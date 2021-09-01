U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.82
    +13.14 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,372.13
    +11.40 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,371.85
    +112.61 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.17
    +18.39 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.29
    -0.21 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.19 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3782
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0030
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,795.17
    +1,574.85 (+3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,270.86
    +57.70 (+4.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Producers Market Hires Gabriel Morgan as CTO at Pinnacle Moment for Agricultural Industry

·2 min read

<p>Morgan Brings Leadership Experience at Starbucks, REI, and Microsoft to Transform Supply Chains & Marketplaces</p>

MIAMI, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Producers Market announces Gabriel Morgan as its first chief technology officer, charged with taking it from a marketing software company to a global marketplace that builds a robust, unified value chain model connecting farmers, buyers, and consumers to facilitate transparent and validated transactions that impact millions.

Gabriel Morgan has been named chief technology officer at Producers Market.
Gabriel Morgan has been named chief technology officer at Producers Market.

Morgan, a seasoned technologist with more than 25 years of experience, was most recently at Starbucks Corporation as chief architect for its digital, retail, omnichannel, and customer-facing systems. Prior to that he was chief architect at REI and director of enterprise architecture at Microsoft Corporation.

"Gabriel's depth of experience and passion for making an impact will greatly serve us as we transition from start-up to growth venture," said Keith Agoada, CEO. "He will lead a transformation, bringing in a range of information, functionality, and validation that will unite data across our organization. It's a pinnacle moment for our industry that a person of Gabriel's caliber is invested in this opportunity."

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of Producers Market where I can leverage my strengths to empower producers worldwide," said Morgan. "I was drawn to Producers Market's mission to elevate and empower global commerce with integrity, trust, and validation resulting in increased equity for producers worldwide. To have the opportunity to join a wonderful team and be part of a greater movement that directly contributes to people-positive and planet-positive outcomes is amazing."

With Morgan on board, Producers Market looks forward to expanding what it means to give consumers the choice to buy a product that represents their values, while fostering greater equity and accountability in agricultural supply chains around the world.

About Producers Market
 We believe that an agricultural system rooted in integrity is possible. And we're building the market linkage platform to prove it. Here, value chain stakeholders and consumer-facing brands come together in one global ecosystem.

With Producers Market the best of farming, processing, and packing meets digital technology to facilitate transparent and enriching transactions. We are building the tools and ecosystem for stakeholders globally to trade with trust, and for people to consume with confidence. Producers Market is a privately held company operating in the United States, and is currently transitioning from a Seed to Series A funding round.

PRESS CONTACT
Alexandra Tursi
Producers Trust
802-777-6737 (direct line)
alex@weareguru.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/producers-market-hires-gabriel-morgan-as-cto-at-pinnacle-moment-for-agricultural-industry-301367342.html

SOURCE Cultivate, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    They've lagged behind the S&P 500 so far this year, but all three should be great long-term winners.

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • Google stock has quietly gone berserk — here's why

    The hottest FAANG stock around isn't Apple or Netflix, it's Google. Here's why.

  • What GameStop's potential return to the S&P 500 means for the stock market

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down how the stock market may react to GameStop potentially joining the S&P 500 again.&nbsp;

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 9% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield. Whether you are an avid investor looking to diversify your portfolio with a range of stocks, […]

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • Why AMC Stock Took a Hit Today

    Meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) have been trading more on what people are saying than what the business is doing for several months now. Today, AMC shares might be trading more on what an analyst just said. The stock dropped more than 4% early Wednesday, and remained down about 3% as of 11:20 a.m. EDT.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) By 48%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bombardier Inc. ( TSE:BBD.B ) by taking the forecast...

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Made Big Moves Wednesday

    One strong earnings report led to a big gain for one stock, while another provided a bargain opportunity.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are not for the faint of heart. They are often risky, highly volatile investments, especially over short periods of time. But if you adopt a long-term mindset, those rapidly growing companies could help you make bank.

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • FuboTV's Sportsbook Is Coming in Q4

    The fast-growing, sports-first streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) has been growing in popularity with both consumers and investors over the last year as it innovates and executes. The company's subsidiary, Fubo Gaming, has been busy securing market access agreements to launch a new sports-betting app, positioning the company to take market share in the fast-growing digital sports gambling market. "We believe we are in the early innings of a massive opportunity," said fuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler in the company's second-quarter earnings call when discussing its Sportsbook plans.

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.