U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,533.25
    +23.88 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,489.58
    +33.78 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,248.68
    +119.18 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,270.77
    -6.38 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.84
    +0.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0180 (-1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8920
    +0.0820 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,879.88
    -469.54 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,200.02
    -5.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Procurement as a Service Market to Touch USD 9 Billion at 8.9% CAGR by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read

New York, US, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Procurement as a Service Market information by Organization Size, by Components, by Vertical and Region – forecast to 2025” the market was valued at USD 4.93 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9 Billion by 2025 at 8.9% CAGR.

Market Scope:
Procurement as a service, simply put, is an outsourced procurement business model which combines staff, expertise, and technology to manage complete or a portion user organization procurement function.

Competitive Analysis:
The procurement as a service market is fragmented and also competitive with the presence of many domestic as well as international industry players. They have incorporated assorted strategies to stay at the forefront and also cater to the surging needs of the customers, including collaborations, partnerships, contracts, geographic expansions, new product launches, joint ventures, and more. Additionally, these players are also making heavy investments in research and development activities for strengthening their portfolios and also creating a hold in the market.

Dominant Key Players on Procurement as a Service Market Covered Are:

  • CA Technologies

  • Xchanging Solutions Ltd

  • Tata Consultancy Services Limited

  • HCL Technologies Ltd

  • WIPRO Limited

  • IBM Corporation

  • Capgemini SE

  • WNS Global

  • RFCODE

  • Proxima Procurement Ltd

  • Genpact LLC

  • GEP

  • Infosys Ltd

  • Accenture Plc

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8293

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:
Market Drivers
According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the procurement market growth. Some of these entail the growing demand among enterprises to cut down the cost related to procurement operations and streamlining procurement processes, positive impact of BPO evolution on procurement outsourcing, significant technological development initiatives by several leading companies, lucrative opportunities from emerging economies, rising need of services to handle contracts and compliance policies, and growing need of consumers. The additional factors adding market growth include increasing competition among enterprises, adoption of analytical solutions, and introduction of AI and ML.

On the contrary, privacy issues and data security concerns, integration issues with the legacy system, outages, and third party dependence may limit the global procurement as a service (PaaS) market growth over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Procurement as a Service Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/procurement-service-market-8293

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:
The MRFR report highlights an inclusive analysis of the global procurement as a service market based on vertical, organization size, and component.

By component, the global procurement as a service market is segmented into transaction management, process management, category management, spend management, and strategic sourcing. Of these, the strategic sourcing segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By organization size, the global procurement as a service market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Of these, large enterprises will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By vertical, the global procurement as a service market is segmented into manufacturing, retail, healthcare, IT and telecom, government and defense, BFSI, and others. Of these, manufacturing will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Share your Queries:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8293

Regional Takeaway
North America to Remain Driving Force in Procurement as a Service Market
Geographically, the global procurement as a service market is bifurcated into Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, & Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will remain the driving force in the market over the overcast period. The region being the hub for technological innovations, early adoption of new technologies, presence of a well-developed IT sector, focus to improve procurement operations and implement the best practices for procurement operations, and the presence of major players are adding to the global procurement as a service market growth in the region.

Europe to Hold Second-Largest Share in Procurement as a Service Market
In Europe, the global procurement as a service market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for increasing awareness about streamlining of supply chain processes and percolation of procurement services through every industry vertical and enterprise of every size.

APAC to Have Promising Growth in Procurement as a Service Market
In the APAC region, the global procurement as a service market is predicted to have promising growth over the forecast period and at a high CAGR. Rapid economic development, rapid digital transformation, improve the efficiency of procurement processes, the region being a global manufacturing hub, and the presence of diverse manufacturing industries are adding to the global procurement as a service market growth in this region. China, India, New Zealand, and Australia to hold utmost market share.

RoW to Have Sound Growth in Procurement as a Service Market
In RoW, the global procurement as a service market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period for the growing number of enterprises that are increasingly opting for PaaS model for transforming their business.

