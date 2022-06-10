U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

Procurement Consulting Services Sourcing and Procurement Report | Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026| SpendEdge

·3 min read

  • Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on SpendEdge' s actionable insights.

  • SpendEdge Is the Preferred Procurement Market Intelligence Partner for 120+ Fortune 500 Firms.

  • McKinsey, Boston Consulting Group, and Bain are a few of the key suppliers in the Procurement Consulting Services market

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Procurement Consulting Services will grow at a CAGR of 3.76% by 2026. Prices will increase by 3%- 5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Procurement Consulting Services requirements.

Procurement Consulting Services Market
Procurement Consulting Services Market

Get a Sample Sourcing and Procurement Report on Procurement Consulting Services Market's Trends and Drivers

Procurement Consulting Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Top-line growth

  • Scalability of inputs

  • Green initiatives

  • Category innovations

  • Supply base rationalization

  • Demand forecasting and governance

  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

  • Adherence to regulatory nuances

  • Cost savings

  • Customer retention

  • Reduction of TCO

  • Supply assurance

Sign Up for a Sample Procurement Consulting Services Procurement Market Report:
www.spendedge.com/report/procurement-consulting-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Price Strategies and Benchmark

To optimize the value of the purchase, it is crucial to keep a track of current and future price trends. Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects an incremental spend of USD 7.99 billion due to various market drivers prevalent across multiple regions. Also, the report speaks about various cost-saving factors through analysis of the below factors:

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Procurement Consulting Services TCO (total cost of ownership)

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Key Selling Reports:

  1. Mobile Device Management - Forecast and AnalysisThe mobile device management procurement category is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.22%. International Business Machines Corp., BlackBerry Ltd., and Microsoft Corp. are among the prominent suppliers in mobile device management market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  2. Corporate Training Sourcing and Procurement ReportCorporate Training Procurement, prices will increase by 8.93% - 9.40% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Moderate bargaining power in this market.. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  3. Temporary Corporate Housing - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence ReportThis report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations of the temporary corporate housing procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/procurement-consulting-services-sourcing-and-procurement-report--forecast-and-analysis-2022-2026-spendedge-301564905.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

