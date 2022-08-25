U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,169.69
    +28.92 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,050.64
    +81.41 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,552.15
    +120.62 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,948.95
    +13.66 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.92
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.00
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.02
    +0.11 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9979
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1080
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1818
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7360
    -0.3580 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,700.22
    +278.15 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.21
    +6.41 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.82
    +15.31 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Procurement Analytics Market Size Worth $18.18 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global procurement analytics market size is expected to reach USD 18.18 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2022 to 2030. The industry is benefiting from the requirement for operational efficiency. A rising need for efficiency sparks the market's growth. Procurement analytics are in demand as more consumers become aware, and many organizations' procurement processes and operations become complex. Procurement analytics efficiently handles large workloads, and the analytics software's capacity to assist in various tasks leads to increased usage.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • Procurement analytics adoption in the retail and e-commerce segment is expected to boost by the end of the forecast period. The growth of e-commerce business in all sectors and its need to procure resources from suppliers will influence the industry's growth.

  • Natural Language Processing (NLP) aims to understand, interpret, and manipulate human language. In procurement, natural language processing is becoming increasingly important due to its ability to extract insights from existing data and streamline time-consuming processes.

  • Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Infrastructural development and the emergence of new businesses in the region will contribute to the market's growth.

  • Risk analytics is gaining importance in large and small enterprises. As a part of predictive analytics, it helps strategize business operations and control crises. Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic boosted the growth of the risk analytics software market.

Read 100 page full market research report, "Procurement Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solution, Service), By Deployment, By Application, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Procurement Analytics Market Growth & Trends

Machine learning and AI improve organizations' ability to evaluate and make informed decisions based on data with minimal human participation. Such advanced technologies are being used by businesses to make faster procurement decisions. For instance, an aerated beverage company, Coca Cola has integrated AI to boost its supply chain procurement. In June 2022, Brett Fultz, director of global procurement, global analytics, and supply chain for Coca-Cola, stated Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools have become crucial in improving the beverage company's procurement across fifty categories. Additionally, it is also beneficial for governance and supplier communications.

The spread of COIVD-19 is disrupting worldwide industry operations as markets have faced several challenges due to the pandemic. During this time, data procurement reached its peak. Many markets began to emphasize obtaining data and gaining insights, and industry participants are taking steps to keep the procurement analytics market afloat. There is a plethora of procurement analytics services software on the market, and the procurement analytics market will see positive improvements due to its availability. In addition, e-procurement platforms have grown in popularity in recent years and will continue to grow in the upcoming years.

Procurement Analytics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global procurement analytics market based on component, deployment, application, organization size, vertical, and region.

Procurement Analytics Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Solution

  • Services

Procurement Analytics Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • On-premise

  • Cloud

Procurement Analytics Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Spend Analytics

  • Risk Analytics

  • Supply Chain Management

  • Vendor Analytics

  • Contract Management

  • Others

Procurement Analytics Market - Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Small and Medium Enterprise

  • Large Enterprise

Procurement Analytics Market - Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • BFSI

  • Retail and e-commerce

  • Telecom and IT

  • Manufacturing

  • Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • Energy and Utilities

  • Government and Defense

  • Others

Procurement Analytics Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Central and South America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of key players in the Procurement Analytics Market

  • SAP

  • Oracle

  • SAS Institute

  • Coupa Software

  • Genpact

  • Rosslyn Data Technologies

  • Microsoft

  • IBM

  • Cisco

  • GEP

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Internet of Things Analytics Market - The global analytics of things or internet of things (IoT) analytics market size is expected to reach USD 57.3 billion by 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period. Soaring need for advanced technologies and cost-effectiveness is augmenting the adoption of analytics of things. IoT analytics allow users to get just-in-time information. Generation of useful data has become easy due to high-tech sensor collaborations. Extracted data can be used by enterprises for making better real-time decisions.

  • Advanced Analytics Market - The global advanced analytics market size is expected to reach USD 189.56 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for advanced analytical solutions by companies across the retail, IT & telecom, and BFSI sectors, among others. These solutions help to process large volumes of data and determine fraudulent activities, thus ensuring data protection. For instance, IBM Cloud Pak for Security enables companies to identify hidden threats and make informed risk-based decisions.

  • IT Operations Analytics Market - The global IT operations analytics market size is expected to reach USD 15.55 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period. The increasing demand for transforming IT operations in the wake of the digital transformation of industries and reducing asset downtime has led to a massive increase in the demand for IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) solutions in recent years. The growing number of data storage centers and cloud computing technologies as well as the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled analytics has increased the use of ITOA solutions in industries. Moreover, factors such as rising consumption of big data, emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), and increasing focus of companies on reducing operational costs are anticipated to boost the growth of the ITOA market over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research's  Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com 
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com 
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions 
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/procurement-analytics-market-size-worth-18-18-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301612361.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Podcast: Breaking down the Bears’ preseason so far

    It's a Bears Wire reunion as I joined Bryan Perez to discuss Chicago's preseason and the Roquan Smith situation on The Bears Talk Podcast.

