ProConcept Marketing Group Announces Its Anticipated Merger With Lelantos Holdings and Consulting Agreement With Golden Triangle Ventures

Lelantos Holdings, Inc.
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ProConcept Marketing Group (OTC PINK: PRMK) is pleased to announce its pending reverse merger with Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (“Lelantos Holdings” or “Lelantos”) which has recently executed a consulting agreement with Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH) (“Company” or “Golden Triangle Ventures”) to assist the company with an array of strategic advisory services.

Lelantos is a professional corporate advisory company that seeks to acquire, purchase, and/or venture with established entities in strategic and emerging market sectors such as engineering, agricultural technology, and medical technology. The company is dedicated to joint venturing with or successfully transforming the entities it acquires at a speed and scale to sustain transformational impact over time to capture full potential. By relentlessly focusing on capability building and assembling winning leadership teams, Lelantos Holdings strives to ensure the right mechanisms are in place to make its entities capable of driving and sustaining this transformational impact.

Nathan Puente, President of Lelantos Holdings, Inc., has recently acquired the controlling interest of ProConcept Marketing Group, Inc. (“ProConcept”) which trades under the stock symbol “PRMK.” ProConcept Marketing Group, Inc. has submitted documentation with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) to achieve its goal of undertaking certain corporate actions necessary for the merger of Lelantos and ProConcept. (This announcement was previously released on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, but due to platform distribution difficulties it did not reach both company wires properly.)

In addition to the anticipated merger with PRMK and Lelantos, Lelantos has formally initiated a long-term partnership with Golden Triangle Ventures. The partnership is intended to assist the Company in its efforts to become publicly traded while also providing business advisory services for several different strategic projects. Lelantos Holdings, Inc. is managed and operated by the founders of Sonder Fulfillment, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. As part of the agreement between Lelantos Holdings and the Company, Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, has joined the Board of Directors of Lelantos Holdings, alongside Lelantos President Nathan Puente and Vice President Joshua Weaver.

Moreover, apart from the signing of the consulting agreement, Lelantos Holdings has agreed to repay its initial $500,000 investment from Golden Triangle Ventures in Q1 2022. This investment was used to capitalize the development of a large-scale agricultural refining operation in Michigan. Lelantos Holdings has secured the necessary equipment, developed all operational procedures, trained its employees, and procured relationships with some of the largest farming operations throughout the state to provide the base material for refinement. The equipment is on track to ship out to Michigan in January 2022 and Lelantos Holdings will be facilitating the entire site build and facility operations. This facility is one of the many exciting engineering projects that will go live in 2022. Further, Lelantos Holdings is actively working towards several international developments.

Further extending value to the partnership, Lelantos Holdings has executed an agreement to pay Golden Triangle Ventures a monthly retainer fee, with the first two months of service anticipated to be paid in January 2022. This monthly retainer fee will adjust into a percentage of net profits once the Michigan facility officially launches and begins generating revenue. The consulting services provided by Golden Triangle Ventures will assist Lelantos Holdings in becoming publicly traded and provide a full support structure by collectively implementing professional teams to handle Operations, Marketing, Media, Legal, Accounting, Investor Relations, and many other services.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for the investment that Golden Triangle Ventures provided us in 2021. It helped expedite our operations, galvanized additional investment, and greatly assisted our ability to take our company public. We are more than happy to not only repay our investment but also bring on Golden Triangle as a consultant to help with business operations, compliance, investor relations, publicity and marketing. I have no doubt that our continued partnership will be mutually beneficial and allow us to achieve great heights,” Puente said.

“Executing the consulting agreement formalizes a working relationship that we have been building over the past six months. The GTV team has been incredibly helpful at getting us to the point we are now at. I am excited about this continued partnership and cannot wait to see what we can do together,” Weaver added.

“It’s a true honor to join the team of professionals at Lelantos Holdings as a formal partner and director to their business,” Dalsgaard states. “Our company has been working hard to provide a turn-key support structure to assist its business in accomplishing a multitude of corporate objectives, including becoming publicly traded. I have worked side by side with Nathan and Josh for years and I am strongly confident that the value between this partnership will result in an exciting future for both of our companies and all of our stakeholders involved.”

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the company's projects; (vi) completion of the company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our company website, www.LelantosHoldings.io, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the company website.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Lelantos Holdings, Inc.
Josh@lelantosholdings.io

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


