Production report for March 2023

·2 min read
Interoil Exploration & Production ASA

Oslo, 14 April 2023

        

February 2023

March 2023

Operated

Boepd (1)

Bopd (2)

Boepd (1)

Bopd (2)

Colombia

735

549

665

443

Argentina

2,189

422

1,942

277

Total operated

2,924

971

2,607

720

Total equity

638

356

577

308

(1)   Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
(2)   Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)

[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil
[Equity]        : Interoil’s share production net of royalties.

Comments

In March 2023, unfortunately Interoil’s average daily operated production decreased by 317 boepd where most of the lost production is related with community’s blockage to our operations in Colombia and union strikes in Argentina.   Fortunately, both social distress situations have been solved and operations are slowly recovering in Argentina and Colombia.

In Argentina, production losses averaged some 246 boepd, mostly from the Santa Cruz fields, due to a strike held by field personnel. The recovery to pre-strike production levels is expected to last until mid-May this year as most of the producing fields are below their output potential waiting for surface equipment repairing in a period where winter is starting to hit the southern hemisphere.

In Colombia, Puli C production decreased due to community restrictions blocking not only the arrival of the pulling rig but also the arrival of the selling-oil-trucks affecting oil production as Mana Storage Tanks were coming to its full capacity. Fortunately, in mid-April, Interoil was able to remove the blockade and gradually resume production. In the Llanos area, Vikingo production flows remained stable following at its natural depletion rate. The exploration campaign in Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold pending approval from local authorities. Conversations with the ANH concerning the formal approval is still on hold waiting for the new authorities to take position.

Additional information

Further details about production performance are shown in the document attached. The two graphs and tables show operated and equity production of oil and gas respectively and by country. Operated production is defined as total output from fields operated by Interoil. Equity production is Interoil’s share of production net of royalties.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

