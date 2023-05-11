ProCredit Holding KGaA (ETR:PCZ) shareholders have earned a 71% return over the last year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:PCZ) share price is 71% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 4.5% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 23% higher than it was three years ago.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months, ProCredit Holding KGaA actually shrank its EPS by 79%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

Unfortunately ProCredit Holding KGaA's fell 15% over twelve months. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that ProCredit Holding KGaA shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 71% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ProCredit Holding KGaA better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with ProCredit Holding KGaA (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

