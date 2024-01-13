The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Procter & Gamble's shares on or after the 18th of January, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.94 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$3.76 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Procter & Gamble stock has a trailing yield of around 2.5% on the current share price of $150.6. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Procter & Gamble has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for Procter & Gamble

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Procter & Gamble paid out 59% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 62% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Procter & Gamble's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Procter & Gamble's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. Procter & Gamble is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend at approximately 4.6% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Procter & Gamble is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Procter & Gamble? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. However, we'd also note that Procter & Gamble is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

In light of that, while Procter & Gamble has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Procter & Gamble has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.