Product Photography: 4 Macro Lenses That Will Make Products Shine

Brett Day
·2 min read

These sharp macro lenses will allow you to capture immense amounts of detail.

Macro lenses are fantastic. They allow us to get closer to objects than other lenses, which makes them great for product photography. Sharing images of products that highlight fine details can really help sell a product to those interested. Fortunately, there are quite a few great macro lenses on the market these days, and they’re affordable. If you want to elevate your product photography game, you should consider a solid macro lens. After the break, we will share four macro lenses that have seriously impressed us.

Sony 90mm f2.8 Macro G OSS

In our review, we said:

“In terms of construction, this lens feels great in the hand, and the switches and focusing ring push/pull mechanism are great additions. We’re happy that Sony is bringing this to their lenses.”

Chris Gampat – Editor In Chief

Buy now: $1,098

Olympus M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 60mm f2.8 Macro

Olympus Macro Lenses
Olympus Macro Lenses

In our review, we said:

“There’s no doubt about it, the Olympus 60mm macro is a stellar lens; I personally think it’s one of the best primes for the MFT format at the moment. It has fantastic image quality, it’s relatively affordable, it’s lightweight and splash/dustproof.”

Chris Gampat – Editor In Chief

product photography
product photography
product photography
product photography

Buy now: $499

product photography
product photography

Pro Tip: Macro lenses are not the easiest to use. When you’re focusing up close to objects, even the slightest movement will throw off your focus. Your best bet for razor-sharp images using these lenses is to pair them with a sturdy tripod. We’ve reviewed a ton of them. If you need a new tripod so that using these lenses will be easier, check out our reviews index to find one that’s right for you.

IRIX 150mm f2.8 Dragonfly Macro

product photography
product photography

In our review, we said:

“In the case of the IRIX 150mm f2.8 Dragonfly Macro Lens, it’s hitting the ball right out of the park. This lens exhibits great image quality in a lightweight body. Somehow or other the company managed to cram 11 aperture blades, solid weather sealing, sharp optics, and an overall nice feeling into a moderately sized lens.”

Chris Gampat – Editor In Chief

product photography
product photography

Buy now Canon EF: $525

Buy now Nikon F: $525

Sigma 105mm f2.8 DG DN Macro Art

product photography
product photography

In our review, we said:

“It’s beautiful through and through. The bokeh will be more pronounced when shooting macro images. If you’re shooting portraits, know that it’s also no slouch. You’ll enjoy those out-of-focus areas for sure.”

Chris Gampat – Editor In Chief

product photography
product photography

Buy now: $799

