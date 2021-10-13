U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

[PRODUCT LAUNCH] - EPIQ QMS by Caliber - Enterprise Platform for Integrated Quality

·2 min read

PITTSBURGH and HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber launches the Enterprise Platform for Integrated Quality – EPIQ. A quality management suite (QMS), EPIQ empowers regulated organizations to meet the changing compliance and digitalization needs of quality management. Caliber currently offers a portfolio of 11+ GxP compliant solutions addressing the entire quality value chain – right from quality control to manufacturing and reporting. The addition of EPIQ, a robust and unified platform, to its list of products is an extension of Caliber's expertise, passion, and determination towards helping organizations realize the power of digitalization.

New Product: EPIQ QMS by Caliber

PRODUCT LAUNCH - EPIQ QMS - A Quality Management System with the robust power of 3 core functions - QA, Docs, Training.

EPIQ - Enterprise Platform for Integrated Quality - brings together the core quality functions like quality assurance, documentation, and personnel training. Along with a single sign-on feature, this offers a seamless quality management experience. With the approach of "upgrade as you grow," EPIQ offers the option to choose modules as per need, including Assure-IQ (Quality Assurance), Docs-IQ (Document Management), and Learn-IQ (Personnel Training). These modules can be used as stand-alone products or as a fully integrated experience.

The modules of EPIQ are the newest versions of Caliber's existing suite of products which are now more robust, come with more features, upgraded with the best technology, and better user experience. Add to this, a seamless experience with single sign-on and a reporting engine for better decision-making.

Caliber Technologies' CEO, Sekhar Surabhi's vision of integrated quality management for regulated industries reflects strongly in this new product release. He says, "A Quality Management system should be a holistic and scalable solution that can be integrated with applications like ERP, LIMS, Training Management, and Document Management, providing crucial analytics and data metrics to address current and also future regulatory requirements. Quality metrics and robust reporting will be a significant part of compliance going forward, and companies must be well prepared."

Caliber's mission is to bring organizations' digitalization goals to fruition with robust solutions that enhance and assure compliance, productivity, and growth. The company has offered revolutionary products such as Caliber Anytime PQR, Reporting Engine, etc. to the industry. Now, to meet the changing compliance and digitalization needs of quality management, Caliber launches this integrated, robust Quality Management System.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/product-launch---epiq-qms-by-caliber--enterprise-platform-for-integrated-quality-301399483.html

SOURCE Caliber Infosolutions

