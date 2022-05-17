U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

Producers Prospect Announces New Commitment to Retirement Education

·3 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Producers Prospect, a one-stop marketing solution for financial professionals created by Marc S. Rogers, has announced its commitment to a beneficial new mission: educating the public about retirement. This announcement comes at a time when Americans are increasingly concerned about their ability to retire. With inflation and prices soaring, the popular vision of a long and comfortable retirement seems increasingly unattainable.

Producers Prospect, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Press release picture
Producers Prospect, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Press release picture

Inflation and Rising Costs are Threatening Retirement

According to a 2022 survey by AAG, over one-third of retirement-age Americans believe that they do not have enough money to retire comfortably, while just under one-third believe that their retirement savings will not last long enough. The prospect of outliving your retirement funds while unable to replenish them is terrifying, but with the rapid rise of inflation and increased cost of living, many Americans are feeling more worried than excited about their golden years.

The Producers Prospect team believes that, even in these unpredictable times, it is possible to ensure the security of your retirement; it's simply a matter of planning carefully, staying informed, and taking steps to protect yourself against potential threats to your future.

Stay Informed and Be Prepared for Anything

As the Producers Prospect team points out, healthcare, inflation, and taxes are three of the most common concerns among retirees. Prices are rising across the board, and medical care is no exception. Even in a world without inflation, healthcare is one of the most unpredictable expenses that retirees must nevertheless prepare for - but now, with a price scale sliding rapidly upwards, it's almost impossible to know how much you'll need.

Extended periods of high inflation can render years of careful planning moot, leaving you scrambling for security instead of enjoying the future you've worked so hard for. Common calculations for how much you'll need to account for inflation are changing quickly, forcing many to adjust their plans. According to Producers Prospect, it is possible to prepare for these troubling eventualities if you take steps to reduce (or eliminate) as many of your future expenses as you can. Paying off large purchases to eliminate monthly payments and using tax-deferred savings vehicles like IRAs, 401(k)s, and annuities are two ways that people can prepare in advance to ease their financial burdens during retirement, leaving them free to use their savings for more unpredictable costs.

Producers Prospect is Helping People Protect Their Retirement

With its recent commitment to addressing this overlooked issue, Producers Prospect is becoming a trusted name in retirement education. "We know how scary it can be to make tenuous plans for an uncertain future, but we want people to know that just because it's harder doesn't mean it's impossible," says founder Marc S. Rogers. "It's all about starting early and preparing for as much as you can. Your future self won't fault you for trying." In the next five years, the team aims to help thousands of people achieve their retirement dreams and find security amidst an uncertain future.

About Producers Prospect

Branding expert and business coach Marc Rogers created Producers Prospect in 2021. In a little over a year, it has become a thriving one-stop solution for financial professionals looking to modernize their practice with forward-thinking marketing strategies, product positioning, and advanced resources for the digital age of financial services. Under Rogers' leadership, Producers Prospect aims to establish itself as one of the top boutique advisor marketing service businesses in the country.

Learn more about Producers Prospect on the official website. Follow the company on Instagram and LinkedIn. Get in touch at mrogers@producersprospect.com or call (800) 829-5526.

Sources: https://www.aag.com/retirement-survey-2022/p/1

Producers Prospect, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Press release picture
Producers Prospect, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Press release picture

SOURCE: Producers Prospect



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701772/Producers-Prospect-Announces-New-Commitment-to-Retirement-Education

