P&G cuts annual profit forecast on slowing price hikes, Gillette business writedown

1
Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) — Procter & Gamble cut its annual profit forecast on Tuesday as the boost from earlier price hikes fades and on writing down the value of its Gillette business in December.

In December, P&G said it would record a $1.3 billion charge related to a drop in the book value of its Gillette business as volume growth slowed due to the hybrid post-pandemic work culture and a stronger dollar.

The company estimated it would record up to $2.5 billion in charges over two fiscal years due to the Gillette business write down and restructuring of certain markets.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 30: Gillette razors, a Procter & Gamble product, are displayed for sale in a pharmacy on July 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Procter & Gamble reported a sales surge of 6 percent, its strongest annual sales gain since 2006. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Procter & Gamble wrote down the value of its Gillette business in December. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama via Getty Images)

P&G now expects fiscal 2024 earnings to range from a fall of 1% to in line with fiscal 2023 earnings per share, compared with its prior forecast of a 6% to 9% growth.

The company's quarterly net sales rose to $21.44 billion from $20.77 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $21.48 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

