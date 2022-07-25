U.S. markets open in 6 hours

PRODUCTION AND SALES METRICS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 AND AN UPDATE ON NATIONAL PETROLEUM REFINERS OF SOUTH AFRICA (PTY) LIMITED (NATREF) OPERATIONS

JOHANNESBURG , July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

PRODUCTION AND SALES METRICS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Sasol has published its production and sales performance metrics for the year ended 30 June 2022 on the Company´s website at www.sasol.com, under the Investor Centre section:

https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre/financial-results

UPDATE ON NATREF OPERATIONS

On 15 July 2022, Sasol declared force majeure on the supply of petroleum products to its commercial customers, following delays in crude oil shipments to Natref due to a force majeure at the loading port. Crude oil supply has subsequently been partially restored. Natref is expected to restore production capacity by the end of July 2022.

FINANCIAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

Sasol is still in the process of completing its financial year-end closing processes and will issue a Trading Statement in the coming weeks.

Sasol will release its 2022 annual financial results on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 at 09h00 (SA time) followed by a conference call hosted by Fleetwood Grobler and Hanré Rossouw.

Please connect to the call via the webcast link: https://www.corpcam.com/Sasol23082022 or via conference call link: https://services.choruscall.za.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=3629805&linkSecurityString=7a93dfa35

For further information, please contact:

Sasol Investor Relations
Tiffany Sydow, Investor Relations Officer
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
investor.relations@sasol.com

Disclaimer - Forward-looking statements

Sasol may, in this document, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analyses and other information which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may also relate to our future prospects, expectations, developments, and business strategies. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and measures taken in response, on Sasol's business, results of operations, markets, employees, financial condition and liquidity; the effectiveness of any actions taken by Sasol to address or limit any impact of COVID-19 on its business; the capital cost of our projects and the timing of project milestones; our ability to obtain financing to meet the funding requirements of our capital investment programme, as well as to fund our ongoing business activities and to pay dividends; statements regarding our future results of operations and financial condition, and regarding future economic performance including cost containment, cash conservation programmes and business optimisation initiatives; recent and proposed accounting pronouncements and their impact on our future results of operations and financial condition; our business strategy, performance outlook, plans, objectives or goals; statements regarding future competition, volume growth and changes in market share in the industries and markets for our products; our existing or anticipated investments, acquisitions of new businesses or the disposal of existing businesses, including estimates or projection of internal rates of return and future profitability; our estimated oil, gas and coal reserves; the probable future outcome of litigation, legislative, regulatory and fiscal developments, including statements regarding our ability to comply with future laws and regulations; future fluctuations in refining margins and crude oil, natural gas and petroleum and chemical product prices; the demand, pricing and cyclicality of oil, gas and petrochemical product prices; changes in the fuel and gas pricing mechanisms in South Africa and their effects on prices, our operating results and profitability; statements regarding future fluctuations in exchange and interest rates and changes in credit ratings; total shareholder return; our current or future products and anticipated customer demand for these products; assumptions relating to macroeconomics; climate change impacts and our climate change strategies, our development of sustainability within our Energy and Chemicals Businesses, our energy efficiency improvement, carbon and GHG emission reduction targets, our net zero carbon emissions ambition and future low-carbon initiatives, including relating to green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel;  our estimated carbon tax liability; cyber security; and statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "could", "may", "endeavour", "target", "forecast" and "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. If one or more of these risks materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. You should understand that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors and others are discussed more fully in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed on 22 September 2021 and in other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The list of factors discussed therein is not exhaustive; when relying on forward-looking statements to make investment decisions, you should carefully consider foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements apply only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/production-and-sales-metrics-for-the-year-ended-30-june-2022-and-an-update-on-national-petroleum-refiners-of-south-africa-pty-limited-natref-operations-301592213.html

SOURCE Sasol Limited

