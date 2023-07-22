Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Procter & Gamble is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$19b ÷ (US$120b - US$38b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Procter & Gamble has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Household Products industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Procter & Gamble compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Procter & Gamble here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Procter & Gamble is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 47% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On Procter & Gamble's ROCE

To bring it all together, Procter & Gamble has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a staggering 116% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Procter & Gamble and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

