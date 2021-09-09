U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,499.64
    -14.43 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,897.20
    -133.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,281.46
    -5.18 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,258.67
    +8.95 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.95
    -1.35 (-1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.60
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1837
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    -0.0440 (-3.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    +0.0070 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6510
    -0.6090 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,814.23
    +558.68 (+1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,210.08
    +19.41 (+1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Product Marketing Alliance unveils Appcues as PMA Scholar Program sponsor

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Product Marketing Alliance is delighted to announce Appcues as its official sponsor for their PMA Scholar Program.

The PMA Scholar Program equips aspiring product marketers with essential career skills and is focused on industry diversity.

The initiative has hosted 5 cohorts totaling 110 scholars to date, with PMA's $400,000 investment helping 100+ students become product marketing certified. Appcues' sponsorship will help PMA provide such opportunities to more aspiring product marketers.

The program combines workshops with product marketing leaders, practical tasks, coursework, exams, and product marketing certification, with scholars from the likes of Harvard University and Stanford University.

Upon completion, scholars are introduced to leading brands, in their bid to secure a dream role.

Appcues empowers users to measure and improve product adoption - without a developer. The platform helps users design and publish personalized in-app onboarding tours, feature announcements, and surveys, code-free.

Jackson Noel, CEO of Appcues, said: "Since our early days, product marketers have been some of our most innovative and successful users. They know their business and they get results. It's no wonder demand for product marketers is at an all-time high."

"We all stand to benefit when aspiring product marketers around the world can access high-quality resources, training, and certifications. That's why we're proud to sponsor the PMA Scholar Program."

Richard King, Founder & CEO at Product Marketing Alliance added:

"I'm thrilled to welcome Appcues as the PMA Scholar Program sponsor. We're always keen to team up with forward-thinking companies, and Appcues fits this criterion - it's a pleasure to have them on board.

"There's heightened competition for product marketing jobs, with more people transitioning into the industry.

"This sponsorship for the PMA Scholar Program will help aspiring product marketers achieve their dreams. It's an exciting development, not only for Product Marketing Alliance and Appcues but for the product marketing industry as a whole."

More information about the PMA Scholar Program can be found HERE.

Product Marketing Alliance was founded in February 2019 with a mission of uniting product marketers across the globe. And it did just that. Within just 12 months of launching, it gathered more than 10,000 enthusiasts from the USA to Russia, Greece to Germany, England to Australia. All with one shared goal: to drive demand, adoption, and the overall success of their products.

Contact:
Bryony Pearce
bryony@pmmalliance.com
www.productmarketingalliance.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/product-marketing-alliance-unveils-appcues-as-pma-scholar-program-sponsor-301372828.html

SOURCE Product Marketing Alliance

Recommended Stories

  • China Intervenes in Oil Market With Historic Sale of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing. In a late statement on Thursday, the Natio

  • Employees are quitting, sometimes without other offers. What can companies do to retain staff?

    Retaining staff can be difficult coming out of the pandemic. Money helps, but sometimes that isn't all an employee wants.

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Why Online Sports Gambling Companies May Never Earn Much Money

    The industry is spending heavily on marketing and advertising, but Richard Greenfield of Lightshed Partners says there will be a limit to the size of the market.

  • Amazon complains Elon Musk's companies don't play by the rules

    Amazon's and SpaceX's FCC spat isn't over.

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • How the Covid crisis is making retirement inequality worse

    At least 1.7 million extra older workers have retired early as a result of the pandemic, research finds

  • Natural Gas Is at a 7-Year High. Here Is One Way to Play It.

    Natural gas is trading at its highest levels since 2014, outpacing oil and many other commodities. On Thursday, natural gas futures were trading down 0.8%, to $4.87 per million British thermal units (BTUs). Natural gas has nearly doubled this year.

  • Microsoft Scraps Return-to-Office Plan as Delta Variant Rages

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is scrapping plans to fully reopen offices by Oct. 4, saying it can no longer give a date for returning to work because the pandemic is too unpredictable. “Given the uncertainty of Covid-19, we’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites in favor of opening U.S. work sites as soon as we’re able to do so safely based on public health guidance,” the Redmond, Washington-based software maker said in a blog post Thurs

  • Why the US has a record 10.9 million job openings

    Where are the workers? Unfilled employment opportunities are swelling even as some 8.4 million Americans remain out of work. The job market has been torqued by billions of dollars flowing to the unemployed and a surge in savings at a time when many are reassessing whether long commutes, dull jobs, and expensive cities are worth it.

  • Himax Technologies: Solid Hope for Higher Sales

    Year-to-date shares of Himax Technologies (HIMX) have risen by more than 55%, outperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) substantially, as the benchmark index for the technology sector rose by a bit more than 20%. Strong catalysts are suggesting that there is a good likelihood that the share price will continue moving up. Thus, I am bullish on this stock. Based in Tainan City, Taiwan, Himax Technologies is a leading provider of display imaging processing semiconductor solutions,

  • 3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

    Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. After that, the big concern was that Target's sales would stagnate once consumers returned to their usual routines.

  • Oil Resumes Slump as China Intervenes in Oil Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil backtracked as investors returned their focus to China’s decision to open its strategic crude reserves, signaling it would not shy away from intervening in markets to lower domestic prices. Futures gyrated in a $2.33-a-barrel range in New York on Thursday before resuming its decline. China, the world’s largest oil importer, announced it released oil from its strategic reserves in an effort to alleviate pressure from rising raw material prices. Prices had briefly risen after a

  • Congress Could Make Your Employer Offer You a 401(k)

    While many companies offer their employers access to 401(k) plans, there is no requirement mandating them to do so. But this could soon change under a proposal that would require more employers to offer their workers 401(k) plans and other … Continue reading → The post Congress Could Make Your Employer Offer You a 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BlackRock, Defying Soros Warning, Breaks New Ground in China

    (Bloomberg) -- For the world’s biggest money managers, China’s trillions in investable assets speak louder than any warnings of a “tragic mistake” from billionaire George Soros. About a day after Soros called out BlackRock Inc. in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, the $9.5 trillion asset manager said it drew in 6.7 billion yuan ($1 billion) for its first China mutual fund, closing fundraising days ahead of schedule so it could invest sooner. It had just launched the debut product last week, about two

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Will expired unemployment benefits bring workers back?

    Rick Newman joins Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman to discuss the next phase of the economic recovery as the expiration of employment benefits is forcing workers back to work, which will finally help answer the Republicans' question of what was causing the labor shortage.

  • Here’s why Coinbase is in hot water over crypto lending — and how the SEC is sending a shot across the bow for DeFi

    Coinbase Global finds itself in a dust-up with its top regulator over lending practices that the Securities and Exchange Commission says run afoul of securities rules.

  • Oil dips on China plan to tap reserves, small U.S. crude draw

    Oil prices eased on Thursday on China's plan to release state oil reserves to reduce pressure on domestic refiners and a smaller than expected U.S. weekly crude draw. Traders said losses were limited by the slow return of U.S. output after Hurricane Ida and higher than expected U.S. gasoline demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $69.01.

  • 3 Leading Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    SaaS is a dynamic business model, and these three stocks are leveraging it to take over big industries.