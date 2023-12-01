The Procter & Gamble Company's (NYSE:PG) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) stock is up by 2.3% over the past month. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Procter & Gamble's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Procter & Gamble is:

32% = US$15b ÷ US$48b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.32 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Procter & Gamble's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

First thing first, we like that Procter & Gamble has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Procter & Gamble was able to see a decent net income growth of 15% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Procter & Gamble's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 4.4%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is PG fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Procter & Gamble Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 59% (or a retention ratio of 41%) for Procter & Gamble suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Procter & Gamble has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 56%. As a result, Procter & Gamble's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 35% for future ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Procter & Gamble's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

