U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.75
    +35.50 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,874.00
    +142.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,293.50
    +181.00 (+1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,817.00
    +11.20 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.16
    +0.18 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.40
    +3.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    +0.11 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0146
    +0.0026 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.34
    +0.98 (+4.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2067
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5630
    -0.3440 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,285.95
    +173.44 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.03
    +4.93 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,337.18
    +30.90 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Procurement as-a-Service Market Size worth $4.74Bn, Globally, by 2027 – Premium Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·8 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The procurement-as-a-service market expected to grow from US$ 3.06 billion in 2020 to US$ 4.74 billion by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Procurement as-a-Service Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Strategic Sourcing, Spend Management, Category Management, Process Management, Contract Management, and Transaction Management); Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); End-User Industry (IT and Telecom, Consumer Goods and Retail, Manufacturing, Energy and Utility, Healthcare, Hospitality and Tourism, Others)” The global procurement-as-a-service market growth is driven by the increasing demand from enterprises to streamline the procurement processes.


Request Sample PDF Brochure of Procurement as-a-Service Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005963/


Market Size Value in

US$ 3.06 billion in 2020

Market Size Value by

US$ 4.74 billion by 2027

Growth rate

CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Base Year

2020

No. of Pages

150

No. Tables

88

No. of Charts & Figures

85

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Component; Enterprise Size; End-User Industry

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Procurement as-a-service is an outsourced procurement business model that combines staff, technology, and expertise to manage a portion, or complete, of user’s organization’s procurement functions. Technology supports the service providers to see what their customers are spending money on, and where they are likely to find potential savings. Procurement as-a-service offerings support the end-users to select the categories for sourcing and allocate category experts to manage purchasing for those categories.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00005963/


The global procurement as-a-service market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand from enterprises to streamline the procurement processes and positive impact of BPO evolution on procurement outsourcing are the major driving factors for the global procurement as-a-service market. In addition to these factors, significant technological development initiatives by several leading companies are also expected to drive the demand in the forecast period. However, concerns associated to data security may restrain the growth. Despite of this limitation, the lucrative opportunities from emerging economies is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the procurement as-a-service market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The top five companies in the procurement as-a-service market Accenture, Capgemini, Infosys, IBM and Xchanging. The above listing of key players is derived by considering multiple factors such as overall revenue, current procurement as-a-service customer portfolio, new product launches, market initiatives, investment in technology up gradation, mergers & acquisitions and other joint activities. There are various other notable players in the global procurement as-a-service market ecosystem such as Corbus, LLC, Genpact Ltd, GEP, HCL technologies, Wipro Limited, and WNS (Holdings) Limited. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America held the largest share of the procurement as-a-service market in 2019. It has contributed more than 30% to the overall revenue of procurement as-a-service market in the year 2019. Asia Pacific and Europe held the second and third position in the global procurement as-a-service market in 2019 with market shares of >25% and >18%, respectively.


Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “Procurement as-a-Service Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005963/


The market for procurement as-a-service has been segmented based on component, enterprise size, end-user industry, and geography. Based on component, the market is segmented into strategic sourcing, spend management, category management, process management, contract management, transaction management. The spend management segment represented the largest share of the overall market during 2019. Based on enterprise size, the procurement as-a-service market is segmented into large enterprise and SMEs. In 2019, large enterprise segment held a substantial share in the global procurement as-a-service market. While, SMEs segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.  Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into IT and telecom, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, energy and utility, healthcare, hospitality and tourism, and others. The manufacturing segment held the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America is projected to have the largest market size in the procurement as-a-service market, as the region is an early adopter of new technologies and a main hub for technological innovations. The various enterprises in the North American region are focusing on enhancing their procurement operations and executing the best practices for the procurement operations. The presence of major market players in the region also supports the demand for the adoption of procurement as-a-service offerings, thus leading to the growth of the market. Further, APAC procurement as-a-service market is witnessing a high market share in the present scenario and is foreseen to be growing steeply during the forecast period. The region has become a global manufacturing hub with the presence of diverse manufacturing industries. China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Rest of APAC are considered the key countries in the procurement as-a-service market. Also, the rapid digital transformation in the region has increased the requirement for procurement outsourcing services. Procurement as-a-service facilitates enterprises to free up their procurement departments and also to enhance the efficiency of the overall procurement process. India, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) have emerged as the undisputed leaders in the procurement as-a-service market.


Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Procurement as-a-Service Market Growth Report (2020-2027) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005963/


Asia Pacific Procurement as-a-Service market to grow at high CAGR during forecast period   

The procurement as-a-service market in APAC comprises countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. In several organizations, it’s difficult to control costs; however, procurement services allow focusing on core categories and competencies, offer higher spending control, enhance service levels, and business relationships. Procurement services are swiftly rising owing to market conditions in the region and the requirement for companies to maintain and mitigate costs without eliminating resources. For many organizations, it is expensive and difficult to maintain domain expertise in every category of spends. Procurement services offers a swift analysis of an organization's spend and implement changes, bargain with suppliers, and use proven industry best practices.

APAC is active in adopting the latest technologies and implementing it in various industries. Enterprises among various industries in the region, such as retail, manufacturing, and utility industries, have already begun adopting advanced technologies such as AI and IoT, in order to enhance business processes and customer service. IoT is transforming the way that processes, people, and technologies drive value through the enterprise procurement process. For the procurement process, it presents a surge in spend visibility and a better understanding of supply and equipment usage. This would allow the procurement professional to optimize spend management by knowing what is being used and what is required. The ability to precisely estimate these requirements would significantly improve budget and contract management.



