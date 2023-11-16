ProCredit Holding (ETR:PCZ) shareholders have earned a 118% return over the last year

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the ProCredit Holding AG (ETR:PCZ) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 118%. It's also up 19% in about a month. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 34% in the last three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year ProCredit Holding grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 44%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 118% increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on ProCredit Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that ProCredit Holding shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 118% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 2% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with ProCredit Holding .

