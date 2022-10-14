U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,696.50
    +14.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,241.00
    +150.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,107.50
    +23.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.70
    +10.90 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.10
    -1.01 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.00
    -15.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    18.71
    -0.21 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9737
    -0.0046 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.66
    -1.91 (-5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1250
    -0.0080 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6900
    +0.5080 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,680.10
    +982.06 (+5.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.96
    +13.42 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,935.10
    +84.83 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Procurement Analytics Market Reach USD 12.67 Billion by 2028 at 25.19% CAGR - Brandessence Market Research

·8 min read

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Procurement Analytics Market Outlook (2022-2028)

The Global Procurement Analytics Market was valued at USD 2.63 Billion in 2021 and is poised to amplify with a CAGR of 25.19% over 2022-2028, thereby amassing USD 12.67 Billion by end of the assessment timeline.

BEMR_Logo
BEMR_Logo

Procurement Analytics involves the procedure of collecting and analyzing procurement data such as credit card expenses, purchase information, transaction history, and other work streams from the large reservoir of an enterprise. The data is extracted and assessed using the quantitate method so as to enhance the operational efficiency of an organization and help related bodies to make informed decisions.

The steep rise in the promotion and marketing expenditures of various companies, technological advancements in the field along with widespread industrialization worldwide are primarily augmenting the outlook of this industry vertically. Additionally, increasing efforts of enterprises to enhance their overall operational efficiencies, the ability of procurement analytic technologies to reduce operational costs, and growing popularity of cloud-based tools are adding traction to the market development.

Also, rapid digitalization, surging R&D investments in the field, and shifting inclination of small enterprises towards cost saving tools are creating lucrative opportunities for the business sphere to prosper. On the flipside, rising concerns regarding user data security and dearth of awareness regarding the benefits of procurement analytics tools are hindering the remuneration scope of this market.

Get Sample of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/2089

Procurement Analytics Market Competitive Landscape

The Major Players characterizing the competitive terrain of this industry are Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Rosslyn Data Technologies, JAGGAER, Zycus Inc., Genpact, BirchStreet Systems, LLC, Sievo, Tungsten Network, Dataction, IBM, Simfoni, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft, Tamr, SAP SE, BRIDGEi2i Analytics, Proactis Holdings Plc, and others.

Market Growth Comparison pertaining to the historical years and forecast timeline of 2022-2028

The Global Procurement Analytics Market has witnessed an exponential growth over the recent years due to a wide array of factors. With prompt internet proliferation and digitalization, it has become easier for companies to record and store various confidential data. Thus, the adoption of procurement analytics tools enables enterprises to assess this information which in turn will help them to reduce operational costs, improve efficient, formulate expansion strategies, and amass notable gains over time.

Moreover, the emergence of cloud-based procurement analytics tools is further aiding the industry expansion since they are easily accessible and affordable in nature. Also, the emergence of numerous startups across the globe and growing focus of players to develop advanced tools in the field are positively influencing the dynamics of this marketplace. Besides, the ability of procurement analytics tools to reduce human errors within organizations is adding momentum to the progression of this business sphere. The increasing popularity of e-commerce channels, rising internet penetration, along with rising adoption of smart devices are fueling the growth of this industry.

Country-wise Assessment

Why has U.S. become the largest consumer of procurement analytics technologies?

The United States has emerged as the largest use of procurement analytics tools and is providing lucrative opportunities for this marketplace to prosper. This is credited to the presence of leading suppliers, rise in the number of enterprises, and prompt economic growth.

Category-wise Outlook

Which end use Segment is presently leading the procurement analytics market?

The retail and ecommerce end-use segment accounts for a substantial volume share and is reckoned to showcase similar development trends over the stipulated timeline. This is ascribed to the rising focus of enterprises to enhance their supply chain efficiency, rapid integration of advanced technologies such as machine learning and AI in the field, along with the booming retail sector.

These companies are aimed at strengthening their global presence by adopting various expansion strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, R&D investments, products launch, collaborations, and partnerships, among others.

Major Developments

  • In March 2022, SAP SE announced the acquisition of a controlling share in Taulia. This will enable SAP to integrate Taulia's procurement analytics solutions into its software.

  • In April 2022, The Kraft Heinz Business inked a partnership deal with Microsoft Corp. with an aim to jointly develop effective solutions to enable consumers to strengthen their supply chain-based operations.

  • In April 2020, digitate announced the launch of its ignio cognitive procurement tool. This tool is equipped with the ability to track and monitor enterprise-based purchase transactions using the power of AI.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/2089

Segmental Analysis of Global Procurement Analytics Market

By Component:

  • Services

  • Solution

By Organization Size:

  • Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode:

  • Cloud

  • On-Premises

By End-Use:

  • Healthcare & Life Sciences

  • Telecom & IT

  • Retail & Ecommerce

  • Energy & Utilities

  • Government & Defense

  • Manufacturing

  • Others

Region-wise Insights

Which is the fastest growing region in the Global Procurement Analytics Market?

