Prodigy Ventures Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Changes to Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") today announced that its shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 3, 2022. Incumbent directors, Tom Beckerman, Stephen Moore and Bill Maurin were re-elected to the Board. Rob MacLean and Gayemarie Brown did not be stand for re-election. As such, the number of directors was reduced from five to three.

"Prodigy wishes to thank Mr. MacLean and Ms. Brown for their contributions to the Company," said Tom Beckerman, Prodigy's Chairman and CEO. "We wish them well in their future endeavours."

Prodigy delivers Fintech innovation. The Company provides leading edge platforms, including IDVerifact™ for digital identity, and tunl.™ for open banking and customer chat support, coupled with seamless integration of our partners best-of-breed Fintech platforms. Our services business, Prodigy Labs™, integrates and customizes our platforms for unique enterprise customer requirements, and provides technology services for digital identity, open banking, payments and digital transformation. Digital transformation services include strategy, architecture, design, project management, agile development, quality engineering and staff augmentation. Prodigy has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with multiple awards.

