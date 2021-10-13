U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

Production report for September 2021

Interoil Exploration & Production ASA
·2 min read
Oslo, 13 October 2021

Below please find average gross operated production in September 2021 and corresponding numbers for August 2021.

IOX operated

September 2021

August 2021

Boepd(1)

Bopd (2)

Boepd(1)

Bopd (2)

Colombia

747

507

808

564

Argentina (3)

2,247

431

2,171

344

(1) Barrels of oil equivalents per day
(2) Barrels of oil per day
(3) Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of IOX until local authorities approve operator’s licence.


Comments

In September, average daily production was 2,994 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd), compared to 2,979 boepd in August for Argentina and Colombia combined.

In Argentina, there has been a significant increase in oil production due to the opening of shut-in oil wells, boosting oil output by around 25 percent compared to the previous month. On the gas production side production was stable but affected by technical problem related with gas compression spare-parts; a situation affected with the pandemic COVID-19 restrictions imposed by local authorities.

In Mata Magallanes Oeste (MMO), besides Covid-19 restrictions delaying the specialist’s arrival to the operations, environmental remedial actions are in place in MMO-27 to remove around 200 cubic meters of top-soil affected with an oil spray of around 20 litres.

In Colombia, Interoil has made significant progress with local communities in the Puli C area aimed at granting their consent prior to the mobilization of a pulling unit to repair oil and gas producing wells that are currently shut-in waiting to change broken downhole production parts. Interoil expects this unit to arrive at the site later this month.

In the Llanos area, Interoil continues with a stable production in Vikingo. Start of the drilling campaign of exploration wells in the Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold and pending approval from the related authorities.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.