North America presently accounts for a market share of more than 40% and thereby is the leading region in this business sphere. This is attributable to the booming e-commerce and retail sectors, rapidly evolving digital infrastructure, and rising number of SMEs across the region. Furthermore, increasing adoption of AI and IoT based tools and software across various enterprises, prompt economic developments, and presence of potential players are further paving the way for North America procurement analytics market to prosper.

What are the factors propelling the growth of the Asia Pacific Procurement Analytics Market?

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to garner significant returns over the estimated timeline due to the growing internet proliferation, rapid evolution in the field of machine learning and algorithm development along with widespread industrialization.

On Special Requirement Procurement Analytics Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

  • U.S, Canada

Europe

  • Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

  • South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

  • Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

Purchase Copy of Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=2089

Related Reports:

  • Vocal Biomarkers Market in terms of revenue was worth of USD 1901.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5131.8 Million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.45% from 2021 to 2028.

  • OLED TV Market is Estimated at USD 7.45 Billion in the year 2021 and is projected to reach USD 22.63 Billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 17.2% over the period.

  • Space Electronics Market is valued at USD 3345.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4808.3 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.32% over the forecast period.

  • Distributed Antenna System Market is valued at USD 9765.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15578.9 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

  • Push to Talk Market is valued at USD 28.98 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 54.08 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.32% over the forecast period.

  • Nanosensors Market size is valued at USD 592.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1245.6 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period.

  • Fiber Optic Cable Market is valued at USD 11.56 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 25.40 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period.

  • Power Line Communication Market is valued at USD 7.80 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18.64 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period.

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trial here at https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals, and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations, and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Follow Us: Linkedin Blog: Edge Data Centre Companies

Contact: 
Mr. Vishal Sawant
Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com  
Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com  
Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155  
Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/procurement-analytics-market-reach-usd-12-67-billion-by-2028-at-25-19-cagr--brandessence-market-research-301649336.html

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into one of the best days of the year. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflation Torches Bea

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • Cathie Wood: Tesla 'is a solution' to the economy's problems

    Tesla "is a solution" to the economy's problems, says Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were skyrocketing 31.6% this week as of 3:18 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Monday, Swiss regulators recommended the use of Novavax's Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in adults ages 18 and older. Novavax's partner, SK Bioscience, also filed for South Korean approval of Nuvaxovid as a booster.

  • BofA Strategists See More Pain in Store Before Stocks Reach Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock markets and the US economy will have to experience more pain before the Federal Reserve pivots away from its aggressive policy tightening, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflation Torches

  • Apple announces high-yield savings account for credit card holders

    Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to offer a new, no-fee, high-yield savings account for Apple Card users.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:MPW) recent US$275m drop adds to long-term losses

    If you want to know who really controls Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:MPW ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • $22 billion in I-bond sales can’t be wrong. Why you may want to buy them even when their rate resets soon

    Given that sales volumes have been enormous in 2022 — more than $22 billion in 2022 through Sept. 30, according to Treasury data — there may be plenty of people who have already met this cap for the year and have to wait until January to buy more. When should you sell?

  • Thursday was ‘one of the craziest days of my career’ in markets, says BlackRock’s Rick Rieder

    Investors have witnessed some 'pretty crazy' times in financial markets lately, with Thursday's wild fluctuations ranking high among the them.

  • UnitedHealth stock surges after earnings beat, another raised outlook

    Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. surged Friday, after the health insurer reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, and lifted its full-year outlook for a third-straight quarter.

  • Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates. And all of that may just be the tip of the iceberg. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio s

  • US Futures Waver Before Earnings Rush; Bonds Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures wavered as investors await key earnings reports from big Wall Street banks. Bonds advanced, led by UK gilts which benefited from speculation that controversial tax-cutting plans would be revised. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery Giant

  • 10 Fallen Growth Stocks Will Make You Up To 113% Richer, Analysts Say

    Seeing S&P 500 growth stocks implode is tough to watch, unless you're ready to spot a buy point.

  • Beyond Meat stock tumbles 10% premarket after revenue warning and news of 200 job cuts

    Beyond Meat Inc. shares slid 10% in premarket trade Friday, after the plant-based food company issued a revenue warning, announced a plan to cut about 200 workers and said it's cutting other costs as it makes a strategic shift aimed at achieving positive cash flow operations. The company said the job cuts account for about 19% of its total global workforce. It will book a roughly $4 million one-time cash charge of about $4 million in the third quarter to cover the cuts. The company is now expect

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo Are Rising on the Eve of Earnings

    Shares of several major Wall Street banks moved higher today after the market staged a stunning reversal following a hotter-than-expected inflation report. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded roughly 5.7% higher as of 2:15 p.m. ET today, while shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) traded 5.2% higher, and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were up nearly 5% as well. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a market basket of goods and services, rose 0.4% in September, the highest monthly gain in three months, showing that consumer prices stayed high last month.