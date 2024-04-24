Procore Technologies Inc CFO & Treasurer Howard Fu Sells Company Shares

Howard Fu, the Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR), has sold 1,441 shares of the company on April 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $71.02 per share, resulting in a total value of $102,370.82.

Procore Technologies Inc, a company specializing in construction management software, provides a platform that connects construction professionals to their projects, applications, and devices. The company aims to streamline communication and documentation, which in turn helps increase project efficiency and accountability.

Over the past year, Howard Fu has sold a total of 32,724 shares of Procore Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of insider selling, with 103 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Procore Technologies Inc's shares were trading at $71.02, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.31 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.86, indicating that Procore Technologies Inc is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