To Buy:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8293

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Procurement as a Service Market
Ever since the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus it has spread at a rapid pace across the globe. The US, Germany, France, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Iran, Italy, and China have been impacted the most with regards to reported deaths and confirmed cases. The crisis has impacted industries and economies in different industries owing to business shutdowns, travel bans, and lockdowns. The procurement as a service market too has fallen a brunt to the COVID-19 pandemic for downturn in the worldwide economy, discontinuation of supply chain, and shutting down of factories. Though the complete impact is still unidentified, the effect across the electronics value chain will be far reaching and adversely impact parties involved with semiconductor manufacturing. The ongoing pandemic is underlining the possible perils and vulnerability of present semiconductor and electronics value chain model along with challenging the semiconductor sector to change its global supply chain model.

The leading manufacturing plants have been closed, municipalities functioning slowly over what it did in the past, and the semiconductor and automotive industries are put to halt, that is having a negative impact on the procurement as a service market. With regards to death toll and patient count, Mexico and Canada are at a nascent stage compared to the US. The semiconductor industry, the manufacturing plants, and other businesses are slowly functioning that is impacting the market growth negatively.

Industry Updates
May 2021- A leading global service provider in customer management BPO, Comdata has selected GEP SMART procurement software for transforming and unifying procurement.

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Affirm stock explodes more than 40% after Amazon deal — here's why, financially speaking

    Affirms lands a big deal with Amazon. Here's how much it could be worth to Affirm's top and bottom lines.

  • Support.com surges 50% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) is continuing to rise after a massive short squeeze rally. Shares of the California technical support company were up more than 50% in the first minutes of trading after gaining more than 180% over the last five sessions.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Dogecoin

    A lack of competitive advantages for the "people's currency" makes these downtrodden stocks the more attractive buy.

  • Palantir's Latest Move Is a Head-Scratcher

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp is certainly an unconventional executive. To date, Karp's eccentricities have worked well for Palantir. Palantir's second-quarter earnings were well-received by Wall Street.

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • Zoom Video Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s Ahead?

    The video conferencing company Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings after the markets close on August 30. Zoom has been rapidly growing and delivering a series of blowout earnings over the past few quarters, fueled by rising demand for its cloud-native video-first platform as a result of the work-from-home and online-learning craze. However, in the wake of the vaccination program's success, market sentiment has altered, and there are concerns that

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company

  • Meme Stock Cassava Peels Off $2.6 Billion After Data Challenges

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. continued to slide on Monday after one analyst suspended his rating saying the company’s main product, an experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug, posed a “diligence challenge.”Before pulling the plug on his assessment, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Charles Duncan was the only analyst to have a neutral rating on the stock. Four more analysts still recommend buying the stock even after a retail-trader fueled rally drove shares up more than seven-fold this year.The Austin,

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company...

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In August 2021: Apple Jumps To Record High

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs in the second week of August, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in August 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) would have a rough few days. American Software soared 8% last week. The market liked the latest report out of provider of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Li Auto Stock Up As Q2 Earnings Beat, Outlook Sees Sales Topping Nio's

    Li Auto beat Q2 earnings estimates and gave a strong Q3 outlook that anticipates outselling EV rival Nio.

  • 3 Reasons Why Novavax Stock Will Likely Beat Moderna Over the Next Year

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has hands-down delivered the best stock performance among leading COVID-19 vaccine makers over the last 12 months. As much as I admire Moderna's innovation, though, I don't think it will be the biggest winner among vaccine stocks over the next year. Instead, my view is that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could emerge from the pack to trounce it, and there are three reasons why.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Rally Stalls Ahead of CDC Meeting on Boosters

    (Bloomberg) -- The huge rally for Covid-19 vaccine makers has stalled as Wall Street waits for the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to weigh in on whether Americans should get a third shot. On Monday, a meeting of outside advisers to the agency could finally give investors a sense of clarity. Moderna Inc., which became the best performer in the S&P 500 Index after its stock price more than tripled this year, has slid 24% from its record high in early August. BioNTech SE, which has

  • 9 stocks hedge funds and mutual funds really love right now: Goldman

    Some of these stocks loved by money managers are pricey, but remain in favor.

  • 11 Small Stocks Are Ready For Big-Time Jumps Of 50%+, Analysts Say

    Small-company stocks are showing big potential again versus the S&P 500. And analysts are pinpointing the ones they like most.