking to a wall.”

  • Options Traders Bet Bear, Bull On WISH Stock

    ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) continued to be a top trending stock on Reddit's WallStreetBets on Thursday despite trading at all-time lows. On Thursday, the stock lost support at the $6.71 area despite testing it as support on Wednesday and bouncing. The level initially became support in the premarket on Aug. 13 when ContextLogic tanked following its second-quarter earnings print. ContextLogic was trading down over 8% lower, which dropped its relative strength index down to 26% on the daily ch

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO’s extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.

  • Why Energy Stocks Are Down This Week

    Energy stocks tumbled this week. The average energy company in the S&P 500 slumped nearly 9% over the past five trading days. Among the notable decliners were Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE), Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB), and Continental Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV).

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Tesla Touts AI Capabilities Beyond Electric Vehicles

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Mastercard set to face UK’s largest class action over fees

    Court gives green light to push ahead with £10bn claim over credit card fees on behalf of 46 million customers

  • Compass Mining Says Chase Shut Down Bank Accounts Without Warning

    The accounts held about 7% of the company's cash.

  • Why Is Gen Z Saving More for Retirement Than Their Parents?

    A 2021 survey from TransAmerica says that the youngest generation of American adults is getting a jumpstart on retirement by saving a lot earlier than older generations. Financial experts will point out that this is in part due to the decline … Continue reading → The post Why Is Gen Z Saving More for Retirement Than Their Parents? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Best ETFs for the Infrastructure Boom

    The new, $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is sweeping, and the most obvious beneficiaries—cyclical companies like machinery and construction firms—have been bid up. Here are ETFs that own stocks that could benefit as money moves through the supply chain.

  • Google Thought of Buying Tencent’s Epic Stake in Swipe at Fortnite, Says Game Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. says Google went as far as to explore buying Tencent Holdings’ stake in the game maker to stop it from launching its Fortnite game app on Android by bypassing the Google Play store.Epic’s year-old lawsuit against the Alphabet Inc. unit characterizes Google as perceiving the closely held game maker to be a threat to its app store. Epic alleges the Tencent plan was hatched in a 2018 meeting of Google executives, according to an unredacted version of Epic’s lawsuit ag

  • These Are The Fastest Growing Cannabis Companies In The US

    Inc. Magazine released its Inc. 5000 list this week, featuring the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States. Past honorees include Zappos, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Patagonia. Several cannabis-focused companies made the list this year, joining Benzinga, which landed on the 1,586th spot, boasting revenue growth of nearly 300%. Among cannabis industry honorees were: Revolutionary Clinics – 4th Springbig – 69th MATTIO Communications – 190th Sunderstorm – 319th Extract Labs

  • Apple Delays Office Return to at Least January on Covid Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is delaying its return to corporate offices from October until January at the earliest because of surging Covid-19 cases and new variants, according to a memo sent to employees on Thursday. The company told staff it would confirm the re-opening timeline one month before employees are required to return to the office. Apple had previously aimed to require all staff to return to corporate offices by early September before delaying that until October. When employees are re

  • Refinitiv's Jharonne Martis on Amazon and the state of the U.S. Consumer

    Refinitiv's Jharonne Martis joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Amazon's reported plans to open a department store and the state of the consumer.&nbsp;