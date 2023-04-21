U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,144.25
    -8.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,879.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,023.00
    -51.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,795.10
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.48
    +0.11 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.00
    -22.10 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0983
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.58
    +1.12 (+6.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2394
    -0.0044 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8590
    -0.3590 (-0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,002.77
    -771.43 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    622.63
    -18.98 (-2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,909.45
    +6.84 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,564.37
    -93.20 (-0.33%)
     

Procter & Gamble raises full-year sales forecast on higher pricing

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Procter & Gamble Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) -Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Friday, signaling higher prices would offset the hit from consumers turning to cheaper, private-label alternatives for tissues and other household essentials.

The Tide detergent maker's shares rose 1% in premarket trading.

P&G also said its expects annual earnings per share towards the lower end of the fiscal year guidance range.

Products made by companies such as P&G and Unilever are usually among the last to see a slowdown in demand during economic downturns, unlike discretionary items including appliances and furniture.

Demand has also managed to hold up against a series of price hikes by these companies to pass on steep input costs that stemmed from supply-chain snags and were worsened by the Ukraine crisis in 2022.

The Pantene shampoo maker reported a 3% fall in overall volumes in the third quarter, with average prices across its product categories rising 10%.

The company said it expects fiscal 2023 organic sales growth of about 6%, compared with its previous forecast for a 4% to 5% increase.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)