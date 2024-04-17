Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of PG's Dividends

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) recently announced a dividend of $1.01 per share, payable on 2024-05-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-18. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Procter & Gamble Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Procter & Gamble Co Do?

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 53% of the firm's consolidated total.

Procter & Gamble Co's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Procter & Gamble Co's Dividend History

Procter & Gamble Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1957, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. As a testament to its commitment to shareholder returns, Procter & Gamble Co has increased its dividend each year since 1957, earning the prestigious title of a dividend king. This accolade is reserved for companies that have managed to raise their dividends annually for at least the past 67 years.

Breaking Down Procter & Gamble Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Procter & Gamble Co's trailing dividend yield stands at 2.41%, with a forward dividend yield of 2.60%. This indicates an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 6.70%, which decreased slightly to 6.00% per year over a five-year period. The ten-year annual dividends per share growth rate is at 4.50%. Consequently, the 5-year yield on cost for Procter & Gamble Co stock is approximately 3.23%.

Procter & Gamble Co's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. Procter & Gamble Co's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58, indicating a balance between returning profits to shareholders and retaining earnings for growth. Furthermore, Procter & Gamble Co's profitability rank is 8 out of 10, suggesting strong profitability prospects. The company has also reported positive net income for each of the last ten years, reinforcing its financial stability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Procter & Gamble Co's growth rank is 8 out of 10, reflecting a strong growth trajectory. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate of 6.90% per year, while underperforming approximately 50.72% of global competitors, still indicates a robust revenue model. However, the 3-year EPS growth rate of 4.80% per year and the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 7.50% suggest that Procter & Gamble Co's earnings growth is lagging behind approximately half of its global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts on Procter & Gamble Co's Dividend Profile

Considering Procter & Gamble Co's consistent dividend growth, reasonable payout ratio, and strong profitability rank, the company's dividend payments appear sustainable. However, the growth metrics indicate that Procter & Gamble Co may need to seek new avenues for growth to maintain its dividend king status. Value investors should weigh these factors when considering Procter & Gamble Co as a potential addition to their portfolios. Will Procter & Gamble Co continue to adapt and thrive in a competitive landscape, sustaining its dividend growth for years to come?