  • NFL makes its official Amazon Prime debut tonight

    For the past few years, the Fox Thursday night games have been simulcast by Amazon Prime. As of 2022, Amazon Prime is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, in addition to over-the-air channels in the two markets involved in a given game. And while it doesn’t really begin until three weeks from tonight, when [more]

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • Walmart electric delivery vehicles hit the road

    Just weeks after signing an agreement to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles for its home delivery fleet, Walmart has begun deploying the Canoo vans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area for deliveries to Walmart+ in-home service customers to test and tweak their configuration before an anticipated nationwide rollout in 2023. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) signed a definitive agreement in mid-July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The pod-like vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said.

  • Qantas to pick planemaker via contest to replace ageing A330 fleet

    Qantas Airways Ltd plans to run a competition between aircraft manufacturers to replace its ageing fleet of 28 Airbus SE A330 planes in the next 12 to 18 months, its chief financial officer said on Thursday. "We will be looking at the market in the coming 12 months," Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson told reporters. She did not say what models would be considered as a replacement, though most airlines have looked at the A330neo and A350 models from Airbus and rival Boeing Co 787 and any deal would be worth multiple billions of dollars based on list prices.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Boeing Employees Working on FAA’s Behalf Report Less Interference

    An internal survey found 14% of employees working on regulators’ behalf reported perceived interference; a 2019 survey found 40% reported “undue pressure.”

  • LNG Investment To Peak In 2024 At $42 Billion

    Investment in new LNG export infrastructure is booming, with global LNG investments expected to peak at $42 billion in 2024

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • Sherwin-Williams distribution center marks first project at long-planned Statesville development

    Sherwin-Williams confirmed to CBJ that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.

  • “Consumers Don’t Have the Money to Spend”: 10 Chinese Stocks at Risk as Orders Drop

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks at risk as orders drop in the US. If you want to read about some more Chinese stocks at risk as orders drop in the US, go directly to 5 Chinese Stocks at Risk as Orders Drop. A possible real estate crash in China is threatening […]

  • Europe’s Fertilizer Crisis Grows as Yara Cuts Ammonia Output

    (Bloomberg) -- The European fertilizer crunch widened as industry giant Yara International ASA said that record gas prices are forcing it to cut ammonia capacity utilization in the region.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Deb

  • Baidu Makes Its Quantum Computer Debut: Report

    Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) revealed its superconducting quantum computer debut dubbed "Qianshi," with a 10-quantum-bit (qubit) processor at Quantum Create 2022, a quantum developer conference in Beijing. Baidu also developed a 36-qubit quantum chip. Baidu touted Liang Xi as the first all-platform quantum hardware-software integration solution offering versatile quantum services through private deployment, cloud services, and hardware access. Liang Xi can plug into Qian Shi and other third-party q

  • Natural Gas Soars in Europe, Asia as Crisis Heats Up Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- European and Asian natural gas prices surged to near record highs as the worst energy crisis in decades intensified competition to secure supplies.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study

  • 4 Stocks to Buy From the Promising Chemical Specialty Industry

    The Zacks Chemicals Specialty industry is poised to benefit from higher demand across major end-use markets. LTHM, DQ, NGVT and HWKN are set to gain from the favorable industry fundamentals and strategic actions to counter cost inflation.

  • Oil prices firm on possible OPEC+ supply cut

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices firmed on Thursday on the prospect that the OPEC+ producer group could curb oil supplies, but the more bearish possibility of an agreement that would return sanctioned Iranian oil exports to the market capped gains. Comments on Monday by Saudi Energy Minister https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/saudi-says-opec-has-options-confront-market-challenges-including-cutting-output-2022-08-22 Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman about a disconnect between the futures and physical markets in which he flagged the possibility that OPEC+ could cut production helped to push oil prices to three-week highs. "The suggestion that the price did not align with fundamentals and that OPEC+ could cut output has clearly had the desired effect," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

  • China's emergence as an EV powerhouse has been a long time coming

    American ingenuity may have initially ushered in the EV era, but it’s been China’s relentless commoditization of the technology that has put the asian nation’s automakers at the forefront of the global electric vehicle race.

  • 'I called him a jerk and walked out': Candidates share their worst job interviews ever

    They didn't get work, just some astonishing stories.

  • Are you saving more than you need for retirement?

    How much will you spend in retirement? Despite what you’ve been led to believe, your spending is going to decline on a real basis – after adjusting for inflation – about 1.8% per year over the course of your retirement, according to Explanation for the Decline in Spending at Older Ages, research published by several authors affiliated with the RAND Corporation. Now, that might not sound like very much, said Hurd.