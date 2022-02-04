The procurement analytics market size to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2021 to USD 8.0 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.3%

during the forecast period. Various factors such as increasing spending on marketing and advertising activities by enterprises, changing landscape of customer intelligence to drive the market, and proliferation of customer channels are expected to drive the adoption of procurement analytics technologies and services.

Procurement analytics is the process of using quantitative methods to derive actionable insights and outcomes from data.It involves the capture and use of data to support fact-based decision-making.



It typically reports what has happened in the past and creates estimates, using predictive analytics based on historical data to guess what will happen in the future.Procurement is usually referred to as an umbrella term, which consists of various processes crucial for determining the organization’s corporate strategy, such as purchasing of goods and services, vendor selection, sourcing, establishing payment terms, contract negotiations, and also strategic vetting.



These processes generate huge voluminous amounts of data in the organizations.The use of analytics for these data involves various quantitative methods, which will help derive actionable insights and outcomes that can be helpful for the organizations in making strategic decisions and gaining competitive advantage.



Procurement analytics solutions majorly apply predictive analytics on historical data sets of the organizations and derive predictions for the future, which helps management personnel to take key decisions pertaining to the overall procurement.



The cloud segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the procurement analytics market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.The CAGR of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.



Cloud-based services are provided directly through the cloud-deployed network connection.Cloud-based platforms are beneficial for organizations that have strict budgets for security investments.



The cloud deployment mode is growing, as cloud-based procurement analytics solutions are easy to maintain and upgrade.



The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The procurement analytics market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs.The market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



These enterprises are early adopters of procurement analytics solutions. They are faced with the troublesome task of effectively managing security because of the diverse nature of IT infrastructure, which is complex in nature.



Among regions, APAC to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period.The region will be booming, as it is experiencing a lot of new entrepreneur setups, which would be looking forward to acquiring new customers and gaining customer trust by involving new paradigms of digital technologies to have a competitive advantage over the established players.



Procurement analytics vendors in this region focus on innovations related to their product line. China, Japan, and India have displayed ample growth opportunities in the procurement analytics market.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the procurement analytics market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and Managers: 40%

• By Region: APAC: 25%, Europe: 30%, North America: 30%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering procurement analytics solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global procurement analytics market.



The major vendors in the global procurement analytics market include SAP(Germany), Oracle(US), SAS Institute (US), Coupa Software (US), Genpact (US), Rosslyn Data Technologies (UK), Microsoft(US), IBM(US), Cisco (US), GEP (US), Corcentric (US), and Zycus (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the procurement analytics market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment mode, organization size, application, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall procurement analytics market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

