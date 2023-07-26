Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) investors will be pleased with their impressive 117% return over the last five years

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, long term The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shareholders have enjoyed a 91% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 55% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 8.4% in the last year , including dividends .

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Procter & Gamble achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 9.1% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Procter & Gamble has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Procter & Gamble the TSR over the last 5 years was 117%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Procter & Gamble shareholders gained a total return of 8.4% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 17% a year, over half a decade) look better. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Procter & Gamble better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Procter & Gamble .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

