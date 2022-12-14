Product-based sales training market size to grow by USD 2385.09 million From 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, & market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global product-based sales training market as a part of the education services market, the parent market. The education services market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The product-based sales training market size is estimated to increase by USD 2385.09 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Product-based Sales Training Market 2023-2027

Global product-based sales training market- Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global product-based sales training market– Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global product-based sales training market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer product-based sales training market are Allen Communication Learning Services, ASLAN Training and Development LLC, Brainshark Inc., CommLab India LLP, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Corporate Visions Inc., GMetri Inc., HubSpot Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Meirc Training and Consulting LTD., RAIN Group, Richardson Sales Performance, Sales Training America Inc., SalesHood Inc. and others.

The global product-based sales training market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by an increased emphasis on cost-effective training methods, a growing emphasis on microlearning, and the use of analytics in product-based sales training.

Vendor Offerings –

Allen Communication Learning Services: The company offers product-based sales training such as new product knowledge, value selling skills, advanced sales leadership, channel sales enablement, and new sales executive training

ASLAN Training and Development LLC: The company offers product-based sales training such as inside sales, call center sales, and field sales.

Brainshark Inc.: The company offers product-based sales training such as sales leadership and customer service.

CommLab India LLP: The company offers product-based sales training such as classroom and e-learning training.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.: The company offers product-based sales training such as skills development and virtual training.

Story continues

Global product-based sales training market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global product-based sales training market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global product-based sales training market.

APAC will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), multinational corporations (MNCs), and the increased acceptance of cost-effective training are the main drivers influencing the market growth in the region.

Segment Overview

Based on end-user, the global product-based sales training market is segmented into consumer goods, BFSI, automotive, and others.

The market share growth of the consumer segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. With the increased availability of consumer data, such as consumer purchase patterns and customer preferences, more businesses are turning to data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide actionable insights on sales training, which provides personalized training modules to sales personnel. The market expansion is primarily attributed to the increasing popularity of product-based sales training, which is fueled by an increase in demand for this sector globally.

Global product-based sales training market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver – The increased emphasis on cost-effective training methods is driving the growth of the market. Since the majority of the content is supplied online, online and blended courses are less expensive than classroom-based training. These online classes eliminate additional expenses like moving and travel expenses. Due to their flexibility and the growing prevalence of BYOD rules in businesses, online and blended learning sales training programs are generally less expensive than full-fledged training programs. During the projected period, these factors are anticipated to propel the market growth.

Key Trend - The growing use of artificial intelligence in training is the key trend in the market. Due to the large amount of information available on the market, AI algorithms can quickly discover consumer purchasing habits and offer insights into the optimal sales strategy for client conversion and retention. Artificial intelligence (AI) can spot employee learning trends and, using adaptive learning, may make individualized learning paths for each employee's unique learning experiences. In turn, this helps sales management teams in businesses adjust and alter the training content to meet the demands of each individual sales representative.



Major Challenge - Budgetary constraints are the major challenge in the market. The growing. Every organization has a set budget for training activities, but the current solutions demand significant expenditures from the organization in the form of software, systems, and solutions. This drives up the high cost of training even further. For firms with tight budgets, the setup costs for setting up IT infrastructure and resources to undertake sales training are considerably greater. As a result, corporations are forced to reduce the level of general product knowledge and product-based sales training they provide to staff, which has a negative impact on the market's expansion.

What are the key data covered in this product-based sales training market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the product-based sales training market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the product-based sales training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the product-based sales training industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of product-based sales training market vendors

Product-based Sales Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11% Market growth 2023-2027 $2385.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allen Communication Learning Services, ASLAN Training and Development LLC, Brainshark Inc., CommLab India LLP, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Corporate Visions Inc., GMetri Inc., HubSpot Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Meirc Training and Consulting LTD., RAIN Group, Richardson Sales Performance, Sales Training America Inc., SalesHood Inc., Sandler Systems Inc., Specialized Sales Systems, The Brooks Group, VirtualSpeech Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global product-based sales training market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Learning method Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Learning Method

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Learning Method

7.3 Blended training - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online training - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 ILT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Learning Method

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Allen Communication Learning Services

12.4 ASLAN Training and Development LLC

12.5 Brainshark Inc.

12.6 CommLab India LLP

12.7 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

12.8 Corporate Visions Inc.

12.9 GMetri Inc.

12.10 Korn Ferry

12.11 Learning Technologies Group Plc

12.12 RAIN Group

12.13 Richardson Sales Performance

12.14 Sandler Systems Inc.

12.15 The Brooks Group

12.16 VirtualSpeech Ltd.

12.17 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

