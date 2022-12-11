A product manager who posted a day-in-the-life video and survived Meta's layoffs symbolizes 'dead weight' at tech giants, say critics

Meta laid off 11,000 employees on November 9. Getty Images

A Meta product manager has been criticized after posting a "day-in-the-life" video on TikTok.

One comment on social media said Riley Rojas "drinks coffee all day while doing 0 work."

Another was surprised the 23-year-old survived the recent layoffs and called her "dead weight."

A Meta product manager who went viral for posting a "day-in-the-life" video on TikTok and survived Mark Zuckerberg's mass layoffs has come in for criticism on social media.



Riley Rojas, 23, posted the video on TikTok in October, a few weeks before Meta laid off 11,000 employees. It showed her diary and a to-do list, which included "work", "workout" and "vibe."



In the video Rojas shows herself working out before getting breakfast and coffee at a Meta office. She is then seen working on the rooftop before going for lunch and returning home on a shuttle. According to her LinkedIn profile, Rojas has been a product manager at Meta since January 2021.

The Gen-Z tech worker has since removed the TikTok video, but it got more than 3.4 million views after being posted by another user on Twitter.



One user said: "The fact that a $META product manager is posting this on TikTok and isn't immediately fired speaks to the bloated carcass culture of Silicon Valley companies. All of these tech companies are loaded with useless employees. Dead weight."



Meta axed 13% of its workforce on November 9 after Zuckerberg admitted he had over-invested in the company.



On the day of the mass cuts at Meta, one Twitter user said: "RIP to every 'day in the life' Meta product manager on tiktok that works 10 hours a week, we're pouring out a virtual bottle for you guys in the metaverse."



Another person commenting on the video said: "One Quick glance at Tiktok and you see videos of 'the day in the life of a Meta product manager' who basically attends 1 meeting and drinks coffee all day while doing 0 work was a very clear sign as to how bloated these firms became."

In a LinkedIn post this week, which has now been deleted, Rojas said: "I love romanticizing the daily grind that is my life, being a woman in tech, and being a recent new grad trying to figure everything out. Content creators like myself have the utmost power to influence how young people view corporate life, and working in these popular industries."

Rojas did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