Browse Adjoining Reports:
Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Source Management, Supplier Management, Procurement Management, Transactions Management, Others); Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail and Consumer Goods, Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Others) and Geography

Procurement Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise); Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises); End-user (Manufacturing, Retail, Automotive, Travel and Logistics, Electronics, IT and Telecom, Others) and Geography

Procurement Analytics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Supply Chain Analytics, Risk Analytics, Spend Analytics, Demand Forecasting, Contract Management, Vendor Management); Deployment (Cloud, On Premises); Industry Vertical (Retail and E Commerce, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life sciences, Telecom and IT, Energy and Utility, Banking Financial Services and Insurance) and Geography

E-Procurement Tools Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Software, Services); Procurement Model (Activity Based Model, Organization Based Model); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Education, Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Others) and Geography

Service Procurement Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution, Services); Industry (BFSI, Government, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation, Others); Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud) and Geography

Freight Procurement Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Software, Services); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); Industry (Retail, Agriculture, FMCG, Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Others) and Geography

Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Solution, Service); Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises); Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), Large Enterprise) and Geography

Procure To Pay P2p Solutions Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution, Service); Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises); Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs); Industry (BFSI, Automotive, Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecom, Retail, Others) and Geography

Purchasing Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises); Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises); End User (Retail, Automotive, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others) and Geography



About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/procurement-as-a-service-market


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • Microsoft stock falls on earnings and revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's fourth-quarter earnings results, which were a miss on both the top and bottom line.

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • A $9.4 Trillion Results Day Looms in a Test for Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- For analysts, the last Thursday of July is always one of the busiest dates in the calendar. This year, it’s likely to be even more of a stretch.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills 4, Triggers LandslidesBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenFirm

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying Apple (AAPL) Shares

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2022, a portfolio net return of -17.2% was recorded by the fund, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which delivered a -16.1% return for the same period. Go over the […]

  • Google beats on ad revenue expectations, Microsoft slows hiring

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down Microsoft and Google's earnings reports, advertising revenue, and tech companies' hiring practices.

  • Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 7 beaten-down semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer likes. If you want to explore similar beaten-down semiconductor stocks that are on Jim Cramer’s radar, you can also read Jim Cramer Likes These 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks. Analysts and investors are treading carefully as they are exploring growth areas […]

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • Alphabet earnings miss estimates, ad revenue beats, stock pops

    Google parent company Alphabet reported earnings that missed Wall Street expectations after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • BBQ Holdings (BBQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, BBQ Holdings (BBQ) closed at $11.50, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day.

  • Microsoft stock jumps after ‘shockingly robust’ forecast calls for continued strong cloud growth

    Microsoft Corp. missed expectations for profit and revenue in a Tuesday earnings report, as deteriorating economic conditions led to an even greater shock than expected when executives revised their guidance at the beginning of June.

  • Coinbase Faces Huge Challenge -- Which May Affect All of Crypto

    Now, the agency has turned close attention to one of crypto's biggest players, and that has implications for the whole sector. According to Bloomberg News, the SEC is investigating Coinbase . The probe, which has not been made public, focuses on the listing of digital assets that should have been registered as securities.

  • The Jeff Bezos-Backed Real Estate Company Is On A Buying Spree For Single-Family Homes

    The real estate investment platform backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has continued ramping up its acquisitions of single-family rental homes in several U.S. markets. Arrived Homes acquires single-family homes to use as rental properties, then sells shares of these properties to investors through its online platform. The demand for rental property shares has grown exponentially so far in 2022, with more homes funded in July than the entire first quarter. The company has

  • Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends

    Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.860 per common share, payable on September 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2022. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the June 1, 2022 dividend.

  • Analysis-Investors gauge U.S. stocks rebound: 'suckers' rally' or market bottom?

    As investors await another jumbo-sized rate increase from the Federal Reserve, they are taking the temperature of a weeks-long U.S. stock market rally that followed a vicious first-half selloff. Even after Tuesday's sharp fall, the S&P 500 remained up 7% from its June 16 low, buoyed in part by expectations that the Fed will pause its aggressive rate hikes early next year and a recent decline in commodity prices that investors hope will help ease inflation. "We think this is a bear market suckers' rally," said Steve Chiavarone, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, who believes the Fed will remain hawkish longer than expected and has reduced his equity exposure as the S&P pushed higher over the last few weeks.

  • 3M is spinning off its health care business. Here's what that could look like.

    The Maplewood-based giant is making its third-largest business segment its own public company. But will Minnesota get to keep it?

  • Qualcomm Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What Wall Street Expects.

    Lately, research firms have been warning investors about softening demand in the global smartphone market.

  • Recession fears and rising rates are a buying opportunity for affluent Americans: ‘This is when the wealthy make their money’

    The wealthier subset of American society is tapping their securities-backed credit lines to buy up assets priced cheap in today’s markets.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks for Inflation

    In this article, we discuss 10 best energy stocks for inflation. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Energy Stocks for Inflation. Energy stocks prove to be a haven for investors who scramble to safeguard their money during times of inflation and crisis. A report from Hartford Funds shows […]