Produce Packaging Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the produce packaging market are Amcor PLC, Bemis Company Inc, Berry Global Inc, International Paper Inc. , Mondi Group PLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company, DS Smith PLC, Coveris Holdings S.

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Produce Packaging Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319513/?utm_source=GNW
A, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (Pactiv), Ardagh Group S.A, BALL CORPORATION, BASF SE, Cascades, Tetra Laval International SA., DuPont, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Evergreen Packaging LLC, Genpack LLC, Gerresheimer AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America, Pactiv Evergreen, Pactiv LLC, RockTenn Company, and Silgan holdings Inc.

The global produce packaging market is expected to grow from $29.36 billion in 2021 to $31.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The produce packaging market is expected to reach $37.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

The produce packaging market consists of sales of produce packaging products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to types of materials used for packaging, such as plastic containers, corrugated boxes, and trays used to store fruits, vegetables, and food grains.The protective packaging protects food from damage caused by impacts, insects, microorganisms, moisture, and odors.

Produce packaging is a valuable and necessary tool that enables farmers and makers to deliver food in the simplest, most convenient, and least expensive way possible.

The main types of produce packaging are corrugated boxes, bags and liners, plastic containers (cups, tubs, bowls), trays, and other packaging.The corrugated box market refers to a type of material used for packaging foodstuffs, especially fresh produce that needs cushioning, ventilation, strength, moisture resistance, and protection.

Corrugated boxes are made up of a few layers of material rather than just a single sheet like cardboard. The various applications include food grains, vegetables, and fruits that are used by end-users such as growers, shippers, re-packers, and retail stores.

North America was the largest region in the produce packaging market in 2021. The regions covered in the produce packaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The produce packaging market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides produce packaging market statistics, including produce packaging industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a produce packaging market share, detailed produce packaging market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the produce packaging industry. This produce packaging market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Rising consumer preference for organic fresh produce is expected to propel the growth of the produce packaging market going forward.Organic food is grown without the use of synthetic chemicals, such as pesticides and fertilizers, made by humans and does not include genetically modified organisms (GMO).

Higher consumption of organic fresh produce has resulted from increased awareness of the benefits of organic and natural food products.For instance, according to the survey conducted by CUTS International and India-based consumer unity & trust society in January 2021 to understand consumer behavior towards organic foods, 89% of the total surveyed consumers switched over to organic consumption mode.

Of those, 90% of consumers have felt a change in their overall health status and will continue to consume organic foods. Therefore, rising consumer preference for organic fresh produce is driving the growth of the produce packaging market.

Blockchain produce packaging is a key trend gaining popularity in the produce packaging market.Blockchain is a data storage method that makes system updates, hacks, and fraud extremely difficult or impossible.

Blockchain allows customers and businesses to track products directly from their place of origin.It gives quick and easy access to information with something as simple as a QR code on a package.

This smart feature has enhanced transparency and quality assurance for customers, because of which many companies have already adopted blockchain for the same.For instance, Nestlé, a Switzerland-based food company, introduced an on-pack QR code for the Swedish coffee brand Zogas in 2020.

Consumers have access to data about coffee farmers, harvest times, roasting times, and shipping certificates, dating back to the origin of the coffee. These are done through the blockchain technology platform of US food technology company IBM FoodTrust. The innovation in this package appeals to the ethical cohort of coffee drinkers who value sustainability.

In November 2021, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, a US-based vertically-integrated provider of sustainable consumer packaging solutions, acquired AR Packaging Group for a deal amount of $1.45 billion. Graphic Packaging’s growing position as a provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging alternatives to consumer-packaged goods companies around the world is expected to be accelerated by the acquisition. AR Packaging Group is a US-based producer of fiber-based consumer packaging.

The countries covered in the produce packaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319513/?utm_source=GNW

